Letters: Donald Trump has never engaged in insurrection

The Democrats are doing everything they can to keep Donald Trump from running for president this election cycle. Their latest tactic is to try to keep him off state ballots this primary season. They claim that the 14th Amendment clearly prevents anyone who engages in insurrection from ever holding office. The problem with that argument is that Trump has never been convicted of nor has he ever even been charged with insurrection in a court of law. You simply can’t keep someone off the ballot because you don’t like him and you’re afraid he might win. The Supreme Court of the United States will prevent these unconstitutional acts.

Patrick Ropella, Mason City

Give up some freedom to protect lives

My granddaughter attended the protest against school violence. I am a longtime gun owner who would suggest the following. Each gun owner would register their guns and get a license. To get the license would require gun safety training and a test of mental and emotional health. The license would need to be renewed every five years.

The problem is the shooters have mental health problems but also have easy access to guns. We need to keep the guns out of their hands. As a gun owner, I realize this is a burden and may reduce some rights under the Second Amendment, but we will be protecting our children, grandchildren and in my case, great-grandchildren from losing their right to life, liberty and pursuant of happiness.

I think our leader and legislative bodies should think seriously about additional protection that these young people are asking for. Change is coming as my granddaughter and her friends are old enough to vote and will continue to pursue this cause. In my case, my family is more important than the inconvenience of getting a license for guns. I've renewed my driver’s license for over 60 years and don't find that unreasonable.

Roger Jacobsen, West Des Moines

I’m a trans athlete in Iowa. Remove the ban on our participation.

It's been almost two years since Kim Reynolds signed House File 2416 into law. I'm as confused now as I was then about how our state passed a bill without any regard for the people it affected. Ainsley Erzen, a model for all high school athletes, had likely never competed against a trans female athlete, let alone talked to one before becoming the face of the bill. As someone who used to look up to such a powerful woman, it's somewhat crushing that she further marginalized my community.

In my six years of cross country, I have never encountered another trans male or trans woman at a meet. And after fighting to be able to run on the right team, I can testify that it's vital for queer athletes to play. Not only does competing validate them and provide a safe space for them, but it has also proven to lower suicide risk and mental health issues. Trans athletes have never posed a threat anywhere within our state at any level, nor do they threaten sports anywhere.

So, as a trans high school athlete in Iowa, I'm saying that enough is enough. Let trans kids play so more of us don't die.

Max Fick, Mitchellville

Use eminent domain to protect clean water

Eminent domain is the right of governments or their agency to take private property for the public good with just compensation. It‘s been used to take homes for building roads, city lots for development, tribal lands for highways and railroads, and farmland for pipelines.

Safe drinking water is surely a highest priority for us all, so why aren’t all our waterways and extensive adjoining banks seized by eminent domain to serve this incredibly critical public good?

For decades we have politely “asked” corporate farmers and animal confinement operations not to pollute our water. We have created recommendations for them to use voluntarily to decrease polluting public waters, and we even pay them taxpayer money to do so. In essence, we are paying them to NOT damage or destroy what rightfully belongs to every living being.

Eminent domain should be applied to all our waterways, including large setbacks, to cease polluting by those few farmers who care less, by livestock confinements and all corporations. Damage should be punishable by large fines, even jail time. The public should not have to pay endlessly to clean up and protect this most important public good.

After all, water is life!

Mary McBee, Tama

AEAs have robust oversight

I am a new AEA employee and am very impressed with my colleagues and the work that is done by AEA staff. What the governor is saying about AEAs simply isn’t true. While she is claiming that AEAs have overstepped from their core mission, the broad range of activities they overtake is required by law and by the accreditation standards set by the Department of Education.

While the governor says that AEAs have no meaningful oversight, they actually have boards whose members are chosen by the schools they represent, and they have to hold public hearings about their planned budgets and get those budgets approved by the State Board of Education. Maybe the Governor needs to read her own Legislative Services Agency’s report.

Jamie Orozco Nagel, Des Moines

AEAs provide valuable and equitable service

It was disheartening to hear Gov. Kim Reynolds talk about her proposal for Iowa’s AEA system and special education. She led Iowans to believe that was the only purpose the AEAs serve. She failed to mention Iowa’s AEAs provide equal educational and special services for all Iowa students regardless of the size or location of their district, unlike her voucher system that eliminates students from smaller districts because there are no alternative schools available to them.

She again failed to mention how AEAs provided the Quality Mental Health Training for Public School Employees serving over 400,000 Iowa children or the roughly 100 Heartland AEA workers who engaged in support services to Perry schools since the horrible events of Jan. 4.

Iowa’s AEAs provides essential services for all of Iowa’s deserving students, teachers, principals, and staff members. Why would Reynolds want to deprive Iowa’s educational system of this service?

Nan Kloberdanz, West Des Moines

Reynolds is treating her AEA plans as a done deal

The state of Iowa was founded on the democratic principle of three co-equal branches of government. Under this system the governor can propose laws and it is the Legislature’s responsibility to pass the laws.

The day after the Governor’s Condition of the State address where she discussed reforming the AEAs, she dropped the 123-page House Study Bill 54. Then the next day there were 23 new positions listed on the Department of Education’s website. These positions aligned with the changes she is proposing in this bill.

How is it possible to be hiring for new positions when this bill has not yet become law? Will our legislators listen to their constituents to keep the AEAs or just bow down to her?

The last time lawmakers stood up to the governor and did not pass her first voucher bill, they got primary challengers. The message she sent was, "Republicans, do what I want or you lose your job." Do any of them now have the courage to stand up for Iowans? Fear is a terrible way to govern.

Rosemary Thierer, Mitchellville

AEAs provide range of services to many Iowans

Do you know who came to the school after the Perry shooting? AEA. That’s right: AEAs provide crisis support in these situations.

This letter is in response to House Study Bill 542.

This bill will completely dismantle the AEA system, a system that has worked remarkably well for over 50 years. It will affect the quality of education to the children of Iowa, especially those with disabilities and gifted and talented.

The Department of Education overseen by Gov. Kim Reynolds takes complete control over the AEAs. What ever happened to home rule?

AEAs currently provide services to students, families, educators, schools and school districts. Did you know that AEAs provide services to some private schools as well?

All AEA services are too many to mention here, but include hearing services, academic and social/emotional/behavioral services, occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech language services, early childhood services, family education, vision services, many teacher training services and support, classroom tools, including digital resources, and crisis support services. These professionals are experts in their field. This is just a brief summary of some of the programs and services AEAs have available to every child, every family, every teacher, every school, every school district every day.

I encourage every resident of Iowa to take a serious look at this bill. Do your research and then please continue to support AEAs in Iowa as they are and contact your legislators immediately to voice your concerns over this bill.

Cynthia Steflik, West Point

We need to eliminate the fear of gun violence

In the aftermath of the horrendous shooting rampage, injuries and deaths in Perry, there will be much posturing, hand wringing, thoughts and prayers and double talk from political leaders. However, we, the people need to ask one another repeatedly, “What would it be like for our children, teachers, parents and administrators to live without fear of gun violence in schools?” We need to ask that question of each other repeatedly until we can begin to imagine it actually happening in our communities. The imagination is very powerful.

Let’s all ask that question again and again until we begin to answer it with meaningful change that truly changes how we treat gun violence in our communities. We can create schools that are safe for our children, teachers, parents, administrators, meal prep workers, custodial staff, bus drivers and all who walk through the doors. We have to begin holding the image of empowerment and safety rather than the constant replay and acceptance of tragedy. Our children and teachers deserve that, and it is long overdue.

The Rev. Deborah Hill-Davis, Des Moines

Thanks to trio who helped with my disabled car

How do I tell two complete strangers and a police officer thank you for helping me on U.S. Highway 30 just past the United School District? They pushed my car out of a snow drift on the road. I was very concerned with the oncoming traffic behind me that I had to just drive off. The parting words from the good Samaritan that I will never forget was: “God is good.” I would like them to know that those chosen words have changed my life forever. Thank you so very much.

Linda Lehman, Madrid

Government can and does aid USPS finances

A letter to the Register printed Jan. 14 indicated that the USPS does not receive funding directly from taxpayers. While this may be the letter of the law, it doesn't tell the whole story.

The most recent account of federal assistance to the USPS was the Postal Service Reform Act signed into law by President Joe Biden on April 6, 2022. While there was no transfer of money to the USPS, this bill gave $107 billion in taxpayer assistance to the USPS mostly from forgiveness of defaults on retiree health programs and transfer of obligations due to Medicare. So, it's true the federal government doesn't directly give USPS money, but it did take away its obligation to repay $107 billion to the federal taxpayers. $107 billion isn't chump change and this was only in this one bill.

Readers should always remember that letters reflect only the statements of the writers and they are under no obligation to give all the facts of a situation.

Patrick Beckerdite, West Des Moines

We aren’t taxing too much when there are unmet needs

Gov. Kim Reynolds has attempted to deflect criticism with an irrational response, again. In her Condition of the State address she said, “Let me be clear, the surplus does not mean we aren’t spending enough; it means we’re still taking too much of Iowan’s hard-earned money.”

Let me be clear; the real issue is that Iowa has had the means to address unmet needs of Iowans, that the state should be attending to, and failed to do so. The same goes for her turning back millions of federal dollars to help Iowans with a multitude of needs, especially those Iowans who are most vulnerable. Those needs are not going to go away. They will continue to exist and build. Ignoring, and not addressing the needs of Iowans only hurts the budget in the long run and those in need all the time.

Phillip Thien, Des Moines

The facts refute the claim that Trump was involved in insurrection

Ivan Webber writes in the Jan. 14 Register that President Donald Trump should be disqualified from the presidency.

What was his crime? According to Mr. Webber, Trump engaged in insurrection and is therefore disqualified from any public office.

This is Trump’s supposed crime. But wait a minute. Is it really true that Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection?

I would have expected Mr. Webber to define his terms and produce some proof. Webster defines insurrection as “an act of revolting against civil authority or civil government.” How was it possible for Mr. Trump, who was the highest authority in the country, to revolt against himself?

Mr. Webber needs to demonstrate that Mr. Trump engaged in insurrection, not simply parroting the charges of the Trump haters in the media. Here are the actual words Mr. Trump spoke to the MAGA crowd, “Everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make their voices known.” Does that sound like an insurrection?

None of those entering the Capitol had a weapon. The videos I saw show the Capitol police escorting their fellow American citizens through the maze of the building, unlocking and opening doors. Where then is the insurrection?

Without a discernable crime of insurrection, the entire argument collapses.

When folks ask me why I would vote for Mr. Trump, here is my standard reply. He does what he promises — and what he promises is good for the country. It is good especially for the many thousand precious lives he saved who rather than being aborted were born and enjoyed their lives. Whatever one might think of the person of Mr. Trump, his policies, especially his pro-life stand, are admirable and I support them.

Manfred E. Kober, Bondurant

Nursing home oversight allows too many outrages

We all have those moments that we will never forget. The moment we realized the 9/11 plane crashes were not an accident or when COVID-19 shut down the world. I will never forget when I checked my parents into the “home.” It was a gut-wrenching experience. My heart was full of sadness, worry, fear and agony. I prayed that they would be well cared for, as we all do for our friends and family in care facilities.

Correctionville is my home and the “home” there has some very distressing violations. In one recent incident a man was found in his wheelchair at night near the highway, while the staff was unaware of his absence. Last March the state proposed and suspended a $9,250 fine for failure to provide adequate supervision. In May the state proposed and suspended an $8,250 fine for failing to prevent abuse of a resident. The latest incident involves a resident that alleges that she was raped in the parking lot by an employee and after reporting the incident was dumped at a homeless shelter in Sioux City.

The Correctionville Specialty Care is owned and operated by Care Initiatives based in West Des Moines. Care Initiatives ended the 2020 fiscal year with $5.8 million in net income, and the former CEO Miles King collected $605,487 in compensation that year.

I appeal to all to contact the governor and state legislators and express your outrage. Our state should care about their elderly.

Jo Ann Sadler, Correctionville

Alliance of evangelicals with Trump doesn’t make sense

Donald Trump won caucus night in Iowa with a large margin of supporters identifying as evangelical Christians. Can anyone explain to me how Trump supporters’ attitudes towards others is in any way “Christ-like”?

The AP reports that three-quarters of Trump supporters “said immigrants do more to hurt than help the United States, an indication there is a desire to reduce overall immigration levels.” However, in Matthew 25 alone, Jesus instructs his listeners, “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” and five verses later, “Truly I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of my brethren you did it to me.”

The evangelical Christianity that I was raised in specifically identified immigrants as the “stranger” and “least of my brethren” that Christians should care for. Besides a desire for political power, are there other reasons why evangelical Christians have thrown the teachings of Jesus out the window?

Noah Gorz, Des Moines

Very few Iowans produced Trump’s win

According to NPR, a little less than 15% of registered Republicans participated in the recent caucus. With Trump earning just over 50% of the vote, he ran away with it at about 8% of support from Republicans. This is what is being portrayed as a "landslide" and "record setting." It's a little underwhelming from my perspective.

Steven Hansen, Urbandale

Reynolds lets a quarter-billion dollars support other states’ residents

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ refusal to accept $29 million for the summer EBT nutrition program for low-income children is the latest in a string of decisions to reject $246 million in federally funded programs to benefit children, low-income Iowans, and the environment.

Since 2021, the governor has failed to claim $243 million to improve access to early childhood learning, for COVID testing in schools and summer food assistance, and for rental assistance for low-income families. Iowa is one of only four states to pass on a $3 million non-competitive planning grant to prepare Iowa to compete in a $4.6 billion program to develop ambitious projects to reduce air pollution. Iowa also had to return $21 million in 2020 to the federal government for misuse of COVID funds. So, a total of $267 million in federal dollars that could have benefited Iowans and helped the economy.

I am appalled that the governor has not taken every funding opportunity due to Iowa, to tackle the issues of early childhood education, poverty, and climate change. And I am equally appalled that federal tax dollars I pay are not coming back to Iowa but are available for use by other states.

Laura Sands, Des Moines

EBT and nutrition can co-exist

I was very disappointed when Gov. Kim Reynolds rejected the Summer EBT program. However, as the former fruit/vegetable and nutrition coordinator for Iowa’s obesity program, I was somewhat encouraged at her recognition of the impact the obesity epidemic is having on our state.

Why not allocate funds to expand Iowa's Double Up Food Bucks program (fruit and vegetable incentives using electronic redemption technology) and/or provide farmers’ market fruit and vegetable vouchers to low-income families this summer? This would not only improve access to nutritious foods, increase fruit and vegetable consumption and support healthy eating habits, but would also benefit Iowa farmers.

Carol Voss, Runnells

Other uses of federal money

If I remember correctly, just recently our Governor used federal money to pay for new signs welcoming travelers to our great state. Yet she refused federal money for a USDA program to fund food for low-income children this summer? Yeah, everyone, welcome to Iowa.

Mark Mahoney, Urbandale

Large group got my vehicle unstuck

Iowa kindness. I work for the USPS and was just leaving the Huxley post office. I got about 30 feet and got stuck in a drift.

I tried rocking the car, digging out around and under the wheels, placed heavy paper behind the tires.

One man stopped and tried pushing. We did not get anywhere. He went back to his vehicle to call for help.

As he left, I began to pray for the right help. Another man stopped and we talked about getting the first guy and trying to push it out again. As I turned around, I praised God for the four or five young men coming out of Huxley Casa Azteca Mexican Restaurant. They were workers and patrons.

They pushed, pushed and pushed. We had to stop because the car was not moving. We regrouped and with the second attempt with those kind men, and turning my wheels, and by God's grace, my car was free.

I did not know any of those giving souls. I know I am grateful, thank you and praise to Our Creator for the kindness of these men and all person out there who step out in this bad weather to help another in need.

Denise Wadle, Huxley

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Letters: Donald Trump has never engaged in insurrection