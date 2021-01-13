Letters to the Editor: Democracies fail without compromise. Germany is a warning

Violent pro-Trump protestors storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (Associated Press)

To the editor: A letter writer cited "Munich 1923" as a historical comparison to the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. I must admit that I had to look it up. The reference is to an attempted coup by Adolf Hitler and other Nazis against the Bavarian government in Weimar, Germany.

Violence is never acceptable. However, those in the government who refuse to address any dissent, in an inclusionary manner, run the very real risk that a vocal minority may eventually run the government. That historical reference is Germany 1933, which I did not have to look up.

I urge Gov. Gavin Newsom, state legislators, President-elect Joe Biden and members of Congress to listen to all points of view when making important decisions. Conservatives and liberals need to work together to achieve compromise.

Otherwise, this awful divisiveness will continue, and we will be the poorer for it.

Jim Rueff, Fountain Valley

