Letters to the Editor: Antonio Villaraigosa, please stay out of the Newsom recall

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom speak at a press conference in front of Homegirl Cafe on June 19.
Former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, at the microphone, with then-Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom at a news conference in Los Angeles in 2018. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: According to The Times, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who ran for governor in 2018, "is being talked about as a possible Democratic candidate in the likely recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom." ("Newsom recall gives Antonio Villaraigosa risky road to political comeback. Will he take it?" April 16)

Well, this is the first I have heard of it.

Contrary to Villaraigosa's belief that "68 is the new 38," he remains a retiree, fully eligible for Medicare. I would rather we look to folks who actually are 38, reflecting a more diverse generation for California's political leadership across every category.

Let's not look backward when so much talent can be tapped from today's up-and-comers.

Carmen Gonzalez, Glendale

..

To the editor: A governor is a leader, a decision-maker and a truth-speaker. Gavin Newsom is all of those. I have been cheered by our governor's regular TV appearances relating California's pandemic status and efforts to defeat the virus.

In early December, not a single Californian besides those in trials had received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Today, more than 10 million adults in this state are fully vaccinated.

We need to ensure Newsom's leadership continues by voting against this senseless recall effort.

Steve Krantz, West Hills

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘All you need is the filing fee and a dream’: who are Gavin Newsom’s recall challengers?

    The California governor is facing a motley mix of political opponents, from Caitlyn Jenner to Republican John Cox, a businessman who lost by 24 points Gavin Newsom in San Francisco, California, on 19 March. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images As the California gubernatorial recall effort heats up, Gavin Newsom is preparing to face off against a motley mix of political challengers – including a reality TV star, a former Facebook executive, a Los Angeles billboard model and a Republican businessman who lost the last gubernatorial race by 24 points. California election officials are expected to verify by the end of April that Newsom’s opponents have collected enough signatures to force a recall later this year – probably sometime in November. But the political opportunity it offers has already drawn out all manner of “celebrities, billionaires and multimillionaires, gadflies”, as well as some serious contenders, said Fernando J Guerra, a political scientist at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. The race has so far attracted three traditional Republican candidates: John Cox, a businessman who lost to Newsom by 24 points during the last gubernatorial election, the largest margin in a California governor’s race since the 1950s), Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego and Doug Ose, a former US representative. Then there’s everyone else. Caitlyn Jenner, a former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Olympic champion, is working with former Trump campaign figures to plot out a potential run. The porn actor and reality TV star Mary Carey, who ran against the Democrat Gray Davis in the 2003 recall, has also thrown her hat in. And Angelyne, the model who rose to prominence in the 1980s after she was featured in a series of billboards around LA, is also running. “All you really need to run is $4,200 for the filing fee and a dream,” said Joshua Spivak, a senior fellow at the Hugh L Carey Institute for Government Reform who studies recall elections. The 2003 recall election against Davis attracted 135 such dreamers, including the HuffPost founder Arianna Huffington, the former child actor Gary Coleman and the pornographer Larry Flynt. The actor Arnold Schwarzenegger won that year, in the first successful recall of a US governor. The latest recall campaign, spearheaded by Republicans who opposed the governor’s Covid-era business shutdowns, as well as his immigration and tax policies, gained steam in the winter as California faced its most severe phase of the pandemic. But as the pandemic abates, and the economy shows promising signs of recovery, Newsom remains fairly popular among Californians despite scandals and setbacks. He was elected to office in 2018 with a whopping 62% of the vote and recent polling from the Public Policy Institute of California found that he remains fairly popular. Fifty-six per cent of likely voters oppose recalling the governor, and 5% are unsure – only 40% would vote to remove the governor from office “I am convinced that Newsom is going to beat the recall,” Guerra said, though, he added, a stagnating economy or major political blunder (say, a repeat of Newsom’s infamous dinner party at the Michelin-starred French Laundry at the height of the pandemic) could knock the governor off his sturdy perch. Notably missing from the governor’s cast challengers is a Democrat. So far, the party has formed a united front, with moderates and progressives, including the Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, backing Newsom. The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, warned Democrats not to turn against one of their own, dismissing the idea of a Democratic challenger to Newsom as an “unnecessary notion” that doesn’t even rise “to the level of an idea”. That hasn’t squashed speculation that the former LA mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who ran against Newsom in 2018, could join the race. The former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya, a big Democratic donor who recently redirected his wealth toward the amplifying petition to gather signatures for the recall, also says he wants to run. And Tom Steyer, the billionaire former hedge fund manager and climate change campaigner who ran in the Democratic presidential primaries, is also reportedly considering a candidacy. A liberal candidate who wouldn’t outshine Newsom could serve as an insurance policy for the state’s Democrats, Guerra said. “A Democratic candidate would not peel off enough votes from Newsom in the recall, but could beat out Republicans if voters choose to remove Newsom could be strategic,” he said. “Because what happens if there’s another one or two scandals that drag Newsom down – without another Democrat in the race, you’re left with Caitlyn Jenner or John Cox as governor.” But Spivak said that based on recall history, Democrats would do well to avoid such a strategy. In the 2003 recall, Davis’s lieutenant governor, Cruz Bustamante, tried the campaign line “No on Recall, Yes on Bustamante”, and it failed spectacularly. Bustamante trailed Schwarzenegger by 17 points. “And it killed his political career,” Spivak said. The Democrat spectacularly tanked his only other bid for political office since the recall, losing the 2006 election for insurance commissioner to a Republican by 12 points. On the other hand, for Republicans hoping to gain a foothold in deep-blue California, the only chance comes from the chaos and confusion of a crowded, messy election, Spivak said. “Republicans can’t win a straight, regular election – so having 400 candidates, including maybe some Democrats, running against Newsom helps them,” he said. In a recall, voters are asked two questions: first, whether they want to recall Newsom, and then, who should replace him? If at least 50% of voters agree to remove Newsom from office, whichever of is opponents gets the most votes would replace him – even if they’ve collected a tiny fraction of the total ballots cast.

  • Valley leaders, farmers call on Gov. Newsom to issue emergency drought declaration

    Central California leaders and farmers are coming together, calling for the Governor's Office to issue a statewide emergency drought declaration.

  • Letters to the Editor: He helped save the Cinerama Dome in the '90s. He has a warning about preservation

    The Cinerama Dome was allowed to be dramatically altered even though it was designated a historic-cultural monument by L.A. in the 1990s.

  • How Biden’s infrastructure plan may fracture the nation’s colleges

    Where community colleges love seeing the administration push for free education, some four-year schools see an "existential threat."

  • Could Matthew McConaughey Be Running For Governor? It Certainly Looks Like It

    Could Matthew McConaughey be pulling an Arnold Schwarzenegger and running for governor? It certainly seems like it.

  • Tucker reads 'angry' parent's letter to 'woke' NYC private school

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host asks how long we will pretend these schools are impressive

  • California hospitality workers laid off during the pandemic must get priority access to jobs with former employers, a new law says

    Under Gov. Newsom's bill, California hotels and airports could be fined if they don't prioritize staff laid off due to COVID-19 when they hire again.

  • Books that show Asian Americans have never been silent

    Books that show Asian Americans have never been silent

  • U.S. Supreme Court sympathetic to Native Alaskans in COVID-19 aid dispute

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday signaled sympathy toward allowing federal COVID-19 relief funds to go to specially created corporations for Native Alaskans even though they are not officially recognized as tribal governments in a case pitting groups of indigenous Americans against each other. The justices heard almost two hours of arguments in the case in which tribal groups are fighting over $8 billion in funding intended for tribal governments under the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act. Three groups of Native American tribes from other parts of the United States sued in federal court in Washington in April 2020 seeking to prevent what are known as Alaska Native corporations from receiving any of the funds.

  • Democratic bill attempts to undo voter restrictions of past 15 years

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and fellow Democrats address reporters on H.R. 1 at the Capitol in Washington on March 3, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP PhotosThe recent national elections — conducted in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic — highlighted difficulties Americans face to register to vote and cast a ballot. But the right to vote can be equally diminished when voters cast a ballot but their voice is diluted by gerrymandering and other means. With the For the People Act of 2021 (H.R.1), sponsored and passed in the House by Democrats and unanimously opposed by Republicans, Congress is now considering legislation to address many of these problems. These are not new problems. In my experience as a voting rights attorney who teaches the subject in law school, most of the voting rights problems addressed by H.R.1 have grown unchecked over the past 15 years. They result from the Supreme Court’s rollback of key voting rights protections, and state and local actions that made it harder for certain groups of people to vote or to have their voices matter. Voter disenfranchisement was widespread before 1965, particularly for Black voters, but in that year Congress passed the Voting Rights Act, which is widely regarded as the most effective piece of civil rights legislation ever enacted. However, in 2013 the Supreme Court gutted a key piece of that law, and many states began to implement voting restrictions that would not have been allowed had the Voting Rights Act been at full strength. While Congress is looking at measures aimed at restoring the Voting Rights Act, it is also trying to address many voting impediments directly with H.R.1. H.R.1 aims to make voter participation easier through removing barriers to things like registration and voting, but it also looks to remove structural hurdles to fairness in the political process through measures designed to limit political gerrymandering and the influence of money in politics. But H.R.1 has its limitations. Most of its provisions affect the conduct of only federal elections, not state elections, and unlike the Voting Rights Act, it wouldn’t protect against new types of measures that would disenfranchise voters. Undoing discrimination Many of these voter restrictions happened because of the weakening of the protections put in place by Congress with the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Before that law, a number of states and localities established various mechanisms, such as literacy tests and poll taxes, with the intent and effect of preventing Black Americans from voting. However, if one mechanism was struck down, these jurisdictions would often engage in what the Supreme Court would come to call “unremitting and ingenious defiance of the Constitution,” by simply implementing new and innovative policies that achieved the same result. Voter ID laws in Texas have seen many court challenges. LM Otero/AP Photo A core provision of the Voting Rights Act, Section 5, was designed to address this problem. It created a “preclearance” requirement that made any proposed election changes in certain jurisdictions with a history of voting discrimination subject to review by the federal government. These jurisdictions could not make changes to voting and election rules – from statewide redistricting plans to the locations and number of polling places – unless it could be proved that the changes would not further disadvantage the minority group that had experienced discrimination. For example, in 2012, Section 5 prevented Texas’ voter identification law from taking effect. That’s because the state failed to prove that the law would not disproportionately make it harder for Blacks and Latinos to vote. Section 5 also blocked statewide redistricting plans, including those in Texas in 2001, and voter purge procedures in Georgia in 1994, because the federal government found the measures would have disproportionately harmed minority voters. Protections eliminated The protections provided by Section 5 ended in 2013. That’s when the Supreme Court, in Shelby County v. Holder, eliminated them. After the Shelby decision, Texas implemented its previously blocked voter ID law. Only after years of lawsuits did the most onerous parts of that law, such as very limited forms of acceptable ID, get removed. Since then, several states have passed similar laws. While proponents of these laws often claim they are necessary to prevent voter fraud, research has shown that such fraud is exceedingly rare. H.R.1, introduced by House Democrats, attempts to address several issues that voting rights advocates say disproportionately harm voting rights for racial minorities. For example, minority voters have been found to be less likely to have the necessary identification to vote in some jurisdictions, and some studies have found that the effect of these strict ID requirements has been to reduce Black voter turnout. Similarly, voter purges and felony disenfranchisement laws disproportionately harm Blacks and Latinos. H.R.1 would allow voters in federal elections to present a sworn, written statement to an election official, under penalty of perjury, that states the voter is eligible to vote. More restrictive voter ID laws would still be valid in state and local elections. H.R.1 would also prevent what the Brennan Center called “inaccurate” and “discriminatory” voter purges, which have increased since the Shelby decision, especially in jurisdictions with a history of voter discrimination previously covered by the protections in Section 5. The American Bar Association has found these voter purges have unduly removed eligible voters from voter rolls because of system errors, pauses in voting activity or even similarities in name. H.R.1 would also restore voting rights in federal elections for citizens with past felony convictions. While most states allow online voter registration, nine still do not. H.R.1 would modernize voter registration in federal elections nationwide by providing for online voter registration, automatic registration through agencies like the Department of Motor Vehicles and Election Day registration. The legislation would also implement national standards for early voting and voting by mail in federal elections. These changes enable greater participation of all voters. They create some protections in states that have instituted requirements that discriminate against minority voters. Not just voting changes H.R.1 would also make significant changes to address the effects of partisan interests. Currently, most state legislatures are responsible for redrawing congressional districts, and the Supreme Court has essentially eliminated the possibility that these districts can be challenged in federal court as unconstitutional. This has increasingly resulted in gerrymandered districts that are drawn with the express purpose of electing or reelecting candidates in the majority party – a system characterized as candidates picking voters instead of voters picking candidates. H.R.1 would establish new rules for how districts can be drawn, banning partisan gerrymanders. It would also require that they be drawn by independent redistricting commissions, largely taking self-interested politicians of either party out of the process. The legislation also proposes changes to laws regarding money in politics by creating greater disclosure requirements and a fund to match small-donor contributions. Many forms of disenfranchisement In my judgment, H.R.1’s changes would address many issues that can potentially limit voters’ ability to participate in elections and have an equal say in the outcome of an election. However, as both the history of the Voting Rights Act and current efforts by state legislatures show, voter disenfranchisement takes many forms. Many actions that are presented as neutral on their face, from voter ID laws to redistricting plans to prohibitions on mobile voting centers, can have a racially disparate impact. The authors of H.R.1 may hope it addresses many of the current hurdles to voting rights. But most of H.R.1’s voting changes only apply to federal elections, and critical state elections might still be subject to similar forms of disenfranchisement. And even if the act is passed, history reminds us that there is always the possibility of new and even more ingenious forms of defiance, which may require the revival of the kinds of pre-clearance measures first put in place by Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act. [Understand what’s going on in Washington. Sign up for The Conversation’s Politics Weekly.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Nicholas Espíritu, University of California, Los Angeles. Read more:Making it easier to vote does not threaten election integrityThe Black Church has been getting ‘souls to the polls’ for more than 60 years Nicholas Espíritu works for the National Immigration Law Center, and consults with the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative.

  • Republicans Stumped Over How To Attack A Likable, Effective President, Says Seth Meyers

    Things are looking up. GOP wonders: Now what do we do?

  • At GM, blue and white collar give way to remote and on-site

    General Motors Co on Tuesday outlined plans to allow remote work after the pandemic, in part to cast a wider net for recruiting programmers, marketers and other talent needed for its connected, electric vehicle strategy. That would allow GM to recruit a programmer who lives in Boston without requiring that employee to move, GM global talent acquisition director Cyril George told reporters on a videoconference. In North America, GM has already sought to expand its recruiting footprint beyond its Detroit area base by setting up "innovation centers" for employees in technical and marketing fields in Austin, Texas; Chandler, Ariz. and Roswell, GA.

  • This is the Shoe Trend You Should Try This Summer, According to Your Zodiac Sign

    A fashion stylist and an astrologer weigh in.

  • Maxine Waters offers right-wing alternative universe for Chauvin trial

    Data: Stanford Cable TV News Analyzer; Chart: Axios VisualsWhile Fox News has largely ignored the Derek Chauvin trial compared to competitors, conservative media seized on comments from Rep. Maxine Waters over the weekend, making it the single biggest trial storyline on social media since it began on March 29, according to NewsWhip data provided to Axios.Why it matters: The data shows that for conservative America, the story in Minneapolis is being used as a way to highlight the aggression of protesters rather than the police killing of a Black man.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The three biggest stories on social media about the trial since it began all came this weekend, all from conservative media, all reacting to Waters’ comments on Saturday night.Sunday was the biggest day of engagement around the trial since it began.7 of the top 10 stories during this period came from conservative publishers, all nodding at the prospect of protestor violence.The big picture: Conservative media is otherwise looking away from the trial on TV. Data from the Stanford Cable News Analyzer shows that Fox News has spent 4.2 minutes this month covering the trial, compared to 51.7 minutes from CNN and 40.7 minutes from MSNBC.Driving the news: Waters said last weekend that protestors need to "get more confrontational" if Chauvin were acquitted, prompting swift outcry from conservatives.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Waters incited violence and plans to introduce a resolution to censure her, while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called to expel Waters from Congress.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Maxine Waters slams GOP attacks over ‘confrontational’ comment: ‘I am nonviolent’

    Exclusive: In an interview with theGrio, California US Rep. Maxine Waters accuses Republicans of distorting her words, adding “I’m not going to be bullied by them.” Congresswoman Maxine Waters is pushing back against Republicans and conservative media who have called her out over remarks she made on Saturday during a Black Lives Matter protest in Minnesota. Rep. Waters (D-Calif.) told theGrio that she traveled to Brooklyn Center — where former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright — because she “could not rest” after seeing yet another unarmed Black man killed by law enforcement and, in the case of Wright, just a few miles away from the Derek Chauvin trial in the murder of George Floyd.

  • Pennsylvania Governor’s Abuse of Emergency Powers Must End

    In Pennsylvania, the business community is challenging Democratic governor Tom Wolf’s executive overreach amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pennsylvanians’ year-long calls for lawmakers to limit Wolf’s emergency powers have resulted in a historic ballot referendum, which would amend the state’s constitution and restore checks and balances if passed. Voters will be presented with that opportunity during the May 18 primary next month. Since his initial restrictions last March, Wolf has vetoed at least twelve bills that lawmakers crafted to reopen the economy. He also enacted an uneven, opaque waiver process to determine which “life-sustaining” businesses could stay open. The Wolf administration has refused to release “exactly what criteria it was using to consider applications, or explain to applicants why waivers were granted or denied,” according to Spotlight PA. Though Wolf has postured himself as an advocate for senior citizens who were most vulnerable to COVID-19, he has hindered lawmakers’ efforts to save essential senior-housing construction projects. Indeed, last spring, Wolf’s veto of a state senate bill to reopen the construction industry — based on federal guidelines — signaled that his pandemic response would prove chaotic. Wolf eventually relented to legislative pressure, but his initial executive actions delayed the completion of crucial senior-housing projects during the crisis. Yet the construction companies, their elderly clients, and the countless others who experienced the consequences of Wolf’s business closures will likely find the ballot questions attached to the proposed constitutional amendments confusing, if not deliberately misleading. Though it was the governor who acted unilaterally while resisting legislative efforts to help businesses, the Wolf administration crafted the ballot referendum’s wording as if the opposite were true. “The language is disingenuous. It is meant for it to be defeated,” Democratic state senator Lisa Boscola told The Morning Call. “The worst thing about it is it creates fear.” The challenge for supporters is to transcend the skewed language that the Wolf administration is attempting to coerce onto the voting public. There are two separate, but related ballot questions. The first asks voters if they want to change the current law and increase the General Assembly’s power “to unilaterally terminate or extend a disaster emergency declaration.” The biased and unclear wording, in essence, asks if voters would like to remove an existing “check and balance.” The second asks voters if an emergency declaration should automatically expire after 21 days “regardless of the severity of the emergency, unless the General Assembly takes action to extend the disaster emergency . . .” There is nothing unilateral about a majority vote of the people’s elected representatives. Assessing the severity and duration of an emergency, moreover, should not be the sole power of one person. Under current state law, a governor’s emergency declaration can last up to 90 days. But now, thanks to a ruling from the state’s supreme court, a governor can perpetually renew declarations without legislative input. While Wolf has argued — with support from the court’s Democratic majority — that Pennsylvania statute allows the legislature to end an emergency declaration with a concurrent resolution, lawmakers must then present the governor with the resolution for his approval or veto. That’s the very definition of unilateral. And it hasn’t served Pennsylvanians well. “What all of this comes down to is the fact that the elected representatives are the ones who are closest to the people,” House speaker Bryan Cutler told National Review. “This simply ensures that the people have an opportunity to raise their hand and say, wait a minute, this might not be the best way for us to handle a certain situation and there may be a better way.” Cutler argues that contrary to what the Wolf administration would have voters believe, the amendments would provide future governors with latitude to address emergencies. After 21 days, however, new measures would ensure that the executive could not indefinitely extend emergency orders. Pennsylvanians would have “more of a direct say in the process,” Cutler points out, while the governor would be required to work “in a more collaborative fashion” with the General Assembly. Cutler, a Lancaster County Republican, notes the creation of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force as an example where lawmakers and the governor’s administration have worked together in an emergency situation to efficiently deliver public services. “If you’re fan of what has been happening recently with the vaccine distribution, you would also be a fan of managing all emergencies this way, and you should vote yes on these ballot questions,” said Cutler. The task force worked with the National Guard to “improve logistics and coordination across all branches of government,” he added. Cutler recalls a different — and dysfunctional — dynamic last year, after the governor had issued COVID shutdown orders. “Unfortunately, the public was overwhelmingly shut out,” Cutler said. “When the governor closed all businesses and then had his failed business waiver program, nobody could actually call and talk to the governor’s office. Instead, the phones were all transferred to the Department of Health. So then, people called their local legislators because that’s the closest contact for them.” In Pennsylvania, before any proposed constitutional amendment can be placed on the ballot, it must be approved by the General Assembly in two consecutive legislative sessions — oftentimes an arduous process. But shortly after the state court’s ruling last July, Wolf fueled lawmakers’ momentum when he vetoed a concurrent resolution to end his shutdown orders. The House then attempted to override Wolf’s veto but fell short, prompting both chambers to advance the amendments. “As we pointed out in our amicus brief to the supreme court, it is actually easier to impeach the governor than to pass a concurrent resolution overriding the governor’s emergency powers,” observes Nathan Benefield, vice president of the Commonwealth Foundation, a Pennsylvania-based public-policy think tank. “Our hope is that in the future, the governor will have to consult with the legislature about his emergency powers and orders.” According to Benefield, the amendments “strike the right balance” because they preserve a governor’s ability to “take quick, decisive action at the outset of an emergency.” At the same time, he notes, they help to “restore checks and balances where they have gone missing.” “Wolf’s actions during COVID-19 demonstrate that emergency powers don’t need to last for a year or more,” Benefield added. The ballot questions crafted by Wolf’s secretary of state employ loaded language, suggesting that the General Assembly is the one seeking to overstep constitutional boundaries and operate unliterally. In reality, it’s Wolf who sought to centralize power with an added boost from Democratic judges on the state supreme court. “It’s a classic example of government making something much more complicated than it needs to be,” Cutler laments. “The questions could have been worded more simply to ask voters if they believe the people should have a voice in the process in terms of managing the state.” State senator Kim Ward, the GOP majority leader and the lead sponsor of the bill that placed the constitutional amendments before voters, describes the supreme court as “an extremely partisan” body that consistently does Wolf’s bidding. “They’re not going to look at the law and they’re just going to do whatever the governor wants,” she said. “The court created a constitutional crisis with this ruling, because now the governor is the only person who can end a state of emergency.” Despite the “misleading verbiage” that Wolf’s State Department inserted into the ballot language, Ward still has faith in Pennsylvania’s voters. “They are trying to scare the people into bypassing their opportunity to get back to a balance of power, which we haven’t had for well over a year now,” Ward said. “But it’s very heartening to see rallies popping up across the state from people who are engaged in this process.” Ward emphasized the importance of May’s vote. “The next time there is a crisis, if you want to make sure your mom-and-pop restaurants are represented, and not just the big chain stories, and if you want to make sure the person cutting your hair is represented, then please vote and vote yes.”

  • Supreme Court rejects Pennsylvania GOP election rules challenge

    The Supreme Court won't take an appeal by Pennsylvania Republicans claiming that the state's secretary of state exceeded its authority when expanding deadlines for mail-in ballots last year due to the pandemic, according to NBC News. Why it matters: This is another refusal by the Supreme Court to take up litigation regarding the 2020 presidential election, despite the efforts of GOP leaders and supporters of former President Trump to push baseless claims of voter fraud.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The case was brought by former Republican congressional candidate Jim Bognet and four individual voters, who filed the lawsuit before the election to challenge a ruling by Pennsylvania's top court that mail-in ballots could be counted as long as they were "postmarked by Election Day and received up to three days later," per Reuters. What's more: The judges were unanimous in their refusal to hear the case and their ruling was given with "no explanation and no noted dissents," per NBC.The rejection was an expected outcome given the court's consistent refusal to hear similar suits regarding the 2020 election. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Freddie Highmore Signs With ICM In All Areas

    EXCLUSIVE: Freddie Highmore has inked with ICM Partners in all areas, Deadline has learned. Across 71 episodes, Highmore has starred as Dr. Shaun Murphy in ABC’s hit series The Good Doctor, on which he also writes, directs and exec produces. In 2018, Highmore was nominated for Best Actor in the TV Drama Series category at […]

  • Can this mineral with an obscure backstory revolutionize solar power?

    Solar panels made from materials called perovskites could change how we generate electricity, opening the door to flexible and even transparent solar panels.

  • Pig's head left at former home of Chauvin defense witness

    Vandals left a pig’s head at the one-time California home of a use-of-force expert who testified on behalf of the officer accused of killing George Floyd, police said. Blood was also smeared on the house in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco, that once belonged to Barry Brodd, a retired police officer who was on the stand in the Minneapolis murder trial last week, according to a police statement Saturday. “It appears the suspects in this vandalism were targeting Mr. Brodd for his testimony,” the Santa Rosa Police Department said.