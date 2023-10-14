Letters: What choice does Israel have in the face of an enemy that seeks its total destruction?

SIR – What exactly is Israel supposed to do? Hamas has attacked its people, massacred defenceless men, women and children and then retreated into Gaza, with hostages, to hide behind the civilian population.

Israel cannot negotiate with Hamas, as the organisation is committed to wiping it off the face of the planet. Its only options are capitulation (in which case, future massacres) or war.

A Brown

Derby

SIR – By its appalling massacre of unarmed men, women, children and even babies in Israel, as well as the indiscriminate bombing of Israeli civilian infrastructure, it is clear that Hamas has declared all-out war on Israel – with all its implications.

The Hamas “leadership” cares not a jot for the death, misery, pain and suffering it has unleashed on its own people by pursuing its warped and perverted ideology.

Philip Thomas

Arundel, West Sussex

SIR – The appalling butchery by Hamas of innocent women and children is terrorism without doubt and mirrors what Russia is doing in Ukraine.

The BBC quite rightly has been vilified for its description of members of Hamas as militants rather than terrorists. It is time for the corporation to reset its moral compass.

Kim Potter

Lambourn, Berkshire

SIR – A prerequisite for a solution to this crisis is for the military dictatorship of Hamas to crumble. Then a legitimate, representative Palestinian government could negotiate on behalf of civilians.

Now is a golden opportunity for Israel to drive a wedge between Hamas and ordinary Palestinians so that it could be perceived as supportive of the population and as a partner with whom to negotiate a settlement.

Tony Jones

London SW7

SIR – What has the world come to when the father of an Israeli child says that her death is a blessing compared to being a hostage in Gaza (report, October 13)?

Jack Marriott

Churt, Surrey

Rotten vapes

SIR – Recently I walked past a secondary school where a number of teenage pupils were gathered outside the gates, many of whom were vaping (Letters, October 8). As I went by, I was overwhelmed by the pungent, sweet smell coming from the vapes.

As a retired orthodontist, I am very concerned that vaping will cause a new dental health crisis, since the sweet content of the vape enters the mouth and literally dissolves the enamel of teeth. It will be most pronounced in those who start vaping as children or teenagers.

We hear a lot at present of the harmful effects of vaping, but to date I have not heard anyone refer to the risk of these concerning dental side-effects.

Sharon Wilson

Wendover, Buckinghamshire

SIR – An instant solution to vaping addiction in the young would be to ban flavours and coloured packaging. Without either, the appeal would disappear very quickly.

Nick Kester

Wattisfield, Suffolk



Electric car fires

SIR – I am sure an investigation will discover the cause of the fire at Luton airport (report, October 12), but it gives a stark warning for the future.

The push for electric car ownership over the coming years has no element of amelioration in building regulations to cope with the fact that the country will be littered with potential high-grade explosives – for that is what lithium ion batteries can become when they are unstable or mishandled.

The fire at Luton was in a brand new car park, and thankfully in an open area. Had the same incident been in an underground facility below a tower block in a central city area, the outcome may have been tragic.

Dr Michael A Fopp

Soulbury, Buckinghamshire

Sycamore Gap bench

SIR – You report (October 12) that the felled Sycamore Gap tree could be turned into a memorial bench or sculpture. I think the bench would be a fitting tribute to its life and beauty.

The back rest should contain a suitable reference to its past. I suggest something along the lines of: “While my boughs and leaves no longer offer you shade, rest easy on my new form and enjoy the view”.

No doubt others could think of a shorter and more poetic inscription.

Ian Dobie

Swindon, Wiltshire

SIR – Susan Lapham’s letter (October 8) about a plaited apple tree trunk brings to mind the oak tree at Chipperfield Common in Hertfordshire.

It appears that some 150 to 200 years ago, the oak’s by then already mature trunk was reduced to near ground level, perhaps by wind. It has since recovered, producing four main branches but no central trunk. The main branches now provide a roosting place for youngsters who want to talk.

Alastair Milne Home

Banbury, Oxfordshire

SIR – I have cut down many sycamore trees on my land with my chainsaws. In two years the stumps send up new shoots. I choose the strongest, remove the rest and leave it alone to grow.

When wood was the main source of energy, mature trees were cut down to seven or eight feet high so that new growth was out of reach of stock. This common practice was known as pollarding. We have very old ash trees where evidence of this is still apparent.

Chris Jackson

Brixham, Devon

The power of Evensong to unite worshippers

Choristers and choral scholars from the Choir of St John's College, Cambridge during Evensong - Alamy/Alamy

SIR – I totally agree with Arthur Webster about the demise of Evensong (Letters, October 8), but the rot had started to set in long before lockdown.

In the early 2000s, we lived in a village that had an Evensong service on all Sundays except the fifth of the month. We were lucky to have an excellent organist, but even when he was away we would sing the hymns and responses because we all knew them.

How many people can now say they know most of the hymns that are used in different churches throughout the land? Dropping the Book of Common Prayer and Hymns Ancient and Modern was when the Church started to lose its way. Amalgamating parishes hastened the decline.

J M Savage

Felixstowe, Suffolk

SIR – I would be delighted to welcome Arthur Webster to regular term-time Evensong based on the Book of Common Prayer in Rugby School Chapel.

Our new chorister programme of separate boys’ and girls’ choirs, with a back row of professional adult singers and student choral scholars, began just over a year ago. We are proud to sustain the choral tradition of this country and excited by anew musical development in the life of the Rugby School Group.

Richard Tanner

Director of Music, Rugby School

Rugby, Warwickshire

SIR – Catholics in our town use a small chapel of ease for mass as our parish church is nine miles away in the city. Every month our Anglican friends conduct a sung Evensong in their medieval church and we Catholics participate, to the mutual enrichment of both congregations.

Thoughts of further cooperation by sharing the church have never taken off, largely because the financial contribution required to satisfy the voracious appetite of the Anglican’s central bureaucracy is beyond our means.

It is, of course, entirely a matter for the Church of England to organise the funding of their bishops, but how sad that it creates such an unintended barrier to closer dialogue.

John O’Donnell

West Mersea, Essex

Paris review

SIR – In response to Zoe Strimpel’s article, “Bedbug-ridden Paris is being sabotaged by its eco-crazy mayor” (Comment, October 8), I can only say that this is not the Paris I saw when visiting family a couple of weeks ago.

Contrary to received wisdom, my wife and I found Parisians courteous and friendly. On our first Métro trip we were offered seats (with not a bedbug in sight), the streets were scrupulously clean, and as to the parks – yes, some had fresh spaces with new equipment, but the traditional ones, such as the Tuileries, look as good as ever.

No city is perfect – take London – but Paris is far from “broken”.

Mark Cosstick

London W7

Holiday heat pump

SIR – Over the past two decades I’ve visited Kruger National Park in South Africa for one to two weeks a year.

Last Sunday, despite it being over 35 degrees centigrade outside, for the first time ever my hut had no hot water.Traditionally, propane gas cylinders powered the hot water. This year, my hut has a heat pump (Letters, October 10). Coincidence?

David Dodds

East Markham, Nottinghamshire

SIR – I have had a heat pump to heat and cool my home in North Carolina for several decades – and so have all my neighbours. Here is why (and the reasons have nothing to do with climate change or the price of oil).

America has a continental climate; temperatures can swing dramatically between night and day in North Carolina. Cooling in the day and heat at night are sometimes needed. A single heat pump can supply that. However, temperature swings like this are rare in the UK, which has an oceanic climate – so a heat pump is not so necessary.

A heat pump can be as reliable as a fridge and, in America, is almost as widely used. I’m not sure why it is thought necessary to scare people about heat pump reliability.

A defect is that it isn’t cosy; there’s no warm glow and the air temperature is barely above the thermostat setting (that’s one reason it’s energy efficient).

Still, my conclusion is that most people in the UK do not need a heat pump.

E Rayner

Durham, North Carolina

Army housing

sir – The Ministry of Defence is shortly to implement one of the most disastrous policies in the past 50 years, yet it appears ambivalent to the consequences.

Currently, married officers and soldiers live on different patches when off duty. This allows everyone to relax. Yet in the near future, housing will be allocated on the basis of how many children one has, which will see soldiers living next door to officers. Given soldiers and officers work and live in a rank-structured institution, the potential for conflict is huge.

It does not take much imagination to see that a young private in dispute with a major living next door puts both parties in a very awkward position. The net result is that an insult thrown by the young private could end up with serious consequences and possible arrest for insubordination. Living in such close proximity to one’s seniors does not allow for either party to relax and take time away from the pressures of command.

As it is, the Army has enough problems with recruitment and retention; this move will only add to them.

Mike McKone

Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria

Blackberry fiddle

SIR – At the risk of echoing Mrs Beeton’s (apocryphal) “First catch your hare”, having found and picked the fruit, there is probably no preserve easier to make than blackberry jam. That is, unless the newcomer looking for a recipe to follow finds the one online headed “Keep it simple”, which starts by telling the would-be cook to first “halve or quarter the blackberries”.

That sounds like an instruction as unlikely to be followed a second time as when a newspaper article on “going green” advised that tomato purée tubes could be recycled “once they have been rinsed out”.

Tim Barnsley

Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland

