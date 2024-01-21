Letters: ‘Doonesbury’ will be missed; free speech isn’t absolute; legislators are bullies

‘Doonesbury’ will be missed

I am saddened and disappointed at the decision to drop Garry Trudeau’s “Doonesbury” comic from the Sunday lineup. For over 50 years, Trudeau’s trenchant wit poked fun at the political establishment “without fear or favor” up to and including the occupant of the Oval Office. He took on special interests such as the tobacco and liquor lobbies and was quick to recognize the introduction of recent election security legislation as the return of Jim Crow.

“Doonesbury” is not in the same league as “Ziggy,” “Hagar the Horrible” and “Garfield.” The latter can make you laugh. “Doonesbury” makes you think.

With the availability of media silos that encourage consumers to stoke their biases and with a major media organization being forced to pay $787 million dollars because they essentially tailored their programming to what their public wanted to hear rather than what they needed to hear, “Doonesbury” may be the only cognitive dissonance some of your readers ever experience.

As the first comic strip artist to win a Pulitzer, Trudeau follows in a rich tradition of editorial cartooning. Thomas Nast didn’t just create the Republican elephant and popularize the Democratic donkey. He helped bring down Tammany Hall, the New York political machine. Herb Block, the legendary Washington Post cartoonist who coined the term “McCarthyism,” wrote that: “If the prime role of a free press is to serve as a critic of the government, cartooning is often the cutting edge of that criticism.”

There may be those who have forgotten Trudeau’s depiction of President Bill Clinton as a talking waffle and claim that the cartoon has a liberal bias that they don’t find funny. That’s OK. Those folks will find their humor in narrative form as you report on their candidate’s latest mocking of the disabled or his puerile nicknames for rivals or his ad hominem “Lock Her Up” chants at rallies. People like me don't find that funny. Yet you cover it.

In truth, editorial cartoonists tend to be what longtime Cleveland morning radio host John Lanigan would describe as “Equal Opportunity Annoyers.”

Cartoonist Daryl Cagle puts it like this: “Editorial cartooning is a negative art. A good editorial cartoonist dislikes everybody. We attack whoever is in power.”

So great. Bring back Snoopy. But let flying ace the Red Baron and war correspondent Roland Hedley coexist. At least grant Zonker and his pals a new home on the editorial page.

Jacqueline Myers Roth, Bath

Language can evolve

As a former teacher, I hate to correct a teacher. However, Charissa Soful’s disgust (“Use words properly,” Jan. 7) at the use of the word “evolving” causes me to do so.

The word “evolve” comes from the Latin words “ex,” meaning “out,” and “volvere,” meaning “to unroll.” Latin’s “evolvere” thus means “to unroll.”

Evolve has several meanings besides the one used in relation to Darwin’s theory. General definitions include: 1. gradual development of something especially from simple to complex. 2. growth to maturity. 3. to unfold, open out, expand. 4. In chemistry, it means the giving off of a gaseous product or heat. 5. In math, it refers to the extraction of a root from a given quantity.

So, the city of Akron, in fact, may be evolving. Science doesn’t own the word!

Jim Kovach, Canton

In praise of Nancy Holland

As a resident of Akron’s Ward 1, I am concerned about the recent abrupt resignation of council representative Nancy Holland.

She was a responsible, conscientious, diligent public servant.

Our democracy needs more people like her who are willing to step forward and make positive contributions to our community.

Ned DeLamatre, Akron

That right isn’t absolute

Regarding Joshua Schaffer’s Jan. 14 letter “A president has free speech,” at a minimum, the concept of “the rule of reason” applies. None of us has a right to absolutely “free speech.”

No one is free to threaten another person’s life. No one has the right to tell a law enforcement officer to “go chase themselves” when they have a legal right to restrain a person. No one has the right to tell a supervisor to get lost when they, as an employee, have been given a lawful work order.

No one has the right to shout “fire,” to induce panic in a crowded building. Nor, to encourage people to storm the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn a presidential election.

Philip Kroll, Akron

We have it on video

Two letters to the editor Jan. 14 claimed that Jan. 6, 2021, wasn’t an insurrection and President Donald Trump wasn’t its leader.

I am not sure which universe the letter writers live in, but we have it all on tape. MAGA-man and his lackeys planned and encouraged the disruption of the peaceful transfer of power and continue to lie about the 2020 election.

Last I checked, the 91 counts of indictments handed over by juries of citizens make it clear that he is a treasonous enemy of democracy.

Rick Hawksley, Kent

Big bad bullies

Following all the transgender issues in Ohio is indeed head spinning. I would bet that most Ohioans’ feelings lie somewhere in the middle of the polarity of opinion.

What’s astonishing is the Ohio legislature’s total lack of empathy for anyone struggling with something they cannot and are unwilling to try to understand or that they just see as immoral.

People like Beth Lear, R-Galena, have no business representing anybody. Her judgmental, myopic comparison of gender dysphoria to simple confusion shows a shocking disdain for and disinterest in providing thoughtful legal guidelines for something many people have to deal with.

Ignorance is never good and proud; willful ignorance is just plain disgusting. I believe Gov. Mike DeWine has been trying to walk a careful and compassionate fine line while trying to balance the health concerns of all sides of this thorny territory. I think his heart really is in the right place.

However Ohio’s Republican legislators have made it abundantly clear the last few years that they are the deciders. They know what’s best for us and certainly we cannot be trusted with our own bodies. From Matt Huffman and Beth Lear, whoever she is, to Frank LaRose, their message is clear: WE KNOW BETTER!

When will Ohio’s silly voters have the common sense to take their state back from the Big Bad Bullies?

Jennifer Manges-McIntosh, Akron

