Letters to the Editor: California government is broken. That's why Newsom should be recalled

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ADVANCE FOR RELEASE MARCH 14, 2021, AND THEREAFTER - File - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom watches as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is prepared by Director of Inpatient Pharmacy David Cheng at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles. Some of the nation&#39;s governors&#39; offices routinely block access to public records to keep the public in the dark about key decisions involving the coronavirus pandemic. In California, Newsom&#39;s office last year denied an AP request for communications showing how the Democratic governor made decisions related to the virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Gov. Gavin Newsom watches as doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are prepared at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center. (Jae Hong / Associated Press)

To the editor: I voted in 2003 to recall Gov. Gray Davis, and I'll vote in 2021 to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. ("Newsom's recall is a predictable response to one-party rule," Opinion, March 16)

Why? Because the incompetence and arrogance expressed by our elected "representatives" and their hired bureaucrats in Sacramento are indefensible and inexcusable. Instead of California government getting better, it's getting worse.

Small businesses are closing or fleeing the state. The Employment Development Department paid out more than $11 billion in fraudulent claims. Homelessness is growing to obscene levels. The list of burgeoning problems and the government responses that exacerbated them goes on and on.

Many of us would like to fire or recall the whole lot of them.

Becky Davis, Goleta

..

To the editor: Lanhee J. Chen's assertion that Newsom is in trouble as a result of the recall effort is misleading. In fact, the recall effort amounts to little more than an inconvenience. Newsom will easily survive it.

Further, Chen's claim that the recall is a "predictable response to one-party rule" is also flawed. Rather, the effort is a desperate attempt by the reactionary remnants of an unpopular Republican Party to disrupt the current administration's mostly effective handling of the state’s economic and health crises.

As for the prospect of two-party rule in Sacramento, we need only look at the federal government to see how the Republican Party has failed to craft sensible domestic or foreign policies, but instead thrives on obstructionist tactics and conspiracy theories to appease their misinformed constituency.

Until the Republicans are prepared to renounce the extremist elements that currently define their party, California is better off under Democratic rule.

Andrew Spathis, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I signed the recall petition early in the governor's takeover of California, and it wasn't because of his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. I was appalled at his moratorium on the state's death penalty, which we voters had approved at the ballot box in 2016.

This action showed me that Newsom had little regard for the voters of California.

Robert Stover, Huntington Beach

..

To the editor: The piece by Hoover Institution fellow Chen might be more credible if the organization's members hadn't opposed both impeachment trials of former President Trump. Those were efforts to hold him accountable.

Holding Newsom accountable will occur in 2022, during the next scheduled general election.

The Hoover Institution should try to convince Republicans to get vaccinated rather than run bad op-ed articles.

Jeff Hamilton, Altadena

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Newsom recall campaign moves closer to making the ballot

    The campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom nearly has enough valid signatures﻿ — but has not yet passed the threshold — to get the recall on the ballot, according to the California Secretary of State report released Friday. Overall, 1,188,073 valid signatures were collected across all 58 California counties, the office said on Friday. The recall needs 1,495,709 valid signatures that were turned in by March 17 to make the ballot — or 12% of the 12,464,235 votes cast in the previous gubernatorial election. Each county registrar still has until April 29 to verify all signatures. The secretary of state’s office will also release a document showing the total of all signatures collected.

  • Fresno CEO appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom

    Tara Lynn Gray has been appointed as the new Director of the Office of the Small Business Advocate.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why housed Angelenos are a major obstruction to solving homelessness

    Blaming failed leadership for L.A.'s homelessness crisis ignores the fact that housed residents so often revolt over efforts to help unhoused people.

  • Democratic efforts to spend big on infrastructure and jobs are already colliding into a wall of Republican opposition

    Democrats may bypass the GOP to enact a follow-up infrastructure and jobs package through reconciliation, the procedure used for the Biden stimulus.

  • Ex-Trump aide tweets 'executive orders' after Google lists him as president

    Google describes Richard Grenell, ex-intelligence chief and possible candidate for California governor, as ‘president since 2021’ Richard Grenell, who also served as a diplomat in Trump’s administration, during a press conference with Kosovo’s prime minister in Pristina in September. Photograph: Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images Richard Grenell, a former acting director of national intelligence turned potential Republican candidate for governor of California, gleefully seized on an error by Google on Saturday, promising “a plethora of executive orders” after the search giant listed him as “President of the United States since 2021”. The former Trump aide also took a low shot at the actual president, Joe Biden, tweeting: “I will run up the stairs without tripping.” Biden stumbled dramatically on Friday, as he climbed the stairs to Air Force One. On Saturday, before noticing his accidental promotion by Google, Grenell complained about media coverage of Biden’s fall including criticism of Donald Trump Jr’s decision to tweet a gif showing his father knocking Biden over with a golf ball. “Washington DC types are killing humour and laughter,” Grenell claimed. Few Democrats or Washington officials found much to laugh about in Grenell’s time as acting director of national intelligence. In February last year, one unnamed former official told Vanity Fair his appointment “clearly, unambiguously” represented “the politicisation of intelligence” and said the former ambassador to Germany was Trump’s “guardian against fact”. In the event, Grenell filled the role for three months before being replaced by John Ratcliffe, a former congressman many observers thought similarly unqualified and inappropriately partisan. Google says Rick Grenell is president. Photograph: Google On Saturday, Grenell’s first tweeted “executive orders” as the Google-anointed president, if not the actual one, included the demand that a liquid natural gas terminal “be built ASAP on the west coast of the United States (preferably in California)” and that “multiple desalinisation plants [and] new nuclear power plants be built in California”. “Oh,” he added, “and Eric Swalwell hereby loses his security clearance”. Swalwell, a California Democrat who briefly ran for the presidential nomination in 2020, was a House manager in Trump’s second impeachment trial. Republicans have sought unsuccessfully to remove him from the House intelligence committee, over reports of links to a suspected Chinese spy. By lunchtime on the east coast on Saturday, Google had fixed its mistake. Grenell seems more likely to run for state than national office. Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, is the subject of a recall attempt. In February, Grenell was reported to have discussed a run with Trump. Speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, Grenell said: “And of course, if a public official is still failing to deliver on their promises, and if you can’t limit their term or recall them in time, there’s always one other option. You can run against them yourself.”

  • Magnitude 7.0 earthquake shakes Japan, triggers tsunami concerns

    Daily activities across portions of Japan were disrupted late Saturday afternoon when a significant earthquake shook the country and triggered tsunami concerns. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 7.0 earthquake occurred at 6:09 p.m., local time. The USGS pinpointed the epicenter of the quake to be located 16.7 miles (27 km) east of Ishinomaki, Japan, at a depth of 33.5 miles (54 km). When the earthquake first occurred, the initial USGS report had placed the magnitude of the quake at a 7.2, but that magnitude was quickly adjusted to 7.0. A tsunami advisory was in effect for portions of coastal Japan Saturday evening, local time, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The entire coastline of the Miyagi Prefecture, the area closest to the epicenter of the quake, was alerted to the possibility of a tsunami wave of up to 3.28 feet (1 meter). These tsunami advisories were cancelled by the JMA shortly before 8 p.m., local time. Evacuation orders that were in place for the Miyagi Prefecture were also lifted with the cancellation of the tsunami advisory. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The National Weather Service's Tsunami Warning System indicated that a Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected and that there were no immediate threats to Guam, Rotam, Tinian, Saipan, Hawaii or the Pacific coast of the United States. Shaking as a result of the earthquake was felt in the capitol city of Tokyo by 6:10 p.m., local time. Due to the quake, operations of the Tokaido Shinkansen rail network were suspended in Tokyo for a time on Saturday. Operations at the Onagawa nuclear power plant were also suspended for a time while Tohoku Electric checked the plant for any irregularities following the quake. Around 8 p.m., local time, Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority reported that no abnormalities were found at the power plants across the region. This map shows the epicenter of a 7.0 earthquake off the coast of Japan late Saturday afternoon, local time, and the areas estimated to have felt shaking. (USGS) At least two injuries has been attributed to the earthquake. One person was injured in Ishinomaki City in the Miyagi Prefecture, according to a report from the local fire department. Partial power outages were reported across the Miyagi Prefecture. As recovery efforts continued across northeastern Japan on Saturday night and Sunday, a quick-moving storm system swept through the area. "A storm tracking over the Sea of Japan brought areas of heavy rain and gusty winds to central and northern Honshu," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Maura Kelly. This map shows 24-hour rainfall totals in inches across Japan as of Sunday night, local time. (AccuWeather) Rainfall totals of 0.50-1.50 inches (12-38 mm) were common across much of Japan with localized amounts reaching above 2 inches (50 mm). "Rainfall can increase the risk for mudslides in the mountains, especially in areas where the soil was loosened in the shaking from the earthquake on Saturday evening," Kelly added. "Strong wind gusts can also lead to localized power outages." This earthquake comes just days after the 10-year anniversary of the infamous March 11, 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami disaster. This 2011 quake, also known as the Great Sendai Earthquake or Great Tōhoku Earthquake, caused widespread damage to Japan and initiated a series of devastating tsunami waves. This quake also led to the nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi Power Plant. An earthquake very similar in magnitude and location to Saturday's quake occurred in February of this year. According to a spokesperson from the Japan Meteorological Agency, that February 2021 quake was considered to be an aftershock of the March 11, 2011 earthquake. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Slammed For Sharing Violent Meme Attacking Joe Biden

    The former president's son tweeted an edited video showing his father hitting golf balls that strike President Joe Biden on the head.

  • Ted Cruz claims Democrats want voting rights for ‘illegal aliens,’ ‘child molesters’: report

    As a new bill aimed at expanding voting rights reaches the Senate floor, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is determined to rally fellow Republicans to block it. According to The Associated Press, Cruz reportedly told a right-wing group that Democrats are trying to allow “illegal aliens” and “child molesters” the right to vote. The AP obtained an audio recording of an invite-only call of GOP state lawmakers, organized by right-wing group American Legislative Exchange Council, Cruz vehemently stated that they must do all they can to block passage of the For the People Act, or H.R. 1.

  • Biden celebrates meeting 100M vaccine dose goal weeks early; pizzeria owner in jail for violating virus rules: Live COVID-19 updates

    Vaccine supply continues to increase, but U.S. cases are plateauing as more contagious variants spread. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Transcript: Eric Garcetti on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti that aired Sunday, March 21, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Game Recap: Pacers 109, Heat 106

    The Pacers defeated the Heat in overtime, 109-106, sweeping their two-game back-to-back series. Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, while Myles Turner added 16 points, six rebounds and five blocks in the victory. Bam Adebayo (29 points, 10 rebounds) and Jimmy Butler (21 points, season-high 15 rebounds) paced the Heat in the losing effort. The Pacers improve to 19-22 on the season, while the Heat fall to 22-21.

  • CDC: Students can social distance at 3 feet apart; FEMA will begin funeral reimbursements in April; 540K US deaths: Live COVID-19 updates

    Elementary school students can distance at 3 feet apart in classroom while wearing masks regardless of community transmission. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern in $25 billion railway bet on trade

    Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd agreed on Sunday to acquire Kansas City Southern in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada, standing to benefit from a pick-up in trade. It would be the largest ever combination of North American railways by transaction value. It comes amid a recovery in supply chains that were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and follows the ratification of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) last year that removed the threat of trade tensions that had escalated under former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Former Trump vaccine chief "very concerned" about GOP vaccine hesitancy

    Slaoui said he hopes the former president and GOP leaders work to persuade Republicans to take the vaccine.

  • Biden administration, like Trump, tries to dismiss lawsuit against ICE over fake university scheme

    The U.S. government set up a fake university as a sting operation ostensibly to catch foreigners using school admission for visas. Now, those caught up by it are seeking their time in court -- and say they have found the new presidential administration no friendlier to their fight. The Biden administration followed in the Trump administration's footsteps in February requesting a class-action lawsuit over the fake University of Farmington be dismissed from Federal Claims Court.

  • French health experts criticise new third-wave lockdown measures as too soft

    French health experts have criticised the country's latest Covid lockdown measures, claiming they will not be enough to control the rapid spread of a third wave of coronavirus infections. While the Paris region, along with 15 other departments in northern France, officially entered a third lockdown on Saturday, many are calling it a "lockdown light". Under the restrictions, residents are allowed within a 10 km (6.2 mile) radius of their homes to shop, practice sport, and go on walks during the day. A curfew remains in place from 7pm to 6am. Many businesses remain closed, travel between regions is prohibited, as is meeting in groups of more than six people outside. The new measures come as hospitals in the Paris region have been stretched beyond capacity, the country is seeing around 35,000 new coronavirus cases a day. “It’s going to be chaos,” said Catherine Hill, an epidemiologist at Gustave Roussy Hospital in southern Paris. “[Hospitals] are already saturated, so it’s going to get worse and worse and they're going to have to transfer people to other parts of the country.”

  • How Beauty Helps Brie Larson Get Out of Character

    Captain Marvel is safe at home, moisturized, and waxing poetic on how beauty builds character — including one's own.

  • Twitter creates an entity in Turkey to obey a social media law

    Twitter has set up a legal body in Turkey to comply with a social media law, but there are concerns this might have consequences for privacy and freedom of speech.

  • Britney Spears Reveals Her Mom Sent Her an Old Video to Encourage Her to Sing 'Again'

    Who else wants to watch 'Crossroads' right now?

  • ‘Walking Dead': Are Those White-Armored Soldiers Really From the Commonwealth?

    (This article contains spoilers for the episode of “The Walking Dead” that was released on March 18 on AMC+, and March 21 on cable) The original season 10 finale of “The Walking Dead” introduced yet another new, potentially antagonistic new faction at the place where Eugene (Josh McDermitt) was supposed to meet the mysterious Stephanie. A group of white-armored troopers swarmed Eugene’s little crew as the the episode cut to black. Since those those armor designs are ripped pretty much straight from the books, fans of the comics knew immediately that these guys are from a big city called the Commonwealth — or at least that’s what showrunner Angela Kang and co. want us to believe. With the way that “The Walking Dead” has played fast and loose with its adaptation of the story, however, I wouldn’t be so quick to make assumptions. The big complicating factor is the Civic Republic, the villain faction from “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” which also made one brief appearance on “Fear the Walking Dead.” And they’re also the folks we think have Rick Grimes. The Civic Republic apparently has 200,000 people living in it, but we don’t know where it’s located. Also Read: 'Walking Dead': Everything We Know About the Reapers In the comics, the only budding civilization like that was the Commonwealth, so for a while we kinda all assumed that the Civic Republic would serve the same function as the Commonwealth did in the comics. But the fact that these new guys are wearing white Commonwealth armor while the Civic Republic folks we’ve met thus far have sported black fatigues opens up the possibility that there really are two large civilizations in the “Walking Dead” TV universe. In this week’s episode, “Splinter,” we learn a little bit more about these stormtrooper-looking guys as we finally see at least some of what happened after they captured our heroes. The episode focuses primarily on Princess (Paola Lazaro) as she struggles with her confinement. It makes sense — she finally got to be around people again after years of isolation, so she doesn’t handle being locked up in a dark train car all that well. The way this episode plays out is not quite how it goes in the comics. Originally the group from Alexandria had only a brief standoff with the soldiers before everyone relaxed. It wasn’t a drawn-out situation like this with folks getting locked up and whatnot — this episode begins during the night and appears to wrap up at some point during the following day. Also Read: 'Walking Dead': Did We Just Meet the First New Character From the Carol and Daryl Spinoff? With regards to the greater plot of “The Walking Dead,” we get only the barest of details about what’s going on here. One of the soldiers brings Princess some food, and she gets the drop on him, takes his gun and, after a little bit of interrogating, beats him up. This soldier says a couple vaguely illuminating things, including what sounds like some kind of motto: “For the benefit of all, and all who seek solace at our gates.” This is not a Commonwealth slogan from the comics, for the record. “The place we live is a good place,” the solider says later. “It’s our job to keep the many, many good people who live there safe. We’re careful because we have a lot to lose.” These are things we might expect people from both the Commonwealth and the Civic Republic to say, so I’m not sure how illuminating this whole discussion really was — though we learned plenty about what’s going on in Princess’s head, which is nice since she’s still so new. Also Read: How 'The Walking Dead' Franchise Will Survive Long After AMC Kills Off Original Hit Series Perhaps more illuminating is the implication that the entire interaction between Princess and this soldier was some sort of con job by the soldier. One big clue is his line about being so new his rifle isn’t even loaded — they could have kept it unloaded because they don’t want Princess to be able to use the thing. But the real tell is what happens at the very end. The guy’s posture changes abruptly when Princess gives him his gun back. And when Princess asks when she can see her friends, he very knowingly said “right now” before opening the door and revealing said friends standing there, bags over their heads, with soldiers holding on to them. All of that screams setup, though it probably wasn’t part of the plan for Princess to bloody him up. He was likely sent in there to pry details out of her in a less confrontational way, by just talking. It’s possible that, as we first thought when we saw these guys last year, they’re really just Commonwealth. But it’s very interesting to me that even now “The Walking Dead” hasn’t identified them. Their name comes up pretty early on in this encounter in the comics, and given the presence of the Civic Republic in this universe it feels like there’s a reason they’re continuing to be cryptic. There’s been speculation that maybe “The Walking Dead” will have a climax that involves the Civic Republic and the Commonwealth — and Virginia’s big group from “Fear the Walking Dead” even — having a war between each other with the Alexandria crew getting caught up in it. But I still can’t help but wonder if there’s something else going on here. There are still so many puzzle pieces in play, and we just know too little. And with this new militaristic Reaper crew in play as well, I just don’t know what to think anymore. There are still two more episodes in the extended season 10 of “The Walking Dead” — I bet we’ll learn more about all this very soon. Or at least I hope we do. Read original story ‘Walking Dead': Are Those White-Armored Soldiers Really From the Commonwealth? At TheWrap