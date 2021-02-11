Letters to the Editor: Will Black Americans finally receive justice?

My drive from Charleston to Washington was as much of an emotional odyssey as a physical journey. At sites like Mother Emanuel A.M.E., where nine Black churchgoers were killed by a white supremacist in 2015, I stopped to reflect on America&#39;s racial conflict - and my own crisis of faith in this country.
L.A. Times reporter Tyrone Beason outside Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, S.C., where nine Black people were killed by a white supremacist in 2015. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Thank you for publishing reporter Tyrone Beason's first-person article about his road trip from Charleston, S.C., to Washington for President Biden's inauguration last month.

As one who has marched since the 1960s for ending blatant racism, I am appalled that so little has changed. But maybe, just maybe, this is the time and this is the chance.

Beason's story should be required reading for adherents of the former president as they — and he — await their day of reckoning for their blatant racism and their fascist attacks on our republic.

Anne Proffit, Long Beach

..

To the editor: As a white person who has lived all my life in California or New York, I feel that Beason's article allowed me at least a glimmer of the experience of a Black person living in America, particularly in the South.

Beason's description of his road trip from Charleston to Washington left me with a new appreciation for the burdens our Black friends and neighbors must bear — for it is not just the fear of violence or unfair treatment today that they carry with them, but also the long history of that mistreatment in their own family trees.

Joanna Ryder, Hermosa Beach

..

To the editor: Thank you for Beason's article. We need to hear more Black voices.

I was devastated about the killings in the Charleston church in 2015, in part because I lived in that city during my high school years. I knew when I was young that segregation was wrong, but I didn't know quite what to do about it.

My church, St. Mark Presbyterian in Newport Beach, has always welcomed anyone on their spiritual journey, and last year it started book study discussions on racism. This weekend, our pastor preached about white supremacy. We know the saying, "The most segregated hour of the week is 11 a.m. Sunday morning," and we are trying to change that.

I think racism may be the foremost problem confronting us today.

Suzanne Darweesh, Fullerton

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Raskin uses searing analogy to counter Trump free speech defense at impeachment trial

    Rep. Jamie Raskin used powerful analogies to counter arguments made by Trump’s legal team that he was within his First Amendment rights to contest the election and hold a Jan. 6 rally contesting the certification of his loss to Joe Biden.

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'Late night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP

  • Arrest made in case of Louisiana teen who disappeared, was found dead

    Quawan "Bobby" Charles, 15, was reported missing by his family on Oct. 30.

  • Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

    In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's top court on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. The decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. One of the two prisoners whose sentence was commuted, Kanizan Bibi, has spent 30 years on death row.

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • 8 sentenced to death in Bangladesh for killing publisher

    Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Majibur Rahman announced the verdicts in a packed courtroom in the presence of six defendants. Another two, including sacked military official Sayed Ziaul Haque Zia, remain at large. The judge had earlier issued arrest warrants for them.

  • Taiwan expresses 'admiration' for Biden concern in Xi call

    Taiwan's government expressed its thanks to and "admiration" for U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday after he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of his concerns about Beijing's pressure against the island China, which claims as its own territory. Biden's government, which took office on Jan. 20, has moved to reassure democratic Taiwan that its commitment to them is "rock solid", especially after China stepped up its military activity near the island shortly after Biden's inauguration. Biden, in his call with Xi, underscored his "fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair practices, its crackdown in Hong Kong, reported human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan", according to the White House.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to dangerLate night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP

  • Roadside shooting of Yale graduate student may have been targeted, say police

    Police think violence may have happened after Connecticut car crash

  • Teens Charged Over Rape and Murder of Milwaukee Woman

    Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the rape and death of Ee Lee in Washington Park, Milwaukee in September 2020. Violent crime: Lee, 36, was found unconscious, still breathing but with severe injuries and undressed below the waist in Washington Park by "bystanders" on Sept. 16, 2020. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lee was sexually assaulted and identified blunt force trauma to her head as the cause of her death.

  • Four years into voyage and close to land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalizingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land.

  • Russia wants Navalny ally arrested abroad; Lithuania refuses

    A Moscow court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of a top ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but Lithuania, where the associate lives, bluntly rejected the demand to take him into custody. The action against Leonid Volkov by the Basmanny District Court was seen as part of an effort by authorities to squelch demonstrations demanding the release of Navalny, a top Kremlin foe who has been jailed since Jan. 17. Volkov, a chief strategist for Navalny, was charged with encouraging minors to take part in unauthorized rallies, which could land him in jail for up to three years.

  • Trump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggests

    Former Vice President Mike Pence was a perhaps unlikely hero of Day 2 of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial — unlikely because the people lauding his courage and extolling his patriotic fulfillment of duty to God and country were the fairly progressive Democrats prosecuting the case that Trump incited an insurrection on Jan. 6. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), for example, described how Trump "turned on" Pence, who was presiding over the counting of President Biden's electoral win. The impeachment managers also showed new footage of Pence and his family being evacuated from the Senate chamber down some back stairs at 2:26 p.m., 14 minutes after the pro-Trump mob broke into the Capitol building. Pence had been evacuated from the Senate chamber at 2:14 p.m. At 2:24 p.m., the impeachment managers noted, Trump tweeted: "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution. ... USA demands the truth!" Video from the siege made clear the rioters were reading Trump's tweets and hunting for Pence. The time Pence was evacuated and Trump tweeted were public knowledge before the impeachment trial started, but it wasn't clear if Trump knew what was going on in the Capitol when he tweeted about Pence. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) may have provided that missing link, HuffPost's S.V. Date and Politico's Kyle Cheney suggest. Trump called Tuberville during the insurrection, via Sen. Mike Lee's (R-Utah) phone, and Tuberville told reporters Wednesday night he had informed Trump that security personnel had just whisked Pence out of the chamber for his safety. "He didn't get a chance to say a whole lot because I said, 'Mr. President, they just took the vice president out. I've got to go,'" Tuberville said. Less than 10 minutes later, Trump tweeted his attack on Pence, strongly suggesting, Date notes, that "Trump was aware of the danger Pence was in at the time he posted his tweet." More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

  • There’s a good reason why Chile is winning COVID vaccine race —and Mexico and Venezuela are not | Opinion

    Though Latin America is lagging far behind the United States and Europe in getting COVID-19 vaccines to its people, one country in the region stands out for its success in obtaining vaccines ahead of its neighbors — Chile.

  • Idaho man pleads guilty to rape and murder after innocent suspect spent 20 years behind bars

    'Today was a good day in that there's some finality to it,' says Angie Dodge's brother Brent

  • Biden calls for China review during first Pentagon visit

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans for a Pentagon review of national security strategy on China as part of his push to recalibrate the U.S. approach with Beijing. Biden's call for a new task force to review strategy comes as the new administration shows growing recognition that the U.S. faces increasing challenges posed by China’s modernized and more assertive military. The president announced the review during his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief.

  • GOP senators were nodding off during the impeachment hearing — until Capitol attack footage started rolling

    With the result of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump pretty much decided before it began, many Republican senators didn't see much need to pay attention. The House's Democratic impeachment managers on Wednesday laid out their case against Trump and his alleged incitement of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. They started the day with a recount of Trump's last few weeks as president, as he falsely insisted that he'd won the election and promoted calls to "stop the steal." But with most Republican senators already convinced that the impeachment trial was unconstitutional, they didn't seem to be listening. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) varied between activities during the testimony, with reporters spotting him studying a map of Southeast Asia at one point and reading a magazine at another. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) found some reading material as well, while Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) seemingly stared at a calendar. Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) disappeared at one point and resurfaced with a glass of milk — the only drink besides water that's allowed during an impeachment trial. Burr was also caught snacking under his mask. And Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), like he did the day before, spent the testimony doodling. He stenciled a picture of the Capitol printed on his notepad over and over — when he was actually in the Senate chamber. Rand Paul wasn’t at his desk for much of the 1pm hour. “However, immediately after Schumer called the break, Paul beelined in (without a mask on) and handed a folded piece of paper that had been sitting on his desk to David Shoen,” per pooler @AllisonMPecorin. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 10, 2021 Senators may have been drifting off during the early afternoon, but when Democratic Del. Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands took the floor and described the Capitol attack, complete with video, they were paying attention. More stories from theweek.comMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedCNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

  • EU's Barnier: UK must accept what Brexit means, deal on Northern Ireland

    The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said Britain must accept the realities of Brexit and it was the UK's exit from the EU that had caused tensions between London and Brussels over Northern Ireland, not the divorce protocol. Britain has been seeking changes to the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit deal after the European Commission sought briefly to prevent vaccines from moving across the open border between EU-member Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • Mom charged with abuse after 12-year-old daughter’s suicide, Missouri authorities say

    Her daughter died by suicide on New Year’s Day. Now a Missouri mom is charged in the death.