Letters to the Editor: This Chapman University professor helped incite an insurrection

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the &quot;Save America Rally.&quot; (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
John C. Eastman listens as Rudy Giuliani speaks at a rally in front of the White House on Jan. 6. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

To the editor: Chapman University law school professor John C. Eastman is directly implicated in the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Before the mob overran the Capitol, President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani spoke at a rally urging protesters to challenge the presidential election through "trial by combat." There was a single figure standing on the stage beside Giuliani: Professor Eastman.

When Giuliani uttered these words, Eastman did not raise his voice in protest. He did not turn and walk off the stage. Instead he applauded Giuliani and then laid a foundation for Giuliani's call to violence by denying the legitimacy of the recent presidential election.

Eastman's actions should appall even those who strongly support academic freedom. Supporting a call to mob violence against the government of the United States is beyond the pale of even the broadest interpretation of academic freedom. Words matter, especially to an angry mob.

Chapman's core values will be on display as it addresses Eastman's atrocious behavior.

Kurt Wiese, Laguna Beach

To the editor: The "constitutional law scholar" who shared the dais with Giuliani in inciting Wednesday's mob was Chapman law professor John Eastman. How about an article on him?

Linda Vogel, Pomona

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

