Letters to the Editor: This is what conservatives find so radical about critical race theory

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference.
Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have spoken out against teaching critical race theory in public school classes. (Associated Press)

To the editor: Columnist Robin Abcarian's defense of critical race theory omits important points made by proponents of the movement. She claims that critical race theory is not radical, and opposition to it is the same as opposition to an honest racial discussion.

According the book "Beyond All Reason" by law professors Daniel A. Farber and Suzanna Sherry, critical race theory and "radical multiculturalism" assert the following: Standards of merit are socially constructed, storytelling by the oppressed is preferred over traditional forms of argument, knowledge is based on membership in a group, and racism explains much of the relative positions of different groups in society.

I and many conservatives I know favor an honest discussion of racial disparities. I welcome reform of police procedures, better education for those with fewer advantages and improved healthcare. I do not believe that American is racist and, according to their statements, neither does President Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris.

It is radical to reject the concept of merit, to address people as group members rather than individuals and to denigrate traditional forms of argument.

Steve Murray, Huntington Beach

..

To the editor: Years ago, our lawmakers wanted all students to pray in public schools. Now we are witnessing a new culture war to determine what kind of history should be taught in public schools.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seems acquainted with the term "critical race theory," but he doesn't understand what it means when he says that it is "teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other."

DeSantis and some of his fellow Republicans were obviously schooled years ago in a type of history that did not disturb their own prejudices. Now they want to transfer that same shallow and comfortable history onto school kids today.

Anyone knows that if we are encouraged to look at our history with clear eyes, we will be more likely to look at the world with clear eyes. This wider and deeper kind of history is inclined to liberate us from our own prejudices.

June Maguire, Mission Viejo

..

To the editor: Since we cannot go back in time, we need to look at the evidence to determine what happened in the past. Abcarian states that our history needs to be reexamined "through the lens of how it exploited and mistreated enslaved people."

The facts of slavery, Jim Crow and the suffering they've caused are real, and so are the facts of how the republic dealt with ending both institutions with a civil war and the transformative civil rights movement.

This is the crux of the issue of critical race theory: The "lenses" aren't facts but presuppositions, tools that predictably find guilty an entire civilization and its leaders. We need to support objective scholarship, with the least number of presuppositions, and no calumny to anyone disagreeing with the methodology.

And, we should always honor the principle that as Americans, we never make children pay for the sins of their father.

Jorge A. Velez, Long Beach

..

To the editor: Seventy years ago, my mother told me I couldn't go to my best friend's birthday party because I would "be the only white face there." I was stunned and heartbroken; my friend was understandably angry.

Our teacher helped us make up and showed the whole class a short film of which I recall only one scene: the word "prejudice" in giant letters on the screen. I knew it was meant for me. I also knew that not I, but my mother was the prejudiced one.

Abcarian rightfully scolds Republicans who reject teaching the truth of our past and present. Shame on them.

Catherine Wright, Los Angeles

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • A Democrat challenging Marjorie Taylor Greene in the midterms was kicked out of her 'America First' event

    Marcus Flowers posted a video of an apparent confrontation at Rep. Greene's "America First" rally in Dalton, Georgia.

  • Republicans who embraced Trump’s big lie run to become election officials

    Countrywide campaigns for secretaries of state underscore new Republican focus to take control of election administration In Georgia, Congressman Jody Hice is running to unseat Brad Raffensperger, the Republican who refused to ‘find’ votes for Donald Trump. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Republicans who have embraced baseless claims about the 2020 election being stolen are now running to serve as the chief elections officials in several states, a move that could give them significant power over election processes. Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter The campaigns, first detailed by Politico last week, underscore a new focus to take control of election administration. Secretaries of state, who are elected to office in partisan contests that have long been overlooked, wield enormous power over election rules in their state, are responsible for overseeing election equipment, and are a key player in certifying – making official – election results. Winning secretary of state offices across the country would give conspiracy theorists enormous power to wreak havoc in the 2024 presidential election, including potentially blocking candidates who win the most votes from taking office. “This is an indication of wanting, basically, to have a man inside who can undermine,” said Sylvia Albert, the director of voting and elections at Common Cause, a government watchdog group. “Clearly these are not people who believe in the rule of law. And people who run our government need to follow the rule of law. So it is concerning that they are running.” In Arizona, Mark Finchem, a Republican in the state house, is seeking the GOP’s nomination to be secretary of state, the top election official in Arizona. Finchem, who was at the US Capitol on 6 January, has repeatedly voiced support for the “Stop the Steal” movement, falsely claimed the election was stolen from Donald Trump, and backed efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. He is also a staunch supporter of an ongoing Republican effort to review 2.1m ballots cast in Arizona’s largest county, an exercise experts say is designed to try to undermine the election results. Jody Hice, a Republican Georgia congressman who voted to try to block certification of the electoral college, is also running to serve as the top election official in his state and Trump has already endorsed him. He is trying to unseat Brad Raffensperger, an incumbent Republican, who drew Trump’s ire after refusing to “find” votes for him there. In Nevada, Jim Marchant, a former Republican congressional candidate who alleged fraud and tried to overturn his loss last year is running to serve as secretary of state there. Kristina Karamo, a Republican who made baseless claims about fraud in Michigan, is also running to be the top elected official there. Finchem, Hice, Marchant and Karamo all did not respond to interview requests. Jena Griswold, Colorado’s top election official and the chair of the Democratic association of secretaries of state was blunt in her assessment of the four candidates. She said it was concerning many of them were running in swing states where there were attempts to overturn the 2020 election. “People who spread lies about our elections to try to help their own political parties are not fit to protect elections,” she said in an interview. “They should not be elected to these offices.” Michigan’s secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said she was “deeply worried” about the prospect of people who spread lies about elections becoming top state election officials. “We’re seeing now an escalation of the tactics and a proliferation of the tactics that we’ve experienced over the past year to undermine democracy,” she said. “And they’ve now taken on this focus on who has the authority over our elections in 2022 and 2024 really. And using the time now to change the rules of the game and the people who oversee it.” The role of a secretary of state can vary in each state, but in many places they wield enormous unilateral authority to create voting regulations and interpret election rules. That power was on display in 2020, when secretaries across the country made key decisions on access to drop boxes and sending out mail-in ballot applications, among other measures. After election day, Republican and Democratic secretaries of state in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada stood as bulwarks against Trump’s efforts to overturn the results, both by dispelling accusations of fraud and refusing to stop the certification of elections. Benson, Michigan’s top election official, noted that secretaries of state were often one of the most trusted sources of information around election processes. In March, Benson’s office released a detailed report dispelling claims of abnormalities in Antrim county, which had become a major focus of those who believed the election was stolen. She also beat back claims there was wrongdoing in Detroit, where Trump used baseless accusations of fraud to try to stop certification of the result, and released a statement in March noting more than 250 audits had confirmed the results of the election. The Nevada secretary of state, Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, investigated GOP claims of fraud and publicly said in April there was no evidence for the claim – a move that earned her a censure from her own party. Raffensperger was one of the most prominent voices to defy Trump last year and say there was no fraud in his state and championed audits and hand recounts that backed him up. “You have inherent in the position of bully pulpit to amplify truth, or in the cases of bad actors, perhaps amplify misinformation,” she said. “That’s another pernicious aspect of individuals who would seek to occupy this office as the state’s chief election officer who are not committed to telling the truth … they are instead committed to spreading the big lie or other misinformation that create chaos.”

  • A 107-year-old woman who survived the Tulsa Race Massacre said she doesn't want to 'leave this earth without justice'

    Survivors - all over the age of 100 - recalled the night a white mob attacked and burned down their community, "Black Wall Street," in 1921.

  • Republican 9/11 Commission chair warns GOP's Jan. 6 rejection sets a bad precedent

    Republican 9/11 Commission chair warns GOP's Jan. 6 rejection sets a bad precedent

  • Over 100 employees sued a Houston hospital for requiring COVID-19 vaccines, saying they were forced to be 'human guinea pigs'

    The workers are accusing Houston Methodist of "forcing its employees to be human 'guinea pigs' as a condition for continued employment."

  • There were fights, fires, and even a a striptease on a police cruiser's roof after a viral TikTok party in Seattle descended into chaos

    Hundreds of police officers shut down the "Washington Kickback" in Seattle that had been widely advertised on social media.

  • Sheriff: Claims against Missouri lawmaker not credible

    A Missouri sheriff said Friday that he didn’t find credible a report that a man who is now a state lawmaker had sex with a drunken 19-year-old while on duty as a police officer in 2015. Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte dismissed the claims as “sour grapes” and said they were brought forward by law enforcement officials with political vendettas against Rep. Chad Perkins, a 42-year-old Republican from Bowling Green. Frankford police Chief Josh Baker in April sent documents about the claims to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the House speaker and other law enforcement agencies.

  • Armed with AR-15s, the Unification movement ‘expands God’s Kingdom’ to a Texas town

    Sean Moon mocked the movement’s derogatory 1970s nickname: “You are coming into the community of the Moonies.”

  • Post-COVID cruising: The ships are back at sea, but where can they go?

    While experts and avid cruisers expect buffets to be suspended and a general reduction in social events onboard, the question is where cruise ships will go and what passengers will be able to do once they get there, because some ports are saying they don’t want cruises back at all.

  • Texas sheriff fires 11 jail staffers over brutal beating of inmate who died in custody

    Inmate’s brutal beating and death is under criminal investigation

  • Three of Exxon’s refineries on US list of biggest polluters

    The company’s facility in Baton Rouge is the worst soot polluter in the country

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • NASCAR forecast: Some rain expected at Charlotte for Coca-Cola 600 weekend

    Expect some rain off and on if you’re heading out to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

  • San Jose mass killer was facing disciplinary hearing over racist remarks on day of shooting, report says

    Shooter was considered an “outsider” by a co-worker

  • These six Senate Republicans defied Trump to back Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • Lakers' Anthony Davis vows to play Game 4 against Suns despite questionable status

    Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are questionable for the Lakers-Suns Game 4 on Sunday, but Davis said Saturday "there's no chance that I don't play tomorrow."

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • A cheerleader was stabbed 114 times, and a Florida teen is being charged as an adult

    Chilling new details have emerged about the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old cheerleader who was found dead in a wooded area in Northeast Florida on Mother’s Day.