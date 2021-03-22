Letters to the Editor: Allowing gold mining near Death Valley would be a travesty

These photos were taken during a hike on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, into the roadless where K2 Gold Corp. of Vancouver, British Columbia is conducting exploratory drilling. From left, Bryan Hatchell, 27, spokesman for the nonprofit Friends of the Inyo, Jeremiah Joseph, spokesman for the Lone Pine Paiute Shoshone Tribe, Seth Tsosie, of the same tribe, walk where K2 Gold Corp. of Vancouver, British Columbia is conducting exploratory drilling.
People opposed to gold mining in the Inyo Mountains walk in an area where K2 Gold Corp. is conducting exploratory drilling near Lone Pine, Calif. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Really? Cyanide? A Canadian mining company wants to spread tons of cyanide daily to leech gold out of the mesa near Lone Pine, Calif., and an 1872 law says that's fine, and the company does not have to clean up afterward? ("A corporation wants to mine for gold near Death Valley. Native tribes are fighting it," March 14)

Yes, I'd say Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) should definitely get that mining reform bill passed.

The mining company says its work is justified because the "world needs gold." Really? At the expense of our health, the environment, wildlife and ancient tribal heritage?

And by the way, they don't have any water for the mining operation. What a travesty.

Kathy Biggs, Valencia

..

To the editor: I find it richly ironic (and really bad public relations) that the vice president of exploration for K2 Gold Corp. (who is planning to destroy millions of acres of land and kill lots of wildlife) is wearing a sweatshirt that says "Dead Frog Brewery" in the photo showing off the gold stolen from the land.

Really? What's next? Shirts saying "Dead Bighorn Sheep?"

The company really needs a better PR team (and to find somewhere else to dig for gold).

Carl Doerksen, Mission Viejo

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

    Border patrol agents in the Texas Rio Grande Valley sector used their own discretion to release about 150 migrants Saturday evening without giving them a court date, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The use of prosecutorial discretion by border patrol to release migrants without a notice to appear in court is unprecedented, according to multiple sources, and is yet another sign of how overwhelmed parts of the border are becoming. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Rio Grande Valley sector had roughly 5,100 migrants in custody as of Sunday, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios. They were supposed to keep the number of migrants in their custody to about 700 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest: Guidance sent to border patrol in the sector on Saturday from agency leadership told border patrol agents they can decide to release some migrants — often at bus stations or nongovernmental organizations — without a notice to appear in court, according to a source familiar with the correspondence. Migrant families and adults are usually first referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to determine if and where migrants will be detained.Agents are still using an emergency public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and some families, but the guidance gives them more leeway in deciding what to do on a case-by-case basis, according to the source. The guidance also says COVID-19 testing should be administered whenever possible. The government has largely relied on local agencies and nongovernmental organizations to provide testing for migrant families and adults. Fox News first reported on the move, citing multiple border patrol agents.What they're saying: "In some cases, families are placed in removal proceedings further along in the release process rather than while they are at the border patrol station," a DHS official told Axios in a statement. "All families, however, are screened at the border patrol station, including the collection of biographical and biometric information and criminal and national security records checks."Go deeper: Nearly 1,000 kids held by border patrol for more than 10 daysMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free