Letters to the editor: Death penalty should be reinstated for murder of judges, officers

Death of Judge Wilkinson deserves punishment more harsh than life without parole

To the editor:

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, who awarded sole custody of a couple’s children to the wife in a divorce case, was gunned down the same day in his own driveway allegedly by a deranged, enraged husband. Maryland did away with the death penalty years ago (some states have retained it). The most a man can get who murders a Circuit Court judge in the state of Maryland is life without parole.

Think about it. A hardworking, kindly, congenial judge hears a woman out on her years of abuse by her husband, whom she is in fear of for her own and her children’s safety. He passes an appropriate order of custody of the children to her — no contact with her or the children. Instead of appealing, (the husband allegedly) flew into a blind rage and murdered the man who found him to be abusive and a danger to his wife and children. Now he is on the loose and the wife and children are under guard until he can be found.

The teenage son of Judge Wilkinson, who heard the shots … will never hear his voice or see his smile again. His father’s killer will be housed in a multimillion dollar facility for the rest of his life (after being apprehended) enjoying three meals a day, an exercise yard, a basketball court, a library, etc.

God’s Commandment is “Thou Shalt Not Kill,” and he sanctioned the death penalty. The Maryland Legislature gave in to the voice of devilish mischief and embraced the master of deceit’s penalty for premeditated murder — life imprisonment. Those who pressed the Legislature to do this reasoned that death was too harsh.

The devil succeeded by prostituting God’s mercy, misplacing it.

If any good could possibly come out of this horrific tragedy, it would be that someone in Annapolis would be motivated to introduce a bill making it a capital offense to murder a judge or a law enforcement officer. Perhaps it could be called the “Judge Andrew Wilkinson Bill" when it is introduced.

We must give the judicial and law enforcement community the backing they richly deserve for their service to all of us. Call your representative if you agree.

R. Martin Palmer, Hagerstown

The rule of law will not long endure if it is open season on the nation's judges

To the editor:

The Maryland State Committee of the American College of Trial Lawyers — whose members comprise the best of the trial bar in Maryland — grieves the assassination of Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew ("Drew") Wilkinson and calls for government action to protect the safety, security, and independence of all state and federal judges throughout the United States. As Attorney General Merrick Garland has stated: "The rise of violence and unlawful threats of violence directed at those who serve the public is unacceptable and dangerous to our democracy." We cannot tolerate violence or threats of violence against judges or any other public servants at work, home, or any other location.

Judges must be free to fulfill their judicial duties fearlessly, deciding cases solely on the basis of the facts and the law, without being concerned that an aggrieved party will exact retribution. Retaliation against a judge — violently or otherwise — inherently chills the ability of judges to decide cases without fear or favor. The rule of law will not long endure if it is open season on the nation's judges. The Maryland State Committee of the American College of Trial Lawyers urges all branches of our federal and state governments to take all measures necessary to ensure the safety, security, and independence of the judiciary, one of the foundational pillars of our democracy.

Judge Wilkinson served our citizens with distinction. We mourn with his family, friends, colleagues, and fellow Marylanders.

John A. Bourgeois, Maryland State Committee Chair American College of Trial Lawyers

Advice on how to rebuild St. Maria Goretti's enrollment

To the editor:

I read with considerable sadness the story about the possible closing of Goretti ("St. Maria Goretti Regional Catholic High School explores ways to remain open past 2024," Sept. 22). I attended McDonogh School for 12 years in the '40s and '50s. I know the value of a private school both academically and athletically. I spent 30 years in higher education teaching at Anne Arundel Community College and at the U.S. Naval Academy.

During my tenure at AACC, we worked with Archbishop Spalding High School to offer their students opportunities to earn guaranteed transferable college credits. I don't know a lot about Goretti, but I do know it has had some outstanding athletic coaches in several sports. Great coaches attract students who enroll. Hagerstown also has an outstanding community college in Hagerstown Community College, a possible Goretti partner.

The closing of Goretti does not have to be, in my opinion. An outstanding Goretti soccer player was on the front page of the Herald sports section within the last few weeks. Her statistics were incredible. She is but one example of the outstanding kids who chose Goretti.

In my opinion, what is needed at Goretti is aggressive leadership, a marketing program, and a plan that optimizes both the academics and the athletics of this fine school. Goretti will only die if you let it die. There is no reason that enrollment should be declining at a school of this caliber.

Len Lindenmeyer, Waynesboro, Pa.

Current Republican fiascos in Congress illustrate the need for term limits

With recent actions, the Republicans have proven they are not capable of governing. Note that I was a registered Republican until the Tea Party era when the party began putting the interests of the party over the interests of the country.

For over six months, Sen. Tommy Tuberville has held up hundreds of military appointments which, according to the Pentagon, is affecting military readiness. How can one individual stop this?

The fiasco in the House of Representatives where the speaker was discharged by a handful of colleagues is unprecedented. Then the failure to appoint another speaker in a timely manner has stopped vital aid to Israel and Ukraine. How can fewer than 10 people wield so much power where traditionally the majority ruled?

Jim Jordan as well as seven of the nine current contenders for speaker are those who either denied the results of the 2020 election or voted to decertify the election results. We need leaders who are seated in reality. We need leaders who will solve our existing problems, not create non-existing problems. We need leaders who realize we do need to control our debit, but not just when we have a president of the opposing party.

The answer to this is term limits. This way there is a chance to get the people who essentially want to block progress out of office and get people in office who will work to do what the majority of the people want.

Cynthia J Shank, Hagerstown

