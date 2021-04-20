Letters to the Editor: Don't forget that Derek Chauvin had 18 complaints before he killed George Floyd

En esta imagen tomada de un video, el ex agente de polic&#xed;a de Minneapolis Derek Chauvin, es puesto bajo custodia ante la mirada de su abogado, Eric Nelson, despu&#xe9;s de leerse el veredicto en el juicio contra Chauvin por la muerte de George Floyd en 2020, el martes 20 de abril de 2021, en Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is placed in handcuffs before being taken into custody after his conviction in the murder of George Floyd. (Associated Press)

To the editor: The conviction of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin for the the murder of George Floyd is great news. Police cannot always get away with murder. Will the verdict stand up through all the appeals that are sure to come? We have to let history happen.

There were reports that Chauvin had 18 complaints filed against him before he killed Floyd. Why are these proceedings routinely withheld from the general public? How many more ticking time bombs with badges are driving around our cities?

Is now the time to open up these investigations to public scrutiny? Could these files also hold evidence of routinely incompetent investigations into those complaints about police brutality?

Patrick Sullivan, Reseda

To the editor: Chauvin being found guilty on all three counts cannot be considered justice if it only meets this moment in time. If this moment becomes a step forward leading toward real police reform, then we can begin to heal, and justice will continue to be served.

That is my fervent hope.

Marcy Bregman, Agoura Hills

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

