Letters: County Line Joint Fire District levy will improve staffing, operations, chief says

Voter support urged for County Line Joint Fire District levy

On March 19, 2024, voters will be asked to approve a replacement levy of 6.5 mills for 5 years for the new County Line Joint Fire District, which provides fire and EMS service to the Village of Utica and Washington Township in Licking County and Morgan Township in Knox County. This levy request is the first fire and EMS levy increase asked of voters for many years and is not in addition to the current levy of 4.05 mills.

If approved by voters, the 6.5-mill levy would replace the 4.05 mills and the latter will expire. The 6.5-mill levy would generate an estimated $956,950 to operate the district's fire and EMS services, and would cost a property owner $227.50 for each $100,000 of their county auditor's assessed valuation.

Washington Township residents are currently paying $100.47 per $100,000 of assessed valuation, while Morgan Township residents are currently paying $81.51 per $100,000 of assessed valuation. Those current tax rates would expire with the passage of the 6.5-mill replacement levy and all residents of the district would pay the same. Ultimately, this would require at most an additional $145 per $100,000 of assessed property value for some residents.

The fire district currently staffs two personnel 24/7, a part-time fire chief, a part-time fiscal officer, and is supplemented with multiple dedicated volunteers from our community. We are governed by a board that consists of a representative from each of the three municipalities.

The district is making this replacement levy request in response to the increased costs associated with running the fire department. As we all know, the costs of operating our own households have increased dramatically in recent years. In 2013, an ambulance would cost around $200,000 and a fire engine would cost about $400,000. Today, a new ambulance costs more than $300,000 and a new fire engine about $800,000, and both would take three years to build.

Utica Volunteer Fire and Utica EMS have been continuing to provide services at the expense of their savings accounts and despite cost-cutting efforts. By combining fire and EMS into one district, we have already seen a decrease in our payroll and other expenses in the first month. As a government public entity, we are now eligible to apply for additional grant funding that is not afforded to private fire and EMS. We have applied for more than $30,000 in grant funds in our first month, with two additional grant requests in the works.

With the passage of the levy, the joint fire district would staff three personnel 24/7, could start replacing aging equipment, and explore the option of providing an appropriate fire station designed with living quarters, safe storage of gear and equipment, and provide an essential facility for the community.

For more information concerning the levy, email paccljfd@gmail.com, or chiefcljfd@gmail.com.

Robert Homman, Chief, County Line Joint Fire District

Get rid of daylight saving time

Let’s remain on standard time year-round and get rid of so-called “daylight saving time.” (DST). That would be a great service to school children who, under DST, must walk to school or wait for their bus in the dark. Staying on standard time would also help the majority of people who need to be at their workplace by 7 or 8 in the morning. Under DST, they must drive to work in the dark.

Parents of young children find it more natural for the children to sleep during standard time, rather than DST, which stays light far past most children’s bedtime. Our legislators have been discussing the advantages of not changing our clocks twice every year, and I urge them to take action and stop using DST in favor of standard time.

Joan Krone, Granville

Candidates should add info to League of Women Voters guide

More than 120 races and measures will be on the March 19 primary ballot in Licking County. Whether they face competition in the primary or not, candidates owe it to county voters to be public with information about their experience, skills, and plans to provide good public service.

VOTE411.org is a one-stop shop for election-related information, including a nonpartisan online voter guide for the March 19 primary. The League of Women Voters of Licking County has been compiling voter guides for many years as part of its work to encourage informed and active citizen participation in government. We call upon our local candidates to contribute information about their candidacy to this important voter guide on VOTE411. We call upon voters to urge their local candidates to participate. Contact lwvlickingcounty@gmail.com to learn more.

Laura Joseph, Granville, League of Women Voters of Licking County

Back Moreno to beat Brown

Ohioans who are fed up with the Biden administration’s destructive agenda — enabled by career politicians like Sherrod Brown — have a chance to send a clear message to Washington this November. To take down a well-funded incumbent like Brown, Republicans must shift the focus to defeating him now and unite behind the frontrunner in the GOP primary: Bernie Moreno.ack

The contrast between Bernie and the others in the primary, as well as Sherrod Brown, could not be clearer. Bernie is the only proven conservative and political outsider in this race. Unlike others, he will challenge business-as-usual in Washington.

With Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer doing everything in their power to help Brown keep his seat, he will be a formidable incumbent to beat. Republicans in Ohio must work for the next 9 months toward defeating him, starting with uniting behind Bernie.

Nathan Wheeland, Newark

