Letters to the Editor: Allowing gold mining near Death Valley would be a travesty

People opposed to gold mining in the Inyo Mountains walk in an area where K2 Gold Corp. is conducting exploratory drilling near Lone Pine, Calif. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Really? Cyanide? A Canadian mining company wants to spread tons of cyanide daily to leech gold out of the mesa near Lone Pine, Calif., and an 1872 law says that's fine, and the company does not have to clean up afterward? ("A corporation wants to mine for gold near Death Valley. Native tribes are fighting it," March 14)

Yes, I'd say Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) should definitely get that mining reform bill passed.

The mining company says its work is justified because the "world needs gold." Really? At the expense of our health, the environment, wildlife and ancient tribal heritage?

And by the way, they don't have any water for the mining operation. What a travesty.

Kathy Biggs, Valencia

To the editor: I find it richly ironic (and really bad public relations) that the vice president of exploration for K2 Gold Corp. (who is planning to destroy millions of acres of land and kill lots of wildlife) is wearing a sweatshirt that says "Dead Frog Brewery" in the photo showing off the gold stolen from the land.

Really? What's next? Shirts saying "Dead Bighorn Sheep?"

The company really needs a better PR team (and to find somewhere else to dig for gold).

Carl Doerksen, Mission Viejo

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.