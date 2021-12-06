Letters: Columbus can't live up to potential until Black residents can walk safely

Justice and prayers for Goodson's family

Over 20 years ago, I was blessed to hear Pulitzer Prize-winning author and activist Alice Walker read from one of her many incredible novels. In between her reading, Walker discussed how she had been recently looking for a home when she saw a young Black boy walking down the road looking so carefree and happy. She decided to buy a home close by because she felt that if this young Black boy could seem so at ease walking down that road, this was a place she wanted to live.

Oh, what a different world this would be if all of us could feel this happiness and safety where we live.

Casey Goodson Jr.

Our neighbor, son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, 23-year-old Casey Goodson, found out that this happiness and safety was not available to him Dec. 4, 2020.

Casey was shot and killed by Franklin County Sheriff’s Officer Jason Meade while Casey was taking a meal to his family. Casey was traveling just like the young Black boy in Alice Walker’s story. Meade has been charged with two counts of murder. There were no body cameras worn.

Dear Columbus neighbors, please pray for Tamala Payne, grandmother Sharon Payne and the family and friends of Casey Goodson Jr. that they may have justice. Give them the strength to endure the trial of Jason Meade. Do not allow Casey Goodson, a young man with so much promise, just like so many of our children and grandchildren in Columbus, to be forgotten.

Our home of Columbus will never truly live up to its potential until all Black residents can walk down their streets safely without the threat of violence. This city belongs to all of us, including our beautiful and beloved Black neighbors.

Betsy Poling, Columbus

Secure our energy future, pass Energy Jobs and Justice Act

Every day, another headline reminds Ohioans of the unprecedented level of corruption and scandal surrounding our regulated utilities.

Perhaps no headline has driven home the point quite like, “Is PUCO a watchdog or a lapdog?,” from the Dec. 1 Dispatch.

The news continues to break around former Public Utilities Commission Chair Sam Randazzo and bribes he may have received from FirstEnergy to do their bidding. Text messages are being released that shine a light on exactly how far the utility’s reach of influence extended into legislative and regulatory decisions.

All the while, Ohio lawmakers have abandoned their responsibility to enact real energy policy for our state and create measures to ensure transparency and accountability at the Public Utilities Commission.

Instead, they have chosen to continue the policies of the past, charging every Ohio ratepayer to bailout old, dirty coal plants and leaving disproportionately impacted communities to bear the brunt of the pollution impacts. But the time has come to turn the page on Ohio energy policy.

Representatives Casey Weinstein and Stephanie Howse have introduced the Energy Jobs and Justice Act.

House Bill 429 (EJJA) is a comprehensive, equitable clean energy policy that works for all Ohioans. It is rooted in equitable solutions that are good for our economy, our communities and our health.

We must urge our lawmakers to stop allowing regulated utilities to turn them into lapdogs in front of the rest of the nation. Let’s move beyond utility-sponsored roadblocks to our energy future and embrace the Energy Jobs and Justice Act.

SeMia Bray, co-facilitator, Black Environmental Leaders (BEL), Aurora

