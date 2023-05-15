Letters to the editor: Blame Republicans for debt; town hall and freedom of speech

National debt is GOP’s fault

Search online for “debt by President, last 75 years.” You will see Reagan two terms, Bush Sr. one term, George W. Bush two terms plus blew up economy and didn’t include Iraq War expenses in equation. But none as bad as Trump and his Republicans, who changed federal taxes to a gift giveaway to the wealthy and corporations. And every time, used the debt to try to cut any program that would make the life of most Americans better.

In between, Democratic presidents had to spend their time in office reducing debt, restoring sensible bank and mortgage regulations, saving social programs, and trying to get badly needed infrastructure paid for, and reducing the disgraceful greedy cost of healthcare.

All while Republicans fight to privatize everything to maximize profit, and promote bullying and hatred of trans, LGBTQ, drag queens, refugees, immigrants, non-Christians, and non-white northern European Christian heritage.

Of course we need to reduce debt. Just rewrite tax law to make corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share. Hire more IRS forensic experts to find where they hide taxable income. Raise the income ceiling on Social Security taxes. Monitor the ripping off by the medical community of Medicare.

And don’t vote Republican, or none of the above fixes have any chance of happening.

Bonnie Smith, Santa Paula

Defending right of free speech

Re: Brian Yorke’s May 14 letter, “Boycott CNN for Trump town hall”:

In response to Mr. Yorke urging Americans to boycott CNN because of a recent town hall hosting former President Trump.

“I may not agree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” — Voltaire

Doreen Lynch, Lake Sherwood

