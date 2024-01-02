Letters to the Editor: New commissioner will fit right in

New commissioner will fit right in

I guess we should welcome Kendra Wenzel into the clown car that used to be the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners. Judging from her responses to questions posed to the candidates, she will fit right in. She’s annoyed because the health department, in the face of a pandemic that was killing or hospitalizing a thousand Americans every day, took the appropriate action and mandated face coverings.

Wenzel thought her child should be an exception. But every unmasked person in such a situation has a high risk of contracting the disease and/or spreading it. Enjoy the ride, Ms. Wenzel. I hope, for you and your OI colleagues, it will be a short one, ending next November.

Albert Bell

Holland

I was privileged to join students, parents, staff and volunteers on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Escape Ministries to see the learning and gains made by students. The FAM (experiences and personal growth) a band — guitar, keyboard, drums and vocalist with "Mary, did you know?" — program space used for the ASAP (Alternative Suspension Accountability Program) for staying in school, avoiding disenrollment and meeting goals, and the demand and discipline of powerful bodies doing jumping jacks and a boxing demonstration.

Escape Ministries offers these programs as well as Career Connections. It is one of the services in Holland that keeps our community strong. It operates in a building on East 32nd Street and may seem "under the radar." I encourage those not familiar with Escape Ministries to seek it out.

Norma Killilea

Holland

Guilty until proven innocent?

I don’t care if you like Joe Biden or not. This is definitely the cart in front of the horse. Comer, Jordan and several other Republican lawmakers are saying that they have to impeach Biden to be able to find proof of high crimes and misdemeanors. That’s not the way it's supposed to work. In other words, we are impeaching him to find evidence so we can impeach him?

The Republican House has so many things they could be doing to help Ukraine, the border, health care, anything but this. It is pure revenge politics and an attempt to distract from the orange Jesus’s indictments.

They just don’t know how to govern. They used to be good at that when I was younger but they seemed to have lost their way. Even the Democrats will tell you that this country needs a good Republican Party for our democracy to survive. The people in there, now ain’t it.

Bill Fey

Holland

Oh, all those pesky little words in the current county board policies that Joe Moss detests so much. Words like: "... review by the human resources director ..." and "just cause." Words that keep him from doing what he so badly wants to do — that is, to fire anyone he dislikes.

If Joe gets his way, there will be major changes in the board policies, including changes that would give him and his county administrator the power to hire and fire, without justification, professional qualification, evidence of professional misconduct, or even explanation.

Joe would much prefer pretty little words like "... choose to eliminate or hire at any stage," or "direct hire" or "... without further process or approval." Words found in his proposed board policy changes.

And, oh yes, he also wants to change the requirement on public readings of policy changes. It would seem he wants to be even more secretive than he already is.

Am I appalled, yes. Am I surprised, no.

The residents of Ottawa County deserve better than Joe and his six-pack. Come next spring, VOTE.

Thank you, Larry Jackson, for getting the Lucy Ebel recall on the ballot. Thank you, Chris Kleinjans, for running against her. And thank you, Sarah Leach and Mitchell Boatman, for keeping us informed.

Barbara Webber

Olive Township

True transparency means honoring FOIA requests

A recent agenda for the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners included a transparency resolution. Tabling the resolution was a welcome step after both public commenters and board members exposed its shortcomings.

The proposed transparency resolution offered little more than empty rhetoric. The proposed resolution touted public budget meetings, but hidden adjustments and unaddressed public comments reveal a superficial commitment to transparency. Similarly, holding evening meetings and extending public comment time to three minutes is meaningless if public concerns are disregarded.

The concern I have with the proposed resolution was its failure to address campaign promises by OI-backed commissioners: making county information public by default and treating private information as the exception for public servants.

My experience with the 22 FOIA requests I have submitted this year highlights the need for the board to address these promises. Twenty of those requests were fulfilled after a 10-business-day extension was granted (as allowed by state law). This means that I have had to wait an average of 22 calendar days for the information. While many of my requests have come at no charge, costs for requests of communications between board members been between $135 and $3,000. This raises concerns about excessive fees and questionable use of personal devices to circumvent FOIA.

True transparency requires concrete action on improving the FOIA fulfillment processes, honesty about why decisions are made, and genuine engagement with public comments. Until then, the claim of being the “most transparent board in county history” remains a hollow claim.

Adrea Hill

Holland Township

Still need conservative viewpoints

I don’t want Mr. Mooney’s comments to go uncontested, so I felt I needed to respond.

I stand corrected. In my letter published on Nov. 26, I said the U.S. has given Iran billions of dollars. The U.S. has not given taxpayer dollars, but during the Obama and Biden administrations, we have enriched Iran; $150 billion of their assets were freed by lifting some sanctions as part of the Iran nuclear deal. How much of the money Iran has gained access to is uncertain. I have read estimates of $29-$32 billion. How much of the money was given to terrorists is anybody’s guess. And, under the Biden administration, Iran has earned, by some estimates, $80 billion from illicit oil sales, because of relaxed sanctions.

I didn’t give a thought to the $6 billion that is currently being withheld. That’s a mere pittance compared to the other money. Mr. Mooney said the Biden administration is control of the flow of these funds. Is the Biden administration in control of anything? Sorry did I say that outload?

Anyway, when Biden took office Iran’s financial situation was dire. Despite this, Iran now has money to fund their proxies (terrorists) to fight their battles.

The Israel war has caused a lot of pain and suffering for Israel and Palestine. And has caused unrest around the world. We cannot free up any more Iranian funds and we have to stop their sale of oil!

We still need to hear some conservative voices on this issue as well as the border crisis and fentanyl, out-of-control spending, Afghanistan withdrawal, standing up to China, the drift to socialism, etc. Get in the game and share your thoughts.

Michael John De Waard

Holland

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Letters to the Editor: New commissioner will fit right in