Letters to the Editor: Defunding has its consequences

Defunding has its consequences

I have to confess that I am fed up with all the efforts to defund law enforcement. No, I’m not concerned with the local cop on the beat, or the sheriff or state patrol officers. They’re here to stay. After all, they’re the ones who go after street crime and home burglaries. They go after local matters. They’ll be well cared for by taxpayers. The talk about defunding those police is just a magician’s slight of the hand to keep us from seeing the real defunding going on.

What is the magician covering up on the other hand? It is long-term efforts (very successful ones, indeed!) to defund law enforcers who police wealthy law-breakers and big corporations.

Efforts to defund and defang the Environmental Protection Agency so that my grandchildren will have to live with polluted air and water while the fossil fuel industry grows richer. Efforts to defund the IRS so that wealthy potential taxpayers — including corporations that get away with little or no income tax — won’t be bothered.

Efforts to defund the Securities and Exchange Commission so that it barely has enough staff to oversee occasional corporate shenanigans much less monitor the flow of markets. Efforts to circumvent and dilute the Federal Elections Commission so that we have no idea who or what is behind contributions to political parties and candidates.

Efforts to undermine and destroy the reputation of the Food and Drug Administration, the agency that guarantees the safety of the food we consume and the drugs that ensure our health. Efforts to defund the FBI(!!), the country’s premier law enforcement agency charged with pursuing large-scale crime and a beacon of professionalism for law enforcement agencies worldwide. These are the defunding efforts that keep me awake at night.

So, the next time you hear some magician say, “Those folks want to defund the police,” ask them which police they’re referring to. If they talk about the cop on the beat, look carefully at their other hand. There’s probably a fistful of dark money donations there.

Don Luidens

Holland

'Good guys' with guns aren't cutting it

Over 10 years ago, a 20-year-old man shot and killed his mother and 27 others, mostly 6- and 7-year-olds attending Sandy Hook Elementary School. This sparked a public conversation about controlling guns, even among Republicans.

Seven days later, the NRA’s Wayne Lapierre announced: “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” and thoughts of regulation stopped. So, how has Lapierre’s idea worked? Americans bought more guns; and mass killings, school shootings, and suicides have all increased.

NRA policy supporters are fond of saying, “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” pegging the problems on mental health, not guns. I ask you: Is it easier to find and successfully treat all the mentally disturbed people in a population of 320 million or to regulate guns as every other first-world country has done? We alone have rejected regulation, and we alone have this massive problem. The solution has not eluded us; the will to act has.

I’d love to hear Ottawa Impact's rationale for wrapping themselves in Christianity and endorsing weapons whose sole purpose is killing people. Jesus said, “Turn the other cheek,” “Love your neighbor,” and “Thou shall not kill.” Would Jesus say today, “Arm yourselves, stand your ground, and acquire weapons of war?” What a twisted message OI tells us.

The Second Amendment wasn’t handed down from God; it was ratified by men in 1791, men who couldn’t conceive of the lethality of an AR-15 and a high-capacity clip. But we can. How many more shootings must occur before we stop electing those who refuse to pass reasonable gun restrictions? Even Antonin Scalia, a conservative justice, said guns can be regulated. Are we so dull that we must experience a school shooting in Ottawa County before we are motivated to act?

Richard Kamischke

Grand Haven Township

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Letters to the Editor: Defunding has its consequences