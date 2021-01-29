Letters to the Editor: The Gavin Newsom recall is another GOP ploy to overturn an election

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during the launch of a mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 15. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: This whole recall thing has gotten entirely out of hand here in California. A couple of years ago my local state senator (an Army veteran and a Democrat) was successfully recalled a year into his first term for — get this — voting yes on a gas tax increase along with every other Democrat in the Senate. ("Far-right movements including QAnon, virus skeptics linked to Newsom recall," Jan. 23)

Now, I can understand conservatives not liking taxes, but to remove someone from office for one vote on one issue is just wrong. It disenfranchises those of us who voted for him because we wanted better roads.

Recalls need to be limited to instances of gross misconduct, malfeasance or other bad behavior. The kind of recall targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom is just an expensive election do-over.

The Republican Party has figured out that if it can't win fair and square, it will resort to overturning elections.

Robert Huber, Yorba Linda

..

To the editor: I am a 79-year-old Republican of sound mind and reasonably sound body. I wear a mask whenever I go out and follow COVID-19 guidelines. I am still waiting for the vaccine to be available for me.

I signed the petition to recall Newsom because I feel he has not done an adequate job of leading our state at this time. His actions tell me that rules are for people like me to follow, but they are not for his family and friends.

His children are in school but my grandson is not. I do not eat in public places but he does. His leadership is inconsistent.

I signed the petition to recall Newsom, and I do not condone the behavior of extremist groups. I abhor the violence that extremist groups practice.

I signed the petition because I do not feel Newsom has done a good job as governor.

Judith Juhasz, Pasadena

..

To the editor: I am essentially a centrist and of the opinion that Newsom has failed this state miserably and should be removed from office.

Under his watch we've seen massive fraud in the state Employment Development Department, total incompetence in the Department of Motor Vehicles, the worst rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., draconian policies shutting down businesses, and an education system in shambles.

Story continues

This once-golden state needs more than a slick politician who flits around the state for photo ops and dines at the ritzy French Laundry while telling the rest of us to stay home.

William Holland, Northridge

..

To the editor: Surprise, surprise, the Newsom recall effort is led by people with ties to far-right and conspiracy theorist groups like the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters, QAnon and Freedom Angels.

The official recall proponent Orrin Heatlie obliviously asked, "Do we just move forward and ignore the other elements?" Who is the "we" that's not part of this seditious mob?

Newsom made a mistake (dinner without a mask) and paid for it in the form of a child who was exposed to COVID-19, forcing his whole family to quarantine.

Enough with the recall.

Cheryl Younger, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Thanks to The Times for pointing out the involvement of extremists in the effort to recall Newsom.

In particular, I appreciate that you actually checked the assertions made by some of the organizers and showed most of them to be false. This is what is missed in "he said, she said" TV and internet journalism, and it is why I subscribe to The Times.

In news, like most other things in life, you get what you pay for.

Thomas Graves, Newbury Park

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.