Letters to the editor: Bias shown in pictures section; T.O.'s plan flawed

Appalled at obvious bias

Re: Rita Zaretsky’s Dec. 21 letter, “Pictures didn’t tell whole story”:

Hamas has vowed to kill all Jews, while Israelis let Palestinians know in advance when and where they will be bombing; and you chose to display only photos of suffering Palestinians in your special section of the national year in photos.

As Ms. Zaretsky so eloquently stated, your photographic coverage of the tragic events in the Middle East lacked integrity in journalism. I, too, and appalled at your obvious bias.

With abject disgust,

Linda R. Peddie, Ventura

Council doesn’t need tax money

Re: Bob Bushnell’s Dec. 13 letter, “Opposed to T.O.’s General Plan”:

Thanks to Mr. Bushnell for the letter about the Thousand Oaks City Council approving the General Plan. The Borchard Parcel under discussion is in a flood plain zoned for 166 single-family homes and re-zoning to mixed use allowing 1,100 additional housing and commercial units.

The development will allow the council to receive a huge increase in property taxes. Many citizens do not want local government to become larger. The council does not need this future increase in tax money. Newbury Park does not need any further traffic congestion.

Therefore, I am asking the council to inform the tax assessor to reduce the amount of property taxes to owners surrounding the Borchard property. The money amount will be equal to the amount the Borchard property owners will be paying.

Alfred Clark, Newbury Park

