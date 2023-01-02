Letters to the Editor: George Santos isn't alone. Remember Joe Biden in the 1980s?

George Santos campaigns in Glen Cove, N.Y., on Nov. 5. (Mary Altaffer / Associated Press)

To the editor: I share your letter writers' understandable concern about Rep.-elect George Santos' (R-N.Y.) fabrication of his backstory. But extrapolating responsibility for the lies of one man to the GOP as a whole is the wrong response.

Most political lies are nowhere near as large as those Santos told, but American history is nevertheless replete with other dishonest behavior from members of both political parties. President Biden, for example, famously plagiarized a speech and exaggerated his academic record back in the 1980s.

Let's not pretend dishonesty is anything but an individual trait or blind ourselves into believing that our political opposition is the only guilty party.

Charlie Henry, El Segundo

To the editor: Resume embellishment: "In honor of my lifelong dedication to children's literacy, I was consistently and unanimously awarded bonus points by the Scholastic Book Club of America.

Resume fabrication: "I received my doctorate in education from ITT Tech."

Liam McLoughlin, Lakewood

