Letters to the Editor: Alleged LAPD gangs in 2020? Nothing's changed after Rampart and Rodney King

Los Angeles Police Department SWAT officers gather in Van Nuys in 2019. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Remember the Rampart Division scandal? Remember Rodney King? ("Inside the 'culture of violence' alleged by LAPD SWAT whistleblower," Aug. 6)

There were promises of reform and change by the Los Angeles Police Department all around. No longer would these "boys clubs" of gang-like behavior and cliques of "mini-mafias" be tolerated. No more hazing rituals, no more tattoos to show off that you belong to some squad.

The police had listened and were ready to fix things from the inside.

Well, we found out that nothing has changed with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and now we find out that a fair segment of LAPD also continues to extol a culture of violence because, you see, they see it as a badge of honor to use the weapons issued to them, all in the name of protecting the public.

And you wonder why people protest how people of color are treated? And you wonder why people are out marching in the streets, demanding that police departments be defunded?

Edgar Kaskla, Garden Grove

To the editor: As we continue to read about inappropriate conduct by police officers and sheriff's deputies, it's long past the time for those in leadership to take action.

Eventually, jury trials will resume. A common question directed to prospective jurors is, "Would you be more likely to believe a police officer than the defendant?" With recent news, the question may need to be revised to, "Would you believe a police officer?"

Leaders need to take action now to restore public confidence in law enforcement.

Mary Stewart, Wilmington