Letters: Comments on Congress, hiring consultants, and outgoing City Council members

Congressional obstructionists should be censured or expelled

The threats by the House Freedom Caucus to block funding for the next fiscal year show a callous disregard for our service members, federal law enforcement, and other essential workers who are REQUIRED to work without pay.

That smacks of "involuntary servitude" which was eliminated by the 13th Amendment except as a criminal penalty. In a shutdown, these personnel are required to show up for work, do their jobs, and go without pay. How is that fair in any scenario?

Congress is telling these people that they are needed but not worthy of being paid for their labor. That is simply unacceptable. If a person works, they should be paid...PERIOD!

This group of scorched-earth, irresponsible obstructionists should be censured or expelled for dereliction of duty to their constituents and the country. Their attempted extortion of more concessions from the Speaker shows that they would rather burn the place down than give an inch.

Let us hope and pray that calmer, more rational heads prevail and that consensus can be reached on funding the government on a timely basis rather than these last minute derailments of the budgetary process.

Ernie Frazo, Bloomington

Is this governing?

The GOP remains hopelessly tarnished and dysfunctional by the chaotic inability to select a leader for more than three weeks.

Now the House is led by climate-denying congressional rookie Speaker Mike Johnson, who was effectively nominated by ex-Pres. CG Orange Guy and who was a key congressional figure in promoting voter fraud and denying the results of the 2020 election. An evangelical Christian determined to restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals. An ultra-conservative who supports a nationwide abortion ban. A MAGAn authoritarian who represents the suppression of voters and the destruction of democracy and the rule of law.

With 10 legislative extremists who have full command of the House, what's the over/under on the length of the government shutdown after Nov. 17? How many bills do you think the House will pass that will be passed by the Senate and signed by the President? How long will Mike Johnson last as Speaker? Is this governing? Wanna change?

We don't need a GOP bootlicker representing Indiana's 9th Congressional District. We need a Democrat.

Jeff Kaden, Bloomington

Editor's note: On Nov. 16, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed a stopgap measure funding the government into 2024. The temporary funding package created two deadlines, Jan. 19 for some federal agencies and Feb. 2 for others.

One last monstrosity from Hamilton

The demise of Mayor Hamilton’s 40-foot obelisk in Miller-Showers Park means that our lame duck mayor has less than two months to come up with another insanity.

I suggest that, in lieu of a 40-foot obelisk, the city erect a 40-foot statue of Our Glorious Leader in observation to his dubious policies. I further suggest that rather than being erected in Miller-Showers Park, the statue be placed in the middle of Seventh Street to highlight Hamilton’s most egregious achievement. Or it might be placed in the middle of Cascades Drive, or on either of a two-way College Avenue or Walnut Street — whatever would be the more disruptive of traffic. Or in lieu of one enormous statue I suggest a number of smaller statues in the areas of the county threatened by annexation.

All of these dubious achievements sprang from Hamilton’s reliance on consultants. By their very nature, consultants have to recommend changes. To justify their fees they cannot simply report that everything is just fine as it is.

Then, after spending all that money, the city feels obligated to implement the consultant’s recommendations no matter how ludicrous.

It is hoped the new city administration will be less reliant on out-of-town consultants.

Charles Aiken, Bloomington

Thank you to our departing City Council members

As the year wraps up, so, too, do the terms of a number of city council members who are deserving of our thanks.

Susan Sandberg, Sue Sgambelluri, Jim Sims, Ron Smith and Steve Volan have faithfully served their community for years. These five individuals have had their own sets of priorities, demonstrated unique approaches to government, and voted their consciences.

Even through occasional differences, what they’ve always had in common is a dedication to making ours a better place to live for all our neighbors.

One or two of them might have shaved a few years off my life when I was mayor, but that’s the job of a legislator — to provide oversight and insist upon accountability. I’m confident each of these public servants will continue to contribute to Bloomington’s best interests in the future.

Thanks very much to each of them and best of luck to those who succeed them in doing this important job.

Mark Kruzan, Bloomington

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Letters: Congress, consultants and city council