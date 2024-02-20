Letters: Despite Baptist, Sacred Heart and West Florida, local healthcare is inefficient

Opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor are those of our readers and not the Pensacola News Journal. In order for letters to be considered for publication, they must be 250 words or less and include name, a full address and phone number. Only your name and city of residence will be published. Email submissions to opinion@pnj.com.

Pensacola has a healthcare problem

For a city this size we have three very good healthcare facilities, Sacred Heart, Baptist, and West Florida Hospital. And yet If I were to rate the care in this city I would give it a C-minus.

It is not because of the facilities or the doctors, it is the way their system is run. We have seen the exodus of doctors in this city. I assume that one reason is money, and the other is the manner in which doctors have to deal with the restrictions that are put for them to perform.

I have seen how corporations have turned doctors into healthcare machines, not allowing them to be able to be the doctors that they can be. The amount of patients that each doctor can have, and the fact that they do not have in their schedules daily emergency appointment makes them quite inefficient.

All of these corporations need to think about how they are run and provide this city with the healthcare that we need.

Rita W. Kershaw, Pensacola

Country needs saving from current regime

So worried! The country is at a dangerous crossroads. Biden/Obama regime has placed us in a perilous situation, by allowing Iran to acquire billions in cash to openly exercise terrorist attacks.

Under their weak policy Israel was brutally attacked, our bases in the Middle-East, 158 times, dead SEALs, dead soldiers, many critically wounded, a hundred unknowns crossing the borders, and Ukraine still at war. But Biden and his minions are focused on going after Trump, whose "Peace Thru Strength Policy" had no confrontations or wars!

Biden cannot be impeached for his real crimes, then we’d end up with the incompetent Kamala! They are the threat to our republic! Let's pray this year, Democrat "shenanigans" don't affect our votes and outcome of this election cycle! The county needs to be saved!

Mayra Inclan Fillmore, Cantonment

Inhumane for prisons to not have air conditioning

I am not a bleeding heart. If someone does the crime, they should do the time. This is especially true if he is guilty of a violent crime.

That being said, Karen Woodall has brought to light a problem that needs to be corrected. As reported in the Pensacola News Journal on Jan. 31, 2024, many of Florida's prisoner housing are not air conditioned. This is excessive and unacceptable punishment. Karen pointed out that many of us are not aware of this. I know I wasn't.

Karen suggests that Florida Correctional System's budget should be increased to fund air conditioning for all prison housing. Due to budget constraints this could take several years to accomplish.

How can we expedite this? Here's one way. The "Go Fund Me" project raises funds to help individuals in need of some assistance. Usually, this is help with medical care. This same model could be used to expediate the prisoner housing air conditioning upgrades. I know I would be willing to contribute. Isn't this the humane thing to do.

Dave Burson, Pensacola

No respect for draft dodging Trump

Now Gov. DeSantis is sending the National Guard to the Texas/Mexico border instead of spending state funds to bus migrants to Massachusetts. Hmm, is this part a “mea culpa” to Trump?

I’m having a difficult time understanding how a former Naval officer who served his country in Afghanistan can suck-up to someone who played three college sports then suddenly developed heel spurs to avoid the draft during the Vietnam conflict.

Trump’s DNA must have been acting up in 1968 and it triggered his sudden affliction with “heel spurs”. His grandfather was stripped of his German citizenship for avoiding the draft by temporarily moving to America during the period he should have been serving his country in the early 1900s.

I can’t respect Trump for his draft dodging scheme. It must be because while he was getting his “phony” draft exemption I and many others were serving our country and Navy on a voluntary tour of duty on the rivers of the Mekong Delta of Vietnam in 1968.

Richard Nelson, Pensacola

Trump wants to celebrate Jan. 6 ‘insurrection’

We recently experienced the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. If elected president, Trump has said that he will pardon, release, and drop charges against those who participated in it.

If this should happen, would this make us the laughingstock of the world in terms of being an example and advocate of democracy and the rule of law? If he should do this, perhaps he will make Jan. 6 a national holiday, a little like the Fourth of July. Would it be called Trump Day? If elected president, perhaps he could be sworn in on Jan. 6 as a tribute to his part in the insurrection.

David Venn, Cantonment

Commissioners whiffed on impact fee

Can someone please explain to me why the county commissioners in Santa Rosa County did not approve an impact fee to be placed on new construction in the county while expecting taxpayers in the county to foot the bill for the infrastructure necessary for this increased housing?

If the reasoning is that it would hurt contractors who build or that the increase, which of course is passed along to the buyer, would hurt the buyer then I would suggest that they do the math and understand that a $2,000 impact fee amortized over 30 years is minimal at the worst but very beneficial when it comes to utilities and schools.

Hopefully, the next election will have us electing individuals who want to benefit the taxpayers instead of offending the developers!

Thomas Kaiser, Milton

