Letters to the Editor: Dianne Feinstein's unacceptable defense of Senate seditionists

Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-SC, and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-CA, attend the fourth day of US Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 15, 2020. (Photo by Tom Williams / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TOM WILLIAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Sen. Dianne Feinstein listens to Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham on Oct. 15. (AFP / Getty Images)

To the editor: It would be unconscionable to let Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) off the hook for their incitement of violent insurrectionists who put the entire Congress in danger earlier this month. If we do not hold people accountable for this egregious behavior, then we are courting disaster.

We have seen throughout history what happens when people like these senators disregard democracy in the name of power and partisan politics. These members need to be expelled from Congress.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has filed paperwork to run for reelection. She must remember her obligation to the citizens she represents. She should protect us, not Cruz and Hawley.

If she cannot do that, then I will wholeheartedly support her opponent with both my time and my money. The people of California do not want to see our senator coddle seditionists.

Sara Mossman, North Hollywood

..

To the editor: By defending the traitorous behavior of Hawley and Cruz, Feinstein is giving her tacit approval of an attempted coup

I've gone from being disappointed in Feinstein to being truly disgusted by her lack of self-awareness and her failure to rise to the moment during the greatest threat to the republic since the Civil War. Feinstein refuses to accept reality by filing to run for reelection at the age of 87 in a state where her seat is all but guaranteed to stay blue.

I urge Feinstein to resign and show some grace and patriotism. She should preserve what's left of her legacy.

Jacob Posner, Alhambra

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

