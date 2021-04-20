Letters to the Editor: English is 'riddled' with gun metaphors. Let's stop using them

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Police stand near the scene where multiple people were shot at the FedEx Ground facility early Friday morning, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis. A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before apparently taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings in the United States after a relative lull during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Police stand near the scene where multiple people were shot at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on April 16. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

To the editor: I signed my first gun-control petition in the summer of 1968 after the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. That I'm still signing these petitions more than 50 years later is unbelievable and terribly sad. ("Want more gun control? Don't make it about AR-15s," Opinion, April 16)

Our culture fetishizes guns. Our very use of the English language is "riddled" with gun-related phrases that are so ubiquitous we hardly notice anymore. Columnist Harry Litman even wrote that better background checks and smart guns "are our best shot for a substantial reduction in America’s scandalous rate of gun violence" (the italics are mine).

Litman is correct that we must start with small, incremental gun-control measures and keep going. Perhaps we could also become more aware of our own unconscious acceptance of gun-related expressions that have numbed our thinking and attitudes.

Genie Saffren, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I agree with Litman about the need for more background checks to prevent gun violence and the particular impact of guns on domestic violence victims.

However, the need for the background checks is only half the problem. Such checks are only as good as the records held by the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS.

For example, in 2002, when I was living in Washington, we had the "D.C. sniper" attacks. John Allen Muhammad, who was responsible for 10 deaths in the attacks, had been issued a domestic violence protection order on behalf of his wife, which should have led to him being denied the purchase of the guns.

However, the protection order did not prevent Muhammad from buying his gun. This is only one example of many. Under the current laws, state sharing of records with the NICS is generally voluntary.

Marnie Shiels, Long Beach

..

To the editor: I noticed The Times published in its print edition a safe photo of a body being carried out of the Fedex facility in Indianapolis, site of the most recent high-profile mass killing. In the photo, the body was fully covered and no blood was visible.

Maybe it's time to show us what actually happens when an assault rifle is used for killing. I don't want to see it, but nothing else works to get this carnage to end. Show us what happened to these people. Show us what the first responders had to see.

Our society needs to be shocked into action about gun safety.

Craig Schwarz, Camarillo

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • In first White House TikTok Live, Jen Psaki talks gun control, police reform

    In a wide-ranging interview hosted live on TikTok, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Yahoo News she agreed with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s assessment that gun violence in the United States is a “public health issue.”

  • Report: Missouri lawmaker should be ousted for alleged abuse

    A state House committee report released Monday called for a new Missouri lawmaker’s ouster over allegations that he physically and sexually abused his children years ago. The Missouri House Ethics Committee found the claims against Lee's Summit Republican Rep. Rick Roeber credible, according to the report. Several of his children told investigators that he also frequently beat them with a belt, choked them and once drowned a litter of puppies.

  • Garland says DOJ is 'pouring its resources' into stopping domestic terrorists 'before they can attack'

    At a ceremony Monday commemorating the 26th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is "pouring its resources into stopping domestic violent extremists before they can attack, prosecuting those who do, and battling the spread of the kind of hate that leads to tragedies like the one we mark here today." The bombing targeted the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, and killed 168 people, including 19 children in a day care center. Domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh was convicted of the bombing in 1997 and executed in 2001. Garland oversaw the bombing investigation and prosecution while working at the Justice Department in the 1990s, and said that even though "many years have passed, the terror perpetrated by people like Timothy McVeigh is still with us." There has been a renewed focus on domestic extremism in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and in March, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence wrote a report saying white supremacists and militias are the most lethal domestic threat. Often, these extremists "radicalize independently by consuming violent extremist material online and mobilize without direction from a violent extremist organization, making detection and disruption difficult," the report stated. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • A former HFPA president called Black Lives Matter a 'racist hate movement' and attacked one of its founders

    Former HFPA president and current member Philip Berk called BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors "the self-proclaimed 'trained Marxist.'"

  • "Chilling": Minnesota governor denounces alleged police violence against media

    Gov. Tim Walz (D) spoke out Sunday over allegations that journalists covering unrest in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center have endured police violence, telling CBS Minnesota: "Apologies are not enough, it just cannot happen."Why it matters: Since violations of press freedoms came to national attention last year, with reports of journalists being arrested and assaulted while covering anti-racism protests, violent encounters with law enforcement seem to have become the norm.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.@GovTimWalz This is hideous and entirely unacceptable. What are you doing to ensure accountability and make sure it doesn't happen again? https://t.co/36iSK5244D— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 18, 2021 Walz told CBS Minnesota, "We all need to recognize the assault on media across the world and even in our country over the last few years is chilling. ... We cannot function as a democracy if they're not there."Driving the news: Media attorney Leita Walker, representing nearly 30 news outlets and government transparency groups, sent Walz and Minnesota law enforcement leaders a letter Saturday outlining allegations of police assaulting and harassing journalists during protests over the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.These include allegations that two New York Times photojournalists were "harassed by officers" and the alleged violent treatment of CNN producer Carolyn Sung, who Walker said was trying to comply with a dispersal order when she was arrested by state troopers.Zoom in: Walker writes that "troopers grabbed Sung by her backpack and threw her to the ground, zip-tying her hands behind her back" while she repeatedly identified herself as a journalists, noting she had shown her credentials.After being zip-tied a trooper allegedly yelled at Sung, who is Asian American, "Do you speak English?""She was patted down and searched by a female officer who put her hands down Sung’s pants and in her bra, fingerprinted, electronically body-scanned, and ordered to strip and put on an orange uniform before attorneys working on her behalf were able to locate her and secure her release, a process that took more than two hours."Excerpt from Walker's letterFreelance photographer Joshua Rashaad McFadden, who was covering the demonstrations for the New York Times, told the outlet Sunday police used batons to bang on the windows of the car he was in last Tuesday to "force" him out, allegedly attacking him and his camera."It was definitely scary — I've never been in a situation like that with so many police officers hitting me, hitting my equipment," he said.What they're saying: Minnesota State Patrol said in a statement Saturday that, in accordance with a federal judge's temporary restraining order issued a day earlier, members of the press "are exempted from general dispersal orders.""Following feedback from media, and in light of a recent temporary restraining order ... MSP will not photograph journalists or their credentials," the statement said."In addition, MSP will no longer include messaging at the scene advising media where they can go to safely cover events. "While journalists have been detained and released during enforcement actions after providing credentials, no journalists have been arrested."Minnesota State PatrolOf note: Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was last month acquitted of all charges by a jury following her arrest while covering a Black Lives Matter protest last summer — which observers noted had flown in the face of First Amendment protections.Journalists must be allowed to safely cover protests and civil unrest. I’ve directed our law enforcement partners to make changes that will help ensure journalists do not face barriers to doing their jobs. https://t.co/r4s2VpGp0C— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 18, 2021 Go deeper: For more coverage, sign up for the Axios Twin Cities newsletter.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Chauvin jurors facing 'through the roof' stress as deliberations begin

    As the 12 Minneapolis jurors in the Derek Chauvin murder trial prepare to hunker down and begin deliberations, the world awaits what will be a decision with a lasting impact on U.S. race relations, policing - and on the jurors themselves. "Any high-profile case with a lot of media attention is going to be a little more stressful," said Roy Futterman, a trial consultant with the firm DOAR. The jurors must determine whether former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, is guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man.

  • Supreme Court turns away disputes over gun ban for nonviolent felons

    Three people barred from possessing firearms under federal law because of nonviolent felony convictions said the ban violates the Second Amendment.

  • Opinion: One reason tuition keeps soaring? Colleges' unhealthy obsession with 'yield'

    Yield — the percentage of students accepted to a college who ultimately decide to go there — is a crucial factor in higher education finance.

  • Oregon gun storage law would be among the toughest in the US

    A proposed gun storage law that would be among the toughest in the U.S. is headed for a vote in the Oregon Legislature, with backers saying it will save lives and opponents contending it could lead to deaths. Meanwhile, in Colorado, a less sweeping gun storage bill was signed into law Monday by Gov. Jared Polis., who said: “It’s a sensible measure to help avoid immeasurable heartbreak.” Oregon’s bill generated testimony from hundreds of people, mostly in writing because there wasn’t enough time to take all the oral testimony.

  • Philadelphia Police Seize Gun Disguised as Cellphone From Woman During Traffic Stop

    Police in West Philadelphia seized a gun disguised as a cellphone from a woman, who had 6 prior arrests, during a traffic stop over tinted windows.

  • Amy Klobuchar and Lindsey Graham call on Biden to resettle Yazidi women enslaved by ISIS

    Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) are calling on the Biden administration to help resettle Yazidi women who were the victims of a brutal Islamic State campaign in Iraq from 2014-2017, according to a letter shared with Axios.The backstory: Thousands of women from the Yazidi religious minority were enslaved by ISIS and raped by their captors, as the senators note in a letter to Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Many were forced into marriages and made to convert to Islam.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMany subsequently had children which, because their fathers were both non-Yazidis and often the perpetrators of a genocide against the sect, might not be accepted by the community.What they’re saying: “After the women were liberated, they learned that their young children were at risk of being killed if they brought them back home to the Yazidi region of Northern Iraq,” Klobuchar and Graham write.“These women then faced the wrenching decision of whether to return home or remain with their children in halfway houses."The senators call on the Biden administration to accept some of the Yazidi women as refugees in the U.S., and to push countries in the region to do the same.The bottom line: "It is time for the United States to exercise its leadership on behalf of these women and children. We ask that you take action to find them a home," they write.Go deeper: Biden defends not immediately raising refugee capLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • White House removes Trump-appointed scientist from overseeing climate report

    The Biden administration has removed Trump-appointed atmospheric scientist Betsy Weatherhead from her role overseeing a comprehensive report on how climate change is affecting the U.S., the Washington Post first reported Monday.Why it matters: Weatherhead has not been fired — merely reassigned to the U.S. Geological Survey — the move represents an effort by the Biden administration to remove Trump-era appointees from scientific roles, per CNN. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOf note: The move could cause further delays to the next edition of the National Climate Assessment, which is congressionally mandated to be produced every four years.The big picture: Weatherhead's original appointment to the position in November came as a surprise given that she is a mainstream climate scientist whose work reflects that climate change is a serious threat — unlike some other Trump-appointees. However, Weatherhead did allegedly clash with some of the other officials involved about the "direction of the report," per the Post.What they're saying: Jane Lubchenco, a top White House climate official who ultimately supervised Weatherhead in her position, told Axios in an interview Monday that the White House is committed to producing a "robust" and "effective" assessment. "All I can really say is that Dr. Weatherhead's detail is ending, she's returning to USGS, her home agency," Lubchenco, who serves as the deputy director for climate and the environment at the Office of Science and Technology Policy. said. "We're very grateful to her for her service."Lubchenco left open the possibility that the next assessment, currently due out in 2023, might be subject to further delays. "We will do everything possible to adhere to the schedule but that I guess remains to be seen," she said.Flashback: The last climate assessment, published in 2018, warned of increasingly damaging climate impacts on the U.S., raising the possibility of severe economic damage in coming decades. Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Lubchenco.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Parents of Black and Hispanic kids more hesitant on in-person school. Show them it's safe.

    COVID-19 has worsened education inequity. If minority families continue to opt out of in-person learning at higher rates, the gaps will only grow.

  • Facebook says it will remove content that 'praises, celebrates or mocks George Floyd's death' ahead of Chauvin trial verdict

    In anticipation of the results of the Derek Chauvin trial, Facebook is making a major moderation change aimed at protecting George Floyd's memory.

  • Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

    Walter Mondale, who transformed the role of U.S. vice president while serving under Jimmy Carter and was the Democratic nominee for president in 1984, died Monday at 93, according to a family spokesperson.The big picture: President Biden, who was mentored by Mondale through the years, said in 2015 that the former vice president gave him a "roadmap" to successfully take on the job. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe was the first vice president to have an office in the White House and was deeply engaged in both U.S. and foreign policy, working closely with the president. "I took Fritz's roadmap. He actually gave me a memo, classic Fritz, gave me a memo, as to what I should be looking for and what kind of commitments I should get to be able to do the job the way Fritz thought it should be done," Biden said at an event honoring Mondale in 2015.Backstory: Mondale spoke by phone on Sunday with President Biden and former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, as well as Vice President Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, said his friend and former campaign staffer Tom Cosgrove. While he and his family believed his death was imminent, after those calls he “perked up.” In a final goodbye email to 320 staffers spanning four decades, Mondale told his staffers how much they meant to him, adding he knew that they’d keep up “the good fight” and “Joe in the White House certainly helps.” The email, which was shared with Axios, was prepared to be sent upon his death.Cosgrove said Mondale had been deeply worried about the impact of a potential second Donald Trump term on American democracy. "There was a difference after the inauguration - a letting go,” Cosgrove said. “There was a big exhale of relief.”Mondale and Carter were the longest-living post-presidential team in U.S. history. In his 1984 presidential run, Mondale nominated New York congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate, making her the first female nominee for vice president of any major American party. He was awarded the Public Leadership in Neurology Award from the American Academy of Neurology in 2015 for raising awareness for brain health, after he lost his wife, Joan, and daughter, Eleanor, to brain diseases. Mondale served as Minnesota's U.S. senator from 1964-1976. He also served as former President Clinton's ambassador to Japan.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell attorneys to 2nd Circuit: She's no monster

    Defense lawyers insisted Ghislaine Maxwell is “no monster” as they asked an appeals court Monday for her release on bail so she can better prepare for trial on charges she procured girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. The lawyers told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the British socialite has not been given an adequate opportunity to prove that she would not flee if she was allowed to await trial at home under 24-hour armed guard and with collateral posted to support a $28.5 million bail. The attorneys have thrice failed to convince a Manhattan federal judge to release their 59-year-old client.

  • Hooray for Holly-Weed: 19 Celebrity Stoners to Celebrate 420 With (Photos)

    Hollywood stars don’t shy away from being 420-friendly. Here are the biggest names in entertainment who like to roll up a blunt or hit a bong — no matter what the date is. From Snoop Dogg to Dawn Wells — if you’re commemorating the marijuana enthusiast’s national holiday for 420, you have friends in high places. Robert Mitchum: The O.G. of celebrity stoners was arrested on marijuana charges in 1948 and spent two months behind bars. Willie Nelson The Red-Headed Stranger is notoriously no stranger to the green and announced that he was launching his own strain of premium weed last year. We have no idea what took him that long. Dawn Wells Mary Ann from “Gilligan’s Island” got popped for pot in 2008. Cameron Diaz The “There’s Something About Mary” star has admitted that she used to buy weed from Snoop Dogg. Which leads us to … Snoop Dogg We’d have to be completely high to leave him off of this list. Justin Timberlake The “20/20 Experience” singer says he smokes out because “sometimes I have a brain that needs to be turned off.” Roseanne Barr The “Roseanne” star, who smokes to alleviate her glaucoma, got into the weed biz in 2016 by investing in the dispensary Roseanne’s Joint. She even famously got stoned an old episode of her show. Chace Crawford The former “Gossip Girl” star gave people plenty to wag their tongues about when he was arrested for marijuana possession in 2010. Frances McDormand When she’s not appearing in awesome projects like “Fargo” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” McDormand serves as a High Times cover girl. Seth Rogen The “Pineapple Express” actor not only knows his way around a bong, he’s named names when it comes to his famous smoke-out pals. Read original story Hooray for Holly-Weed: 19 Celebrity Stoners to Celebrate 420 With (Photos) At TheWrap

  • Texas Hispanic Chambers of Commerce Issue Historic Joint Statement in Response to Texas Legislative Efforts Advancing Statewide Voter Suppression Legislation

    The Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GAHCC) in partnership with the Hispanic Chambers of Commerce from Dallas, El Paso, Ft. Worth, Irving, Brazoria County, the Rio Grande Valley and the...

  • Letters to the Editor: No, the Bible doesn't endorse meeting indoors during a pandemic

    Why the Supreme Court erred on both biblical and constitutional grounds when it struck down California's rule on indoor religious meetings.

  • How Biden’s infrastructure plan may fracture the nation’s colleges

    Where community colleges love seeing the administration push for free education, some four-year schools see an "existential threat."