Letters to the Editor: 'I am from Los Angeles': Asian American readers on 'Where are you from?'

·3 min read
ALHAMBRA, CA - MARCH 21: Demonstrators gather to speak out and protest racism on Garfield Ave. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Alhambra, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators gather in Alhambra to protest against racism and the increase in violence against Asians on March 21. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Like Kurt Bardella, I am Korean American. The problem that I have with his op-ed article is that he does not mention exactly who is asking him the dreaded question, "Where are you from?"

I will tell you that throughout my life it has always been Caucasians. I have never been asked this question by a person of color.

Ignorance must be bliss, because the question is rude, especially when they ask where you are born and you tell them Los Angeles — because that answer is not the one they want. I've gotten to the point where I will just make up something random, and the amazed look on their face is enough.

People need to think before they speak.

Chris Peterson, Valencia

..

To the editor: I have been living in the Highland Park-South Pasadena area since the 1980s. Being an Asian but so close to Chinatown, I normally do not get hit with that question.

However, I was working in Calabasas for 20 years until 2017. About 20 years ago, I was in a video store during my lunch break, and I came across a young white male in the foreign film section who asked me, "Where are you from?"

Being ticked even thought his tone was somewhat friendly (maybe dismissive?), I responded, as his question was a surprise, "Why do you ask?" He said, "I am from Denmark, and I've seen people from all places here." So I told him with a smile, "I am from Los Angeles."

"Why do you ask?" and "I am from Los Angeles" are my honest responses when someone says to me, "Where are you from?"

Kin Lam, South Pasadena

..

To the editor: Bardella painted a broad brush in saying all Asian Americans are offended by the statement, "Where are you from?"

I am a first-generation Chinese American, and I do not feel slighted when someone innocently asks me for my country of origin. It is often just an attempt at making friendly conversation, and I don't think we need to feel insulted when no insult was intended.

Go ahead, ask me where I am from. I am more than happy to share with you my cultural heritage, of which I am quite proud.

Charles Lu, Diamond Bar

..

To the editor: Like Bardella, I heard this question asked many times growing up in Los Angeles. My standard reply was this: "Where are you from? Gee, you speak good English."

Sharon Kumagai, Torrance

..

To the editor: Being asked the question Bardella dreads is a reality not only for Asian Americans, but for all of us who speak English without an American accent.

You don't need to look different, but as soon as you utter a sentence, there will be a pause on the other side, and then comes the question, "Where are you from?" The sad thing is, very often, the communication stops there, almost as if what you were saying loses its importance.

I agree with Bardella: Why does it even matter?

Diko Markarian, Whittier

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Philanthropists call for more grants to aid Asian Americans

    Nearly 500 philanthropy leaders, mostly from foundations, signed a letter Friday calling on grant makers to increase their support of nonprofits that benefit Asian people and put efforts to combat anti-Asian racism squarely in the broader fight for racial justice. The letter was circulated by Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy, which also released a study outlining the paucity of philanthropic support for Asian American communities. The letter and the study follow a year of increasing violence directed against Asian Americans and the killing of eight people, including six Asian American women, in Atlanta this month.

  • I’m Asian-American, and I’m hyper-aware of my Asian-ness. Especially now.

    “This should give you a sense of how it feels to be an Asian-American. Or, at least, how it feels to be one Asian-American in particular: Me.”

  • Veteran and Local Politician Bares Scars From Army Service to Prove Patriotism

    A township trustee in Butler County, Ohio bared his scarred chest at a board meeting Tuesday to challenge prejudice against Asian Americans, who remain targets of hate crimes across the country. Lee Wong, who was elected in West Chester Township, moved from China to the U.S. at the age of 18 in the late 1960s. All these experiences forced the veteran to remove his shirt and show his scar at Tuesday’s board meeting.

  • Letters to the Editor: So much wealth, so much poverty: L.A., how do you let this happen?

    A recent visitor to Los Angeles implores the area's extremely wealthy residents to set aside more of their wealth to serve unhoused people.

  • Letters to the Editor: Thanks to Trump, the U.S. is in no position to criticize China

    Saying Biden administration should forcefully push back on China ignores the last president's squandering of American moral capital.

  • Bling Empire's Christine Chiu Says Standing with the Asian Community Right Now 'Speaks Volumes'

    Christine Chiu opens up about the work she's doing in film and fashion to highlight Asian talent

  • Asian American students have a target on their backs thanks to critical race theory

    Elite Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology has long had a reputation for rigor and merit. But that race-blind reputation is ending.

  • San Francisco school board's latest crisis: Racist tweets

    The vice president of San Francisco’s school board is under fire for tweets she wrote in 2016, saying that Asian Americans use “white supremacist” thinking to get ahead and were racist toward Black students. The tweets are at the center of a new crisis facing the scandal-plagued Board of Education, which has been sued, criticized and mocked over the past few months. Board member Alison Collins was the focus of a heated public meeting Tuesday evening attended online by more than 1,000 people, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

  • With anti-Asian hate in U.S. rising, parents grapple over whether to talk to their children

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -After eight people were killed in last week's shootings at three Atlanta-area spas, including six women of Asian descent, Stefany Stuber sat down to talk to her seven-year-old daughter, Olivia. "I really felt like this was a time for me to speak up and address the situation, address the fact that this has been happening forever, forever and a day," said bartender Stuber, a 40-year-old Korean-American who lives in Philadelphia. Olivia was attentive and receptive, her mother recalled, and as children often do, peppered her with difficult questions.

  • Filipino American Rob Bonta named California attorney general

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) nominated Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D) as the state's attorney general on Wednesday, making him the first Filipino American to hold the position in California's history.Why it matters: Lawmakers are coming under pressure to mirror their constituent bases by appointing more people of color.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community has been vocal about a lack of representation in both federal and local offices, particularly after upticks in violence against Asian Americans throughout the pandemic and the Atlanta shootings that killed six Asian women. Bonta, 48, represents Oakland, Alameda and San Leandro in the state legislature and was one of four names recommended for the position by the Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus, the Los Angeles Times reports.Bonta, who will replace Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, pushed to reform California's criminal justice system.After moving their family from the Philippines to the U.S., Bonta's parents worked as organizers for the United Farm Workers of America. Living close to founder César Chávez gave Bonta a close-up view of agricultural workers' fight for visibility.What they're saying: "Rob Bonta has been front and center on issues across the spectrum," Newsom said at a press conference on Wednesday. "He's a remarkable person ... A person of character. A person of honor. A person of justice.""Throughout California history, so many of us have felt the sting of hate and discrimination," Bonta said, citing spikes in violence against Asian people. "I have."Asian, Latino, Black, Native American, LGBTQ, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, so many of us have been targeted and attacked because of who we are, where we're from and who we love. But that hate has not defined who we are or what we can achieve." Between the lines: Newsom is trying to fend off a recall campaign and shore up alliances.In recent weeks, Bonta has spoken out against the recall effort.Meanwhile, Asian Americans in national politics are seeking more seats at the table. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Mazie Hirono's (D-Hawaii) ultimatum on Tuesday pushed President Biden to commit to tapping more AAPI leaders for high-level administration roles.Context: AAPI groups in California have pushed Newsom to appoint an AAPI attorney general since January.After naming ex-Secretary of State Alex Padilla to the U.S. Senate, Newsom tapped former Assemblywoman Shirley Weber as the state's top elections official, making her the first Black woman in the role.Bonta joins one of the most diverse state attorney generals electorates in history, Axios' Russell Contreras points out. The big picture: "More than 22 million people make up the API community nationwide. Approximately one-third of Asian Americans live in California, making up 16% of the population," according to the state's 2020 census.AAPI advocates and elected officials have said that an Asian American attorney general could help mend strained relations between immigrant groups and law enforcement, especially as racism against Asian people continues to plague the country.What to watch: Bonta's nomination is subject to confirmation by the state’s Assembly and Senate within 90 days.Go deeper: The number of Asian Americans elected to Congress is at a record highMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • SF Firefighters Volunteer to Patrol Chinatown to End Anti-Asian Violence

    Current and former firefighters of the San Francisco Fire Department are volunteering to help end anti-Asian American violence in their city. ﻿ On Tuesday, off-duty firefighters patrolled San Francisco's Chinatown for the first time with the San Francisco Police and Sheriff’s Departments. “While we don’t want them to act on criminal activity, we do want everyone to be safe, to keep the members of the community safe, and to watch out for the elderly and vulnerable,” Sheriff Paul Miyamoto told KPIX.

  • Organizations Call on American CEOs to Address Anti-Asian Violence

    Three business organizations of color have banded together to call on U.S. chief executive officers to address the growing incidence of hate crimes against Asian Americans. In an open letter on March 10, the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC), U.S. Black Chambers and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said that the longest-lasting impact against the violence comes from corporate employers, who are in a unique position to influence social change. The groups cite the 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer, which found that 86% of respondents look for CEOs to lead on issues such as COVID-19’s impact, joblessness due to automation and other issues, as well as the persisting struggle for racial justice.

  • Meghan McCain Cries ‘Identity Politics’ Over Calls for Asian American Host to Replace Her on ‘The View’

    The View/ABCA conversation on The View about Asian American representation in Joe Biden’s cabinet turned personal on Wednesday when Meghan McCain used the opportunity to express her fears that “identity politics” could leave her without a job.Each of the show’s panel members seemed to agree that it was entirely appropriate for Democratic Senators Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono to demand the Biden administration diversity its high-level staff, with Sunny Hostin saying she “didn’t see anything wrong with it” and Sara Haines calling it “the right thing to do.”But when it was McCain’s turn to speak, she said she “truly believes” that only the “most qualified” people should be running departments “like national security and infrastructure, things that literally are the meat and potatoes that make the country great.”“I believe what makes America exceptional is the fact that we’re a meritocracy, that you can be anything,” she continued, making an argument that completely discounted the existence of systemic racism. “That you can come from anywhere and go and have success in any capacity. And I think the question Democrats have to reconcile with right now is whether or not race and gender are more important than qualification.”Chuck Schumer Schools Meghan McCain: Your Father Would Have Given Biden a ‘Chance’If there is someone who is “more qualified who happens to be a white straight person who has more experience” in their field than a “minority with less experience,” McCain wondered, should that matter? After a digression about Asian American students supposedly being discriminated against by Harvard and a warning about a “slippery slope,” she inevitably made the discussion about herself.“Just to put a cap on this, The View is 25 years old next year. We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host this show,” McCain said, referring to Lisa Ling, who spent three years on the show from 1999-2002. “So does that mean that one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation? Is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job? And I think that's a question going forward that the progressive left is going to have to reconcile.”After a break, Hostin fired back directly at her co-host, noting that while we would “all love for this country to be a meritocracy,” the reality is that it has never been one. “It’s not about gender and race being more important than qualifications,” Hostin said. “It’s about the fact that they are many qualified women and minority candidates that never get the opportunity because of the advancement of generally white male mediocrity, because of things like legacy.”The irony, of course, is that Meghan McCain’s “identity” as the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain—something that she never fails to bring up on the show—has played a defining role in her media career. But she seemed to be implying that while she got her gig purely based on “merit,” the same could not be said for any Asian American co-host that could conceivably replace her.As CNN’s Abby Phillip tweeted in response, “There have been more View co-hosts who are children of famous people than view co-hosts who are Asian. Does she really think that’s because there aren't enough Asian people with the right qualifications?”And if McCain’s defensive complaints on Wednesday sounded oddly specific, it’s because there have been multiple calls for The View to specifically replace her with an Asian American co-host over the past several days after John Oliver exposed the hypocrisy of her posting #StopAsianHate after defending Donald Trump’s use of racist terms like “China virus” almost exactly a year earlier.McCain ultimately issued an apology the day after that Last Week Tonight segment aired, tweeting, “I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian American community. There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda.”Now, she’s evidently worried that won’t be enough to save her job.John Oliver Exposes Meghan McCain’s ‘Stop Asian Hate’ HypocrisyRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • TikTok has 'goosebumps' over mom's candid conversation about racism with young kids: 'They killed Asian people'

    A Korean-American mom is going viral after sharing how she talks about racism with her kids.

  • Judge questions police witness’s refusal to testify in Huawei CFO extradition case

    The Canadian judge overseeing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition case questioned a federal prosecutor on Thursday about why a retired police officer, considered a key witness by the defense, had declined to testify. The exchange came as prosecutors defended the refusal of Ben Chang, a former Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer, to take the stand. Chang is accused by the defense of improperly sharing identifying details about Meng's electronic devices with U.S. authorities.

  • Border Patrol holds migrant families for days under a south Texas bridge

    Hundreds of migrant families, including babies and pregnant women, were detained under the Anzalduas International Bridge, sleeping in the dirt, without much food or medical care, people who were released said.

  • Philippines marks daily record for COVID-19 cases, as vaccine hesitancy grows

    The Philippines reported 9,838 coronavirus cases on Friday, the biggest daily jump since the pandemic began, as the World Bank called for vaccinations to be a priority to limit further deaths and support the country's health system. Complicating the government's vaccination drive is the reluctance of most Filipinos to receive vaccines due to safety fears, an opinion poll showed, despite wide-scale worries about contracting the virus. A recent spike in infections has forced authorities to widen tighter restrictions in the capital Manila to surrounding provinces, but once-a-day religious services with up to 10% of a church's capacity will be allowed in the week ahead of Easter.

  • Migrant camps swell in Mexican border towns as Central American families flee

    As an increasing number of migrants flee humanitarian crises in Central America, makeshift encampments are growing along Mexico's border with the United States, where the migrants ultimately hope to gain asylum. More than 1,000 people, including hundreds of children, are living in a collection of tents at the base of an international bridge in Tijuana, according to Mexico's national human rights commission. Over 200 more migrants are camping out in the plaza in Reynosa, across from McAllen, Texas, the commission said.

  • Clippers dominant from start to finish in rout of Spurs

    The Clippers routed the Spurs 134-101 on Wednesday in San Antonio.

  • 'The EU could set a very dangerous precedent' - Readers on the week's biggest talking points

    Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, threatened to invoke emergency powers to block vaccine exports to Britain this week as the vaccine row with the EU took another bitter twist. Following the commission's warning, Boris Johnson told MPs on Wednesday that the UK is not taking anything off the table in terms of a British response. Elsewhere this week, it was revealed through leaked Cabinet plans that Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock have agreed to make compulsory vaccinations among care home staff a legal requirement. The decision is reported to have been taken by ministers because of the low take-up of vaccines by staff in care homes. Read on for what our readers had to say about these stories and more of the biggest discussion points of the week. Get involved in future round-ups by joining the Telegraph Community Facebook group. An EU vaccine export ban should trigger tariffs on German cars Telegraph readers expressed their dismay over the escalating vaccine row and joined Matthew Lynn in discussing how the UK should respond to the EU’s threats.