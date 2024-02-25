Letters: Bad memory or bad judgment? Biden vs. Trump, no match

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Feb. 16.

Considering the slight memory lapses that President Joe Biden had recently, it should be noted that all people experience forgetfulness occasionally. Donald Trump got Nikki Haley confused with Nancy Pelosi and said he was running against Barack Obama at least twice.

Memory aside, Biden’s judgment can be put up any day against that of Trump. Biden got a bipartisan infrastructure law passed two years ago; wiped out a lot of student debt; gave people financial supplements during the pandemic; helped restore NATO; has done more for solar energy than any president; and the employment rate is the lowest in history. The list goes on and on.

Now let's look at Trump's judgment. He gave the very richest people in the country a huge tax cut, including corporations; nearly broke up NATO (and still threatens it); sides with world autocrats and dictators while demonizing good leaders; and incurred one of the largest national debts in his one term than almost all other presidents.

In his rallies, he rants to the American people about the retribution he has planned after losing the last election (which he continues to lie about); also, that he's going to be a dictator and remove most federal employees. Let's not forget about inciting an insurrection. That list goes on and on, too.

So, which kind of judgment do Americans want? The choice is obvious to me — the sooner Trump is out of the spotlight, the better for the U.S. and the rest of the world.

Terri Quint, Ponte Vedra

Abolish the Electoral College

In response to a Feb. 11 letter in support of the Electoral College, I submit that it is an anachronism that should be abolished. The United States is, as a practical matter, the only democratic republic in the world to still utilize such an undemocratic and slanted system. In our highly polarized political climate, its existence realistically means that the presidency is decided only by a tiny number of votes concentrated in a handful of swing states.

The Electoral College provides for the distinct possibility of invalidating the will of most voters, as was seen in the presidential elections of 2000 and 2016. In these contests, the winner lost the popular vote but won the tally of electors. As it currently functions, if you are a Republican and live in large blue state, such as California or New York, your vote is essentially meaningless.

Conversely, if you're a Democrat and live in a red state like Texas or (now) Florida, your vote also won't count. Why should it matter where one lives to determine if their vote will have an impact? America is a materially different nation than it was when the 12th Amendment was passed. It now has a fluid, mobile population and it's past time we recognize this fact.

Voters should have the assurance that their voices will be heard, regardless of where they reside.

Philip May, Jacksonville

Better approach to border security

Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the audience backed by members of the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida National Guard and the Florida State Guard during a Feb. 1 news conference at Cecil Commerce Center on Jacksonville's Westside. There he announced plans to deploy members of the Florida National Guard and the Florida State Guard to the borders of Texas and other areas to help slow down the tide of individuals entering the United States illegally.

As Gov. Ron DeSantis deploys Florida National Guard and other troops to the Texas border, perhaps we should look at the complex issue of immigration and what we could do to improve living conditions abroad. By mitigating the factors that compel people to migrate, we could prevent some of the massive challenges we are facing at our borders.

One of the ways we are currently doing this is through our foreign health aid. The U.S. Agency for International Development is the organization that handles more than half of our foreign assistance. It has taken many positive steps to improve health services and enhance the quality of life abroad.

However, we must prioritize the expansion of frontline primary care, particularly for nutrition and tuberculosis, two of the world’s most pressing health challenges. There is also the need to integrate HIV/AIDS care with other health services, which will streamline treatment and maximize the impact of our aid dollars.

To achieve these critical improvements, we must increase transparency and accountability in how those funds are administered. Throughout his tenure, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has been a champion of these principles. I urge the senator to extend his commitment to global health by bolstering frontline care in our nutrition and tuberculosis programs.

Brandon Dwight, Jacksonville

Keep funding for Brain Bus

Over 827,000 Floridians serve as unpaid caregivers for residents with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. We must ensure all impacted have access to support through services like the Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus.

For 10 years I have lived as a full-time caregiver. My mother passed away in 2019 from frontal lobe dementia and months later it was clear my father was walking a similar path with Alzheimer’s. These diseases affected my parents very differently.

Upon my father’s diagnosis, I thought “at least this is the evil I know.” I was unbelievably naive. His diagnosis brought me a new, separate education, and I continue to lean on Alzheimer’s Association and services like the Brain Bus for support.

Brain Bus is funded in partnership with the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas. It consists of two mobile units traveling the state, reaching Floridians where they live, work and play. Staff provide information on early detection, diagnosis, brain health, risk reduction, advances in research, caregiving tips and local resources. Services are free and no appointment is needed.

I am asking state Rep. Kiyan Michael and Sen. Clay Yarborough to maintain $491,614 in funding for our Brain Bus.

Lindsay Amerault, Jacksonville

Post office wasting time

I recently received another piece of junk mail, a flyer for an oil change. That (sad to say) is hardly unusual. What was unusual was that the item was slightly mutilated and came to me in a cellophane wrapper from the post office. The accompanying note apologized in a lengthy paragraph (English and Spanish) for having caused the damage and explaining that stuff like that happens given the volume of mail it handles daily.

Does the U.S. Post Office have statistics on how many man hours it expends daily apologizing for damage to obviously unsolicited, single-page flyers addressed to “Current Resident”? I am going to write to my congressperson suggesting a change to the regulations that will allow such practices to cease and allow destruction of this so-called “mail.”

William Nussbaum, Jacksonville

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Florida Times-Union letters: Biden vs. Trump a matter of judgment