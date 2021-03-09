Letters to the Editor: I was a Disneyland cast member. Don't send me back to work unvaccinated

ANAHEIM CA. MARCH 12, 2020 - A combination of weather and the coronavirus kept crowds sparse at Disneyland on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Light crowds were at Disneyland on March 12, 2020, the day before the park would close because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: I worked as a cast member at Disneyland for a year until COVID-19 shut us down. It still doesn't feel real, and I can't believe the park has now been closed for the longest time in its history. ("California theme parks, stadiums can reopen as soon as April 1 under revamped COVID-19 rules," March 5)

When Disneyland first closed in March 2020, we thought it would last only for two weeks, then a month, and now it has been a year since the resort has been fully open and functional. My fellow cast members and I miss it like crazy.

However, I do not want to go back in April, when state guidelines may allow Disneyland to reopen — even if the park will only have a 15% capacity, and even if only the outdoor rides are operating.

I know there are economic benefits that could come from the resort reopening, but what about the potential health risks? Are cast members going to be fully vaccinated if they are called back to work? I believe that is the only way it would seem possible.

Problem is, reopening next month doesn't leave anywhere close to enough time for all cast members to be vaccinated. I miss Disneyland as much as the next person, but I am not putting my life at risk to put people on kiddie rides.

Saadiya Nazir, Anaheim

To the editor: The most telling thing about this article is that there is no green tier for COVID-19 safety, in which all systems are go.

Why? Is it because the California government has zero intention of the population getting back to normal? Have any of these restrictions helped us over the past year?

The fact that we have no green tier says a lot. This is a disgrace.

Darby Ziegler, Huntington Beach

