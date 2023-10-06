Letters: Allison Russo either lied or failed in her constitutional duty

Allison Russo either lied or failed in her constitutional duty

At a news conference on Sept. 19, Allison Russo said that the redistricting commission was “duty and court-order bound” to come up with maps “that closely reflects” the 54% Republican, 46% Democratic makeup of the state electorate.

Yet she ended up voting for a map expected to produce a 62% Republican Senate and 70% Republican House. Her guest column of Sept. 30, "‘Yes' vote on maps was sadly only option," explains this vote as necessary to avoid worse gerrymandering.

She may be right that a vote against the new maps would have produced a result she doesn’t want; I don’t want it either.

But it means she was lying on Sept. 19, and — much worse — that she put her political preferences (again, ones that I share) ahead of her constitutional duty.

Appeals to the sanctity of the state constitution were commonly heard (from Democrats and Republicans both) during the redistricting process.

Apparently at least in Rep. Russo’s case they were hollow.

Steven Vogel, Bexley

Ohio needs red flag laws

I am really concerned with the increase in homicides in domestic violence cases in Ohio.

Just recently a Galloway man ambushed his wife and shot her dead in her driveway.

One way to help decrease the number of domestic violence-related homicides is to pass a red flag law. These laws allow law enforcement to temporarily confiscate guns from people who are considered to be a danger to themselves or others.

This can be done based on a petition from a family member, law enforcement officer, or mental health professional. The person who is subject to the red flag order has the right to a hearing to contest the order.

Red flag laws have been shown to be effective in reducing gun violence, including domestic violence-related homicides.

A study by the RAND Corporation found that red flag laws were associated with a 14% decrease in firearm homicides in the states that had them. 19 states, including Florida and Washington D.C., currently have these laws. Red flag laws are not perfect, but they are a valuable tool for preventing gun violence.

They are especially important for preventing domestic violence-related homicides and suicides. I urge the Ohio legislature to pass House Bill 170 to help protect Ohioans.

Shannon Mulligan, Worthington

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Allison Russo wrong to cave on Ohio voting district redistricting| Letters