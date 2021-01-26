Letters to the Editor: COVID fatigue? We haven't even tried complying with the rules

NORTHRIDGE, CA - JANUARY 14, 2021 - A pair of motorists wait for a COVID-19 vaccine as medical staff and workers give vaccines on the first day as California State University Northridge used as a large scale COVID-19 vaccine site in Northridge on January 19, 2021. Los Angeles County opened four other large-scale vaccine sites Tuesday -- at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Pomona Fairplex, the L.A. County Office of Education in Downey and The Forum in Inglewood. The sites will eventually have the capability to vaccinate 4,000 people each on a daily basis -- depending on vaccine availability. Los Angeles County began scheduling COVID-19vaccination appointments for residents aged 65 and older today, advancing an effort that wasn&#39;t expected to start until February, but limited vaccine supplies and uncertainty about future allocations has left the inoculation effort shrouded in doubt. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said there are adequate vaccine supplies to get through this week&#39;s appointments -- about 50,000 of them at the public sites -- but the county has no idea how many more doses it&#39;ll be getting next week. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Motorists wait for a COVID-19 vaccine dose at a mass inoculation site in Northridge on Jan. 14. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Every time I hear someone say that the COVID-19 disaster in California is proof that mask mandates and stay-home orders don't work, it makes me furious. ("How the 'California miracle' dissolved into a winter coronavirus nightmare," Jan. 22)

As I took my usual evening drive down the main street in my upscale community recently, I saw people sitting shoulder to shoulder both outside and inside restaurants. I saw people on the street, many without masks. It has only gotten worse since summer and through the holidays.

Don't say restrictive measures do not work. We haven't even tried complying with them.

Laurie Jacobs, San Clemente

To the editor: If the decision makers — government and private — would come down from their lofty perches and mingle with us common folk, perhaps they might start to understand some of the reasons people have begun to abandon COVID-19 prevention measures.

The blanket regulations often make little or no sense. Nobody ever seems to think that it's important explain the inconsistencies.

For instance, people can no longer dine outdoors, but they're free to respond to offers from still open and operating casinos. People can no longer get their hair cut professionally, but they can still go to flea markets.

The dismal vaccine distribution effort has only contributed to the public's mistrust. Obtaining the vaccine has become survival of the fittest and most computer-proficient people.

There's an old saying about throwing spaghetti against the wall to see if it sticks. It seems to be particularly well suited to our nation's and state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Betty Rome, Culver City

    Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of failing to provide a seven-day Covid vaccination programme after a record low number of Scots were treated on Sunday despite around 400,000 doses lying unused. The First Minister disclosed that a further 11,364 people were given their first dose on Sunday, less than half the total the previous day and the smallest daily figure reported since the roll-out started. Ms Sturgeon blamed a "data lag" for the small Scottish total and disclosed the proportion of over-80s vaccinated in Scotland had increased from 34 per cent to 46 per cent since Friday. But Matt Hancock, the UK Health Secretary, said the figure across the UK was 78.7 per cent, with around 2.5 million Britons getting the jab last week at a rate of more than 250 per minute. Speaking ahead of a visit north of the Border this week by Boris Johnson, Mr Hancock said Scotland had received more vaccine per person than anywhere else in the world apart from Israel and the United Arab Emirates. With Ms Sturgeon threatening a wildcat independence referendum if she wins a majority in May's Holyrood election, he said the roll-out showed "what the UK can do when we pull together" in difficult times. Although the number of people vaccinated on Sunday in England also fell sharply, the roll-out south of the Border was still nearly twice as fast. It is understood the UK Government has now passed more than 800,000 doses to the SNP administration in Scotland, but only 415,402 had been administered as of yesterday morning.