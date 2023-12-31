LETTERS: Belmont City Council decision failed to reflect 'fairness and accountability'

Council decision failed to reflect 'fairness and accountability'

The Belmont City Council members are chosen for office in non-partisan plurality elections. But this fact is hard to sync with the reality of the Council's recent decision to choose the least vetted, most inexperienced ​nominated candidate ​to fill the Council seat left empty by Richard Turner's election to mayor. The Council's own justification for the selection corroborates that political partisanship had everything to do with a decision that totally ignored the electoral process ​as well as a basic core value that is stated ​on the Council​'s o​wn website: ​they are duty-bound to "maintain balance and open-mindedness in executing its duties.”

Two of the four candidates nominated by the Council for the seat demonstrated a strong commitment to ​Belmont by running for office in the November election. They ​had transparent campaigns​ and publicly disclosed their finances, expenditures, and policies. One of the candidates had served on the Council for the previous 16 years, including as mayor pro tem, and was endorsed by the former long-term mayor. ​The other candidate was admirably dedicated to representing the more under-served areas of the city. Both candidates are exceptionally qualified; both were well-supported by voters. The necessity to fill the seat only days after the supposedly non-partisan election should have been easy and made either of these candidates the logical choice. However, and not inconsequentially as it turns out, both candidates happen to be Democrats.

The Council members, all of whom are Republicans, show​ed little faith in the voting process, and instead of appointing the most qualified person to the seat, stated that they were choosing a like-minded individual who most reflected their views and those of ​Mr. Turner. Perhaps some credence could be given to this idea if the seat had been vacated unwillingly or unexpectedly in a non-election year. This was not the case, and aside from the fact that the open seat does not “belong” to ​Mr. Turner, or anyone​ else, either literally or ideologically, the​ Council ignored ​the days-old election and filled the seat with a candidate who was not compelled to run for the office, who faced no public scrutiny, and who has no meaningful experience working on one of the many city boards. These truths were of little import to the Council members when weighed against their stated desire to seat a candidate whose views were in lockstep with th​eir ​own. Demonstrating such disregard for ​“balance and open-mindedness” does not bode well for this Council’s representative governance and decision-making​, which according to the Council website, should reflect “fairness and accountability to ALL residents and stakeholders of Belmont.”

The ultimate choice, of course, was the Council’s. Only one member ​chose to respect Belmont’s​ voting citizens and diverse population. The other three chose to fill the seat with ​the least qualified candidate, whose views and ideology are already well-represented on the five-member Council. Instead of taking the virtually risk-free opportunity to create​ a token semblance of balance, ​these members decided to create a private club. Or as they like to call it: Team Belmont.

Heather Stancil, Belmont

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Letters: Belmont City Council decision