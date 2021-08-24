Letters to the Editor: Government has the power to mandate COVID-19 vaccination right now. Use it

·3 min read
TORRANCE, CA - AUGUST 05: Dr. Anita Sircar, MD, looks out of an emergancy room in Little Company of Mary Medical Center on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 in Torrance, CA. Doctors and nurses hustled urgently around the man in the emergency room, as COVID-19 cases have been on the rise again in Los Angeles County, powered by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Dr. Anita Sircar, seen in the emergency room of a Torrance hospital, wrote an op-ed article in the L.A. Times urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Why are we still allowing people to avoid getting vaccinated? ("As a doctor in a COVID unit, I'm running out of compassion for the unvaccinated. Get the shot," Opinion, Aug. 17)

In 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Jacobson vs. Massachusetts that a law requiring people to get vaccinated against smallpox or pay a fine was constitutional. Plaintiff Henning Jacobson argued to the court that "compulsion to introduce disease into a healthy system is a violation of liberty." Sound familiar?

The Court ruled, "Upon the principle of self-defense, of paramount necessity, a community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members."

Cities and states have the power now to mandate vaccinations against COVID-19. For those who refuse, the fines could be collected on an increasing schedule that would make it too burdensome for people to avoid vaccinations. Exemptions could be allowed for people with provable medical or religious objections.

We have the power to end this epidemic, and it's time we used it.

Paul Weissman, Pasadena

..

To the editor: Thank you so much for publishing Dr. Anita Sircar's op-ed article.

My heart goes out to all the doctors and nurses who have treated and are still treating unvaccinated patients, for whom I no longer feel any sympathy. I just feel anger at their selfishness. They refuse to get vaccinated, and many also do not wear masks or social distance because they want "their freedom."

Meanwhile, "their freedom" is jeopardizing the continued health of everyone else and "our freedom" to remain healthy. I no longer have any patience with these people and do not feel sympathy for them when they lose their lives due to their steadfast ignorance and selfishness.

They are putting all those healthcare workers and everyone else's life at risk. It's unconscionable.

Lilla Russell, Long Beach

..

To the editor: I so appreciated Dr. Sircar's piece. Her heartbreaking and candid letter to unvaccinated individuals in our society resonated with me, not only as a fellow human being, but also as a nurse for nearly 40 years.

My mother was also a nurse. Based not only on her education and career but also as a polio survivor, she believed that vaccines were vital to illness prevention and health maintenance. She was right, and I have lived my life so grateful for vaccines that have been carefully developed for our health and wellness.

To echo Dr. Sircar's plea to all who are unvaccinated, please get the shot. The sooner we are all vaccinated, the sooner we will get through this pandemic.

Gwen Wysocki, Redlands

..

To the editor: As a cardiologist who routinely cares for patients at high risk from COVID-19, I have found it challenging to persuade some patients to receive the vaccine. When a logical explanation of the medical facts fails to convince, I have had some success with the following argument:

We are in a war against a deadly enemy. Those who remain unvaccinated are not just refusing to join the fight, they are sheltering and feeding the enemy, promoting its proliferation and strengthening its ability to attack everyone else.

Please try to find the courage to be a good citizen and get vaccinated.

Paul Maher, MD, Pasadena

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • With FDA approval, more employers may mandate vaccination

    Legal experts say vaccine mandates are legal.

  • It’s the Virus, Not Afghanistan, That’s Dragging Biden Down

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyFor all of the media attention here on President Biden’s handling of Afghanistan, the latest poll numbers show that it’s his handling of COVID-19 that’s been most damaging to his standing with the American public— and that could get worse, fast, if the Delta variant disrupts the school year.The American people are sick of the pandemic and they’re taking it out on Biden while a handful of red-state governors reap short-term political gains by bloc

  • FOP, other unions resist city COVID vaccine mandate

    Chicago will mandate city workers get a COVID-19 vaccination, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday.

  • Why National Teachers Unions Support Vaccine Mandates But Won’t Require Them

    Just seven of those—Chicago, Denver, D.C, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, and as of Monday, New York City—have made the vaccine requirement universal for all school staff. Which means that the vast majority of biggest school districts in the country are allowing at least some unvaccinated teachers into the classroom, even if they have other safety requirements, like testing or masking. “This should have been part of the discussion six months ago when teachers were asking for priority vaccination,” says Robin Lake, executive director of Center for Reinventing Public Education at the University of Washington, which tracks vaccination and masking requirements around the country.

  • Conservative group files redistricting lawsuit in Wisconsin

    A conservative legal group filed a redistricting lawsuit against Wisconsin state elections officials on Monday, the third such legal action in less than two weeks asking separate courts to intervene in the state's reapportionment process and declare its current congressional districts unconstitutional.

  • Texas parents seeking to home school increases five-fold from 2020 record

    The number of Texas families pulling their children out of public schools and pursuing home-schooling in one week this month is five times greater than the same time period last year, the Texas Homeschool Coalition reports.

  • U.S. review of COVID's China origin unlikely to solve vexing questions

    President Joe Biden is set to be briefed on the U.S. intelligence community's investigation into how COVID-19 started, with the report likely to disappoint in delivering clear answers about the deadly pandemic's origin in China. Biden in May ordered aides to work to resolve disputes among intelligence agencies examining rival theories about how the novel coronavirus started, including a once-dismissed theory about the possibility of a laboratory accident in China, as well as that the virus originated naturally with animals, such as bats or birds. A 90-day intelligence review the president ordered is due on Tuesday, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, with the release of unclassified portions likely to take a few days longer.

  • US history is complex. Scholars say this is the right way to teach about slavery, racism.

    Before the fervor over critical race theory, scholars on the left and right agreed on several aspects of how to teach about U.S. history and slavery.

  • Bombarded with questions about Afghan withdrawal, VP Harris says focus must stay on Afghan evacuation

    Vice President Kamala Harris asserted Monday that the U.S. must maintain its focus on evacuating Americans and vulnerable Afghans and shouldn’t get distracted by questions over what went wrong in the chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan.

  • Schools' patchwork mask rules create confusion in Atlanta area

    Three weeks into the school year, thousands of students and staff across the Atlanta metro have had to quarantine after being exposed to COVID, according to one estimate.

  • The Biden administration has yet to say the words the world wants to hear

    THE TALIBAN’S DEADLINE: At briefing after briefing at the Pentagon, the message from commanders is consistent but ambiguous. “Like all of our veterans who served in Afghanistan, this mission is very personal,” Gen. Stephen Lyons, commander of the U.S. Transportation Command, told reporters yesterday. “I assure you that we will not rest until the military mission is complete.”

  • Hong Kong proposes film censorship law to 'safeguard national security'

    Hong Kong said on Tuesday new film censorship legislation will be introduced to "safeguard national security", in another sign of shrinking freedoms in the former British colony. China introduced a sweeping national security law in June last year to crack down on what it deems subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, following months of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019. The new "film censorship" amendment bill will help enhance the regulatory framework, the government said in a statement, with a view to "ensuring more effective fulfilment of the duty to safeguard national security".

  • Biden Says All Kids Should Wear Masks 'When They Leave Home'

    Aug.23 -- President Joe Biden calls this a pandemic of the unvaccinated and says all kids should wear a mask when leaving the home. Biden spoke after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval for the vaccine among those 16 and up after earlier allowing the shots to be given under emergency authorization. It’s the first vaccine to be fully cleared by U.S. regulators.

  • Once at rival high schools, DJ Uiagalelei and JT Daniels set for rematch in college

    Clemson vs. Georgia, in 2021, is more than a college football rivalry game.

  • Inglewood students welcomed back to school by Rams mascot

    About 8,000 students in Inglewood Unified School District started their fall semester Monday, and students at Worthington Elementary school were greeted by Los Angeles Rams mascot.

  • Trial begins in case fighting Florida governor’s order against school mask mandates

    A nationally watched court battle over masks began in Florida on Monday with parents from across the state arguing that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration should not have prevented schools from implementing universal mask mandates.

  • North Carolina lawmakers to deliberate over pharmacy benefit managers regulations

    The North Carolina General Assembly will negotiate the details of a bill that increases consumer protections in the health care industry.

  • Afghan refugees in Indonesia call for expedited resettlement

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Hundreds of Afghan refugees protested in Indonesia on Tuesday against a prolonged resettlement process, saying they needed to be offered new homes now that repatriation was out of the question with the return of the Taliban. Thousands of refugees from Afghanistan, most of them from the Hazara ethnic minority, who have long been persecuted by the Taliban, have lived in Indonesia for years as they await resettlement in third countries such as Canada or Australia. On Tuesday, hundreds gathered outside the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the capital, Jakarta, despite coronavirus restrictions prohibiting demonstrations, to demand that their cases be expedited.

  • In farewell to New Yorkers, Cuomo says it's 'unfair' he had to resign

    In his final public remarks as governor of New York on Monday, Andrew Cuomo complained about what he called the unfairness of the state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed women who worked for him. After two women went public with accounts of harassment, Cuomo referred the complaints in March to New York Attorney General Letitia James, as required by law, who appointed two outside lawyers to investigate. Lawmakers in the New York Assembly began an impeachment investigation.

  • Here's Who The Game Believes Will Win in Potential Soulja Boy-Aaron Carter Boxing Match

    Just a few days after Aaron Carter challenged Soulja Boy to a boxing match, The Game shared his thoughts about the potential head-to-head fight.