Letters to the Editor: I appreciate our front-line workers

I appreciate our front-line workers

A recent frightening experience has given me a deep appreciation for our emergency services. A call to 911 brought us help very quickly as the dispatcher stayed on the line until both an ambulance and a firetruck arrived.

These are men and women whose names are seldom remembered because those needing help focus on immediate needs; they are however the helpers who show up, do their work with compassion and professionalism, and then show up for the next emergency, again and again.

At the ER, I received immediate attention and kind, professional care as the issue was diagnosed and treated. I’m grateful for that as well. At a moment that might change a life forever, we are fortunate to have this high-level service. I will never again complain when a firetruck or ambulance makes me wait while it rushes to the assistance of someone who may be having the worst day of their life.

Thank you to the ones who came to my house in the cold, snow, and dark to help me.

Sharon Kourous

Monroe

Push for peace, not war

As Israel vows to continue its attack on Gaza, over 25,000 Palestinians have been killed with 70% being women and children. Over 62,600 have been wounded with most hospitals in Gaza having been destroyed by Israel. Of the 2.3 million Gazans, 85% have been displaced from their destroyed or damaged homes. The UN reports half a million starving as Israel severely restricts humanitarian food aid into Gaza.

All this, with much more to come, is in response to the Hamas attack that killed 1139 people in Israel.

South Africa has rightly filed a genocide case against Israel at the World Court. In the shadow of this, Israeli forces have bulldozed, dug up and desecrated 16 cemeteries in Gaza, leaving long-buried Muslim bodies scattered on the ground. Not even the dead are free of violation. This is ghoulish behavior at the most depraved level a military force can stoop to. Israel justifies it by saying there might be hostages buried there but none have been found. A freshly dug, suspected grave is easy to spot before resorting to this.

America provides the bulldozers Israel is using to tear up Gaza, including roads, streetlights, signs, and other infrastructure. It is the systematic destruction of a culture. American tax dollars pay for much of this inhumane destruction and genocide with bombs and military equipment rushed by Biden and Blinken to Israel.

If you are afraid to criticize Israel for its war crimes, as many have been made to feel by being falsely labeled as anti-Semitic, you can still complain to your Senator, Congressman or clergyman. America is getting a black eye in the world of civilized nations. It’s time for a ceasefire in Gaza and pausing foreign aid to Israel until cooler heads can prevail is a sure way to accomplish that.

Ernest Ryan

Temperance

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Letters to the Editor: I appreciate our front-line workers