Letters to the editor: Backing Jacobs; questioning Parvin; endorsing Tennessen

Vote for Jacobs for Congress

“It’s the economy, stupid.” All candidates for office would be wise to remember this phrase. Unfortunately, many of our leaders are in denial about the state of our economy. Working families have been struggling with record inflation and energy prices. Government spending is out of control and keeps making inflation worse. Ventura County ranks No. 1 on the national housing shortage list.

I am voting for Matt Jacobs for Congress, who will fight to rein in reckless government spending and control inflation. Matt will work to lower our taxes and reduce regulations on local businesses. Government policy should reward hard work instead of punishing small businesses, job creators, and middle-class families. Vote for a strong economy. Vote for Matt Jacobs for Congress.

Jack Breuker, Oxnard

Dumbfounded by Parvin’s answer

While watching candidates for Ventura County Supervisor (District 4) debate on Oct. 4, I was dumbfounded by why Janice Parvin voted no on providing financial assistance to grocery workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. She asserted, “Why grocery workers? Why not mechanics?”

Perhaps Parvin and her supporters miss the key point of these federal funds; they were made available for a list of identified workers deemed “essential” to help mitigate the impacts on their lives of their necessarily having a high likelihood of being exposed to COVID-19.

When given the same opportunity to provide financial assistance to essential workers in our community colleges, Bernardo Perez voted yes. Now that is thoughtful leadership.

Dr. David Lopez-Lee, Moorpark

Endorsing Tennessen for council

I wholeheartedly endorse David Tennessen for Camarillo City Council District 1.

I have known and worked with David since he first came to the Camarillo Police Station and later became our Chief of Police when I was the Assistant City Manager. One of my duties was to oversee the contract with the Ventura County Sheriff and its budget. When David saw a problem, he would seek data, analyze, research, and come up with options and costs then make a recommendation. His reports were based on solid data and on his experience.

I also worked with David in the Camarillo Noontime Optimist Club and the Camarillo Boys & Girls Club expansion and remodel program. He provided strong leadership to the fundraising campaign and as its chairman.

Camarillo will be good hands with David on the City Council.

Larry Davis, Camarillo

