Letters to the editor: Book bans, business climate, drug costs, air stations, state budget, Kuna fire

Book bans

When extremists attack the rights and freedoms of others by demanding that only the books they approve should be available, it is unacceptable “book burning” behavior. Those making decisions need to read the First Amendment and history books. Maybe then they would understand why we fought the fascists during World War II, and recognize why this behavior is so repellent!

Sheila Robbins, Boise

Meridian Library

I want to commend the Meridian Library District on how well the public meeting on Aug. 17 was run. The purpose of the meeting was to solicit comments on five books that some people considered pornographic. There were speakers who desired to continue to make the books available to all, those that wanted them restricted by age, and those that wanted them banned. The moderator listened to all, informed people when their time was almost up, and called upon the next speaker without commenting on any speaker. The moderator also asked people in the audience to be quiet and respectful of all speakers. There were lots of valuable points raised for all options. The only disrespectful moments of the meeting were when members of a group calling themselves “Concerned Citizens of Meridian” each ended their time at the podium with the words “We will not be silenced.” I hope and pray that this is not a threat directed at the trustees. Everybody at the meeting was there because they are “concerned citizens” and nobody there wants to be silenced. I think we’ve all had enough of groups that think the louder they speak the more they will be heard.

Glenn McGeoch, Meridian

Businesses

The business community hopes that Micron will use its recent federal incentive to grow by doing so in Boise. Republicans are supposed to be pro-business, but probably a state with the lowest funding for education, and with abortion a felony, is at a disadvantage for those reasons.

Mike Winter, Boise

Drug costs

Has anyone else noticed that with the Inflation Reduction Bill that we the people will save $300 billion by negotiating the price of prescription drugs. How many of you realize that this is only on 10 drugs. Can you imagine how much we could save if we applied it to all the drugs? This $300 billion is over eight years, now if Medicare negotiated the price on all prescription drugs, we could possibly save $2 trillion in eight years.

What kind of savings would each and every one of you have if they offered a public option of Medicare? I know the Republicans say we cannot afford to have Medicare as a public option, but we seem to have no problem spending almost a trillion dollars every year for the military, in some cases to build items not wanted or needed.

A Social Security tax of 3% and a Medicare tax of 3%, applied to 100% of income, combined with negotiating prescription drug prices, then yes, we could have Medicare for all. Premiums could be set at $50 per adult, $25 per child.

Jerry Johnson, Payette

Air stations

I’ve been coming to Boise to visit family for the better part of my life. One of the things I have always looked forward to was floating the Boise. I was very disappointed to see that the air stations have been removed from Barber Park. I was lucky enough to find a few people willing to help with their pumps. I don’t see how this decision serves the community. I witnessed many cars dropping off floaters with inflated rafts blocking visibility and creating traffic concerns.It appears to me that the only reason to remove the inflation stations was to drive up float rentals. Boise can and should do better for their residents and visitors.

John Miller, Independence, Iowa

Boom and bust

Gov. Little says Idaho’s economy is booming. With a projected $2 billion state government budget surplus, why argue? Yet, all this self-aggrandizement is really nothing more than a huckster’s shell game. While the state’s budget is booming, many other budgets in Idaho are not. Is your personal budget booming? How about those of cities, counties and school districts? Little and the Idaho legislature are quick to pat themselves on the back for “…historic steps taken to support schools and cut taxes.” Yet, Idaho school funding is woefully behind other states. The individual tax rebates are a joke. Most citizens get not even enough to pay one month’s electric bill. The cuts largely benefit corporations, while most Idaho citizens pay more taxes locally for a zero gain or loss to our own bottom lines. The “boom” sounds more like a “thud” when it comes to the average Idaho citizen who continually shoulders more of the burden to keep other budgets solvent. Now they want a special session, right before the Nov. 8 election, to toss us some more crumbs while doling out more huge tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy so they can rake in massive campaign contributions.

Russell Gee, Lewiston

Kuna fire

I want to thank the Board of Commissioners of the Kuna Rural Fire District for listening to concerns by our community and its firefighters. The population in our response area and call volumes have grown to the point where we need more firefighters and another station.

Two measures on the November ballot for voter approval will help us improve service at less annual cost for property owners than was previously asked. We need help, or the Kuna Fire District wouldn’t be asking.

At times, we have no firefighters to respond to emergency calls. It concerns us to think a neighbor, friend or family member may need us, but we’re already on another call.

One station is supposed to serve 10,000 people. The KRFD has one station for a population of 34,000. Impact fees on new development help offset this cost, but it’s not enough to fund an entire station. Voter-approved bonds do that.

Labor, administration and the Board are working together on these requests. The firefighters sincerely hope our community will vote in favor of the levy and bond on Nov. 8.

Matt Coffelt, president, IAFF Local 4165 Kuna Firefighters, Kuna