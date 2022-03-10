Letters: What does it mean to say Putin is 'smart'?

In the March 1 Tribune, a letter writer stated that “we need to vigorously denounce any Republicans and Fox News personalities who support Putin.” His comments seemed to be his reaction to those who stated that Putin is smart. My thoughts are this: People can be smart, but very dangerously so. Putin is currently responsible for death and widespread destruction in Ukraine. I firmly believe that those who use the term "smart" in reference to Putin also understand and see Putin for what he is: a stone-cold, ruthless, Communist murderer. They do not support Putin in this pointless, unprovoked war against Ukraine.

Robert Ellis

South Bend

Vote against them

Amy Drake is “excited to see what I can do representing this county as a local official.” I’m excited to see her lose badly in that effort.

You wouldn’t know it from her recent Tribune op-ed (Feb. 19), but she writes articles for the extreme right-wing publication The Federalist, where her views are plain for all to see.

Among her various insights there: Masking in schools violates children's free speech, vaccination requirements are “discrimination” and The Tribune is full of "fake news." Well, now.

These reactionary and dangerous ideas are presumably part of the new perspective that she’s eager to foist upon the entire county. Her bid for District B is part of an imminent GOP takeover attempt of the St. Joseph County Council. This attempt includes two other candidates hoping to unseat Democratic incumbents representing Districts A and H. (See Christian Sheckler’s Jan. 28 Tribune article for all the gory details.)

We can assume similar efforts are ongoing in every state. These people must be stopped. Their rampant ignorance has no place in any governmental body, be it local, state or national. Mark your calendar and vote against them!

Andy Schmidt

Granger

On voting

With election season right around the corner, it is incumbent on the electorate to educate themselves concerning the actions of office holders and candidates. Here are some facts to consider:

• Every single Democratic member of the St. Joseph County Council voted to give themselves a 60% raise in 2021 (Republican council members all voted “no”).

• Half of the Democratic members of the St. Joseph County Council, including the St. Joseph County Democratic Party chairwoman, voted against permitting citizen input at a council meeting (Republican council members all voted “yes”).

• South Bend (run by a Democratic mayor and Democratic council) is plagued by violent crime approaching the level of Michigan City. Mishawaka has a Republican mayor and is much safer than South Bend.

• The price of gas since we have had a Democrat in the White House is approximately 40% more than when the Honorable Donald J. Trump (a Republican) was president.

Seems like the conclusion is clear. The well-educated voter will be voting Republican up and down the ballot in 2022.

Jamie O’Brien

Granger

The writer is a former Republican member of the St. Joseph County Council.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Calling Putin smart; vote against Republicans; vote against Democrats