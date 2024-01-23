Letters: Donald Trump is ready to terminate the Constitution. Is his plan that farfetched?

Opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor are those of our readers and not the Pensacola News Journal. In order for letters to be considered for publication, they must be 250 words or less and include name, a full address and phone number. Only your name and city of residence will be published. Email submissions to opinion@pnj.com.

Trump has said that he might terminate the U.S. Constitution. Some people think that he is simply bloviating. He is real good at that. In order to assume the office of president, he must take an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. How can he honestly do this if he intends to terminate it?

People in our military take an oath to uphold the Constitution. If Trump assumes office and attempts to terminate the Constitution, would the military be under obligation to remove him from office? How would this work? Take him into custody?

As commander-in-chief, could he order the military to desist? Sound like a nightmare? It (he, Trump) is. Seem farfetched? No more so than Trump saying he is running against Obama and if elected Obama will get us in World War II. Farfetched?

Trump is so far out there now that he must be approaching the ozone if he isn't there now.

David Venn, Cantonment

Thankful for the News Journal

I am so thankful that we have the Pensacola News Journal. Today's issue, Sunday, Jan. 7, is an example of why I appreciate it.

The Home Front articles about finding identity for people buried without a name. The business article about thrifting. The weekend exclusive about the mindset one person finds necessary if you are going to carry a gun. The upcoming important homeless count.

I always find something I need to know in News Journal.

Shirley Knight, Pensacola

Don’t let politicians raise your kids

It appears that Florida has another nosy politician who believes he knows best how to raise your children.

An article in the News Journal states that Rep. Tyler Sirois has introduced a bill that would restrict access to social media to anyone younger than 16.

While I'm not the biggest fan of social media, I believe it's the parents' responsibility to screen their children from dangerous websites, including social media.

I feel like politicians have no business in the raising your children. They have done a miserable job of representing the people, ignoring the needs of the state in matters related to property insurance, polluting our waterways, infrastructure, drug addiction and homelessness. The list is seemingly endless. Yet they prefer to stick their noses in your business, telling you how to raise your children.

Tell your state representative to spend their time working "for" the state, not special interests and lobbyists. Our state deserves better. Our infrastructure is a disaster, our resources are being sold to the highest bidder, pristine lands are being developed, also to the highest bidder.

Yes, we deserve better, more honest and open representation. Vote for those who will work to make Florida a better state that doesn't suppress learning. Allow the parents to properly raise their children, until they prove they're unfit. Raising your children is not the government's job.

Clifford Jackson, Gulf Breeze

What Happened to Build Back Better?

While reading "Letters to the Editor" on Dec. 31, 2023, I noted some Trump trashing and criticisms of the MAGA/conservative values and viewpoints. It seems the whiners never brag about or even praise their own party. Why not?

Try a different approach: How about a shout-out and accolades for the many positive achievements that Biden and his corrupt administration have accomplished for the betterment of all Americans?

Don't forget the bungling of the Afghanistan fiasco, wide open borders, inflation, and the blatantly obvious double-standard of justice. In three years, this administration has divided our country and put us on the brink of war. When is Biden going to "Build Back Better?"

To the Milton writer who was stressed about Trump's religious beliefs and values, I ask who are you to criticize and judge anyone who might interpret your "truths" differently? Jesus didn't die and make you king!

To the Pensacola gentleman speculating about possible cabinet picks if Trump is elected: Biden did not consider legitimate credentials, merits, or qualifications for positions he filled. Instead, he made it known that he filled them based on race, gender, ethnicity, sexual preference, friendships, and favors owed. Case in point: Kamala Harris.

Jackie Melville, Pensacola

Get ready for Wahoos with a song

I made a little song for the Wahoos to the tune of Linda Ronstadt's version of Blue Bayou...I feel so glad I've got some baseball nowI'm so happy 'bout the team we foundPensacola is a baseball townWith Blue WahoosSavin' nickels, savin' dimesBought my tickets just in timeAnd our seats are right behind those Blue WahoosI'm goin' back someday by the bayTo the Blue WahoosWhere the dogs are fine like the beer and wineAt the Blue WahoosWith their bats ablaze and the fans are crazedIf I could only seeThat familiar home run and the boys have wonHow happy I'd beWanna see my players again and I can sit with some of my friendsThey make us all wanna root for themOur Blue WahoosI'll never be blueMy dreams came trueWith Blue Wahoos!

Will Nowling, Gulf Breeze

