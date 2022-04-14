Letters: DeWine is a liability to fair voting in Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine speaks during an Ohio Redistricting Commission meeting at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio on January 18, 2022.

Ohio’s Redistricting Commission – dominated by Republicans over Democrats 5-2 – abused the constitutional system. The commission, including Gov. Mike DeWine, disgracefully mocked the voters of Ohio and the decisions of the Ohio Supreme Court.

In 2015 and 2018, Ohio voters overwhelmingly passed new methods to redraw the state legislative and congressional district maps based on the 2020 census. The Ohio Constitution was changed to insist that gerrymandering be ended in Ohio because the redrawing of district maps must now be carried through in a bipartisan, fair way. Yet, DeWine, as state leader, clearly failed in his role on the commission.

The two Democrats on the commission were never significantly included in the map-drawing process. When challenged repeatedly, the Republicans rebuffed the Ohio Supreme Court's mandates. The commissioners' delay cost the state millions of dollars because now a second primary election is needed this summer. Disgraceful.

DeWine showed no regard for what was right. As a redistricting commissioner, he voted each time to back the Republicans' constitution-breaking, unfair maps that favored themselves. I hope voters realize that DeWine, our incumbent governor, is a liability to fair voting in Ohio. We need a new leader.

Richard Asimus, College Hill

Mitch McConnell wrongly blames JoBiden policies for inflation

I am not an economist, and apparently neither is Senator Mitch McConnell. He is certainly a politician.

Inflation is more likely due to supply chain shortages, increased demand for goods and services and housing, people going back to work with real income and people having funds to attend recreational activities, than Democratic policies. The price of oil from which gasoline comes, is subject to the world oil market, not President Biden's policies.

Former President Trump should have considered stockpiling more oil reserves when oil was priced at a dollar/barrel or even less. The Keystone Pipeline project, if completed, would have only increased U.S. oil supply by less than 5%. Uncertain if there is refinery capacity for that oil. That is not due to the Democrat's policies. Oil companies would not drill when the world market price/barrel was so cheap. Let us not forget that there are already licensed drilling sites available now for oil and gas exploration, if the companies want to use them.

There may be inflation now, not seen in a generation (25 years), but we are luckily coming out of a world pandemic, the likes of which the world has not seen for over 100 years. If Sen. McConnell saw all of this coming before Jan. 6,2021,where are/were the Republican policies and statements proposed to avert this?

What the Republicans did most was just try to block the president's "rescue plan" as opposed to work with an honest sense of compromise. Unbelievably, the Senator is seemingly letting Vladimir Putin off the hook in a very strange way for the effects and costs of Putin's war on the energy needs for Western Europe, which have some fall out for all of us in the USA.

Louis Claybon, Hyde Park

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Letters: DeWine is a liability to fair voting in Ohio