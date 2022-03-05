Letters: Convoy of 'crybabies' in 'big-man trucks' should hide faces. Trump kowtows to Putin

Convoy 'crybabies' protest while Ukrainians fight for freedom

So, some 500 to 1,000 drivers plan to screw up traffic throughout Ohio in their big-man trucks to protest vaccinations and masks required to protect their health and that of their fellow citizens.

A vehicle in the People's Convoy passes by on I-70 in West Jefferson, Ohio Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Meanwhile, brave citizens of Ukraine stand against a murderous Russia to preserve freedom.

What bunch of crybabies those drivers are. They should hide their faces in shame.

Ronald L. Solove, Columbus

Thanks to Columbus police officers for help locating husband

I want to thank the Columbus Police Department for their help in locating my husband on Feb. 22. Officer Wilson stayed with me while officers combed my daughter’s neighborhood looking for my husband, who was out with our two dogs.

Little did we know that he decided to walk the 2½ miles back to our house. My husband has had a stroke and has no short-term memory.

I was thankful that the officers and detective were calm with him and put him at ease. The detective was clear to point out that he must always carry his cell phone.

Because of that, I was able to get him to wear it attached to his belt since. In addition, we put the Life 360 APP on our phones that tracks our location should this ever happen in the future.

Thank you to the Columbus Police Department for their prompt response during our family crisis.

Debbie Freece, Columbus

Jim Jordan is Donald Trump's toady; don't give him your support

Jim Jordan kowtows to Donald Trump. Trump kowtows to Putin. Putin kills Ukrainians; and will kill you, us and any Americans that challenge his megalomania.

Did we miss anything?

Do Ohioans really want to continue supporting Jordan?

Please, please, say, “Heck no!”

Richard and Linda Tetu, Las Cruces, New Mexico

World leaders encouraged to unite, not repeat history

As an Ahmadi Muslim and American, I am concerned by the escalation of violence and absence of peaceful discussions concerning the Ukraine border crisis.

I urge all world leaders to unite nations together for lasting peace. Conflicts and rivalries are not sustainable and weaken the prospects of peace everywhere in the world.

In the case of war, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the current spiritual head of my worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim community, reminds leadership that, “It will be innocent members of the general public who will suffer the most and lose their lives."

He also has eloquently pointed out how in the previous world war, more civilians passed away than those who fought on the frontline.

The Holy Qur’an states: “…Let not a people’s enmity incite you to act otherwise than with justice. Be always just, that is nearer to righteousness” (5:9).

I pray that all world leaders will act on account of justice rather than enmity. It is a grave hope that we do not repeat history again with the increasing hostility and the parties involved should weigh the real costs of such conflicts on the lives of real people before acting further.

Samar Ahmad , Pickerington

