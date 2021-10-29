Letters to the editor: small heroes, remove Giddings, gun control and other topics

Small heroes





During the mall shooting, and before the police arrived, our 34-year-old daughter from Thailand helped a friend escape. She saw the shooter, heard the shots and told her friend to get down. Then she planned a way to escape. They ran away from the shooter, and she saw that her friend was no longer there. She then turned around and saw that he tripped and fell along the way. She turned back to help him up and make their way out of the mall.

The really neat thing about this incident is that she is developmentally delayed and knew what to do for survival, and to help others. We are very proud of her as she was an abandoned child whom we adopted from Bangkok, Thailand when she was 6 years old. An article about her appeared in the Idaho Statesman 18 years ago when she was a child, about her struggles through life, and now she has returned the favor to help others and provide “a way of escape.”

John Van Kirk, Boise

Remove Giddings

I am responding to the story “Idaho House Will Reconvene November 15.” While a need to remove Giddings for her devastating comments targeting a victim of sexual assault is a critical matter to uphold the ethical environment of the Legislature, the primary purpose of this costly reconvening of the House appears to undermine important safety measures that are protecting Idahoans from illness and death from the ongoing pandemic. Leadership in the House appears to support one more piece of unconstitutional legislation, adding likely costs to the cost of returning to the Capitol to draw out the 2021 session even longer. I greatly support Rep. David Nelson’s proactive request for an attorney general’s opinion that could serve as an important cost savings for the state, if considered by the supporters of the legislation.

Returning to address matters that could easily wait until the 2022 session is unreasonable and narrow-minded at a time we need to focus on the primary concerns of the state like education, healthcare, roads and corrections. I hope that wisdom prevails, and should this extended session be convened, that it is short and sweet, and that concern for the safety and health of Idahoans prevails.

Jamal Kingsley Lyksett, Moscow

Gun control

The first time I remember being aware of the reality that I could be shot at school was in 2012, as an 11-year-old, when the news of the Sandy Hook shooting shook the nation. At the time, it seemed like a shooting so horrific was an isolated event, something to be afraid of but not concerned would happen again.

Until it did. School shootings kept happening, sometimes daily, throughout my middle and high school years. I became numb to my fear and felt anger at lawmakers for not doing anything to prevent these awful murders.

Gun violence uniquely plagues the U.S.: America’s gun homicide rate was more than double the average for all countries, and 11.1 out of every 100,000 Americans were killed by firearms in 2019, reports gun violence prevention nonprofit The Trace.

The lack of gun violence prevention laws continually leads us to the same tragic news cycle, week after week. The blunt truth is that shootings are predictable. We should reduce our vulnerability rather than send “thoughts and prayers” after the fact.

Contact your representatives today to demand support for gun violence prevention.

The time to act is now.

Ruby Berliner, Boise

Reconciliation bill

I am confused by the residents of Idaho. You talk about not wanting to pay more in taxes, yet your representatives have made the statement that they want you to pay more in taxes than the rich. How do they do this? By the votes they cast in congress and the senate.

Here is the proposal: Biden’s bill would allow students to go to a two-year college, paid for by the tax on the ultra-wealthy. You would have improvements in roads and bridges. Yet your representatives have said no.

Yet, they have no problem giving the Pentagon $10 billion more than what they asked. They have no problem telling the American people that you have to pay over twice as much for prescriptions as what the rest of the world pays.

I will have to assume that you the working people of Idaho want to pay more in taxes, and that those that have money coming in from investments should have to pay nothing. Seems these investments have been in China, due to the backlog of ships.

Jerry Johnson, Payette

Domestic Violence

This year during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, I’m thinking about the organizations and individuals who are doing so much to give victims safety, support and a voice.

Across Idaho, nonprofits dedicated to helping domestic violence victims are under financial strain due to an increase in demand for service, safety and care. For organizations, this month is the time to reach out and appeal for resources, goods and volunteers. The work these organizations are doing is so critical, including guiding women, men and children through the transition from victim to survivor. It’s a long and challenging journey, but a critical one for helping victims heal.

This month is also time to recognize more that we can do for victims in our legal system. Organizations like Marsy’s Law for Idaho remain committed to giving victims equal rights and the legal standing to have those rights enforced by the courts.

Victims hope that someone will believe them. They hope there will be organizations to support them. Victims need kindness so they can make choices to become safe. We can all do something; be the understanding family member, be the kind neighbor and recognize how much more we can do to champion victims of domestic violence.

Aleshea Boals, Meridian