Letters: 'American ugliness' showed its face during show at Ohio Theater

Sad and disenchanted theater fan: mask-less theater-goers showed American ugliness

I loved the production of "Come From Away" at the Ohio Theater. This is based on the remarkable people in Gander, New Newfoundland, who came to the aid of thousands of air travelers after 9-11.

Afterward, a family discussion started about how ugly Americans have become since 9/11. We recalled the time of unity back then. We concluded that people have just stopped caring.

This was evident with the theater attendees who sat around me. Pretending that their masks were off for their suckers or their wine glasses. Many people had them off for the entire show. Folks played with their phones the entire time. When lights came on, masks were back in place.

We are back to our American ugliness. We only have to follow the rules when everyone is watching? No inner compass of morality or concern for one another?

The show has been cancelled in venues due to omicron. We are still in extremely high incidence of COVID-19. People are still dying. Does anyone care anymore?

Nothing like understanding what "Come From Away" was about, for the sake of humanity...

I am a sad and disenchanted theater fan.

Cathy M. Weygandt, Findlay

Students' futures endangered by high absenteeism rates

One of the scariest numbers of the COVID pandemic is soaring school absenteeism rates.

In nearly 1,000 Ohio schools, more than 30% of students were absent in 2020-21, and the overall rate of chronic absenteeism was an abysmal 24%, the Ohio Department of Education found.

The Dispatch report, “Ohio schools struggle with spikes in chronic absenteeism during pandemic,” highlights how some schools combat truancy, but more attention and action must be focused on this issue, and soon.

This challenge is especially troubling for students who already struggle.

Children who are chronically absent must be successfully re-engaged today and all our students need to be provided targeted supports and interventions to ensure they are on track. The billions of dollars in federal aid are designed exactly for this purpose.

Schools and districts need to continue to partner with parents to identify the needs of students and identify the supports needed – tutoring, summer school, longer school days or years, and other proven strategies.

Students’ individual futures and Ohio’s competitive advantage are in serious peril if we fail to address this urgent crisis. Focus and urgency are required.

Lisa A. Gray, President, Ohio Excels

Non-partisan groups' maps should be used and only one primary held

The GOP-dominated Ohio legislature and redistricting commission have spared no taxpayer dollars in creating and defending clearly unconstitutional redistricting maps that defy the will of the people.

Now they remarkably are considering an expensive dual primary system to cope with their failure to produce a fair redistricting plan in a timely manner.

At the same time, both the Fair Districts coalition and the Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission have produced legislative and congressional redistricting plans that comply with the state’s constitutional requirements and have done so at no charge to the state’s taxpayers.

One of the maps put forth by these groups should be chosen for the state’s new legislative and congressional districts.

A single primary date should be established in June of this year.

It is time to hold Messrs. Mike DeWine, Frank LaRose, Keith Faber, Matt Huffman and Bob Cupp accountable for the contempt shown to Ohio voters through their expensive mismanagement of the redistricting process for Ohio. Mark Griffiths, North Ridgeville

