Letters to the Editor: Hey QAnon, if Jews are so powerful, why is anti-Semitism still a threat?

FILE - In this May 14, 2020, file photo, a person wears a vest supporting QAnon at a protest rally in Olympia, Wash., against Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington state stay-at-home orders made in efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. President Joe Biden&#39;s inauguration has sown a mixture of anger, confusion and disappointment among believers in the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
A person wears a vest supporting QAnon at a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Olympia, Wash., on May 14, 2020. (Associated Press)

To the editor: It was only a matter of time before deranged and hostile haters such as QAnon adherents turned their rancor toward the Jews. As a former regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, I can tell you that this is an old game with new players.

There are about 14.7 million Jews on the planet, accounting for 0.02% of the total population. Nonetheless, they are inevitably the target of individuals and groups seeking a scapegoat for their perceived grievances.

I sometimes wish that Jews had the power ascribed to them to better enable us to combat anti-Semitism, but this is mere fantasy especially, since 6 million Jews and their never-to-be realized progeny were destroyed in the Holocaust.

The Jewish community at large stands against hatred against all marginalized groups who suffer the words and actions of ignorant and angry miscreants.

Barbara H. Bergen, Los Angeles

To the editor: From its inception, QAnon was anti-Semitic.

The wild belief that a liberal-Democratic-communist cabal is made up of cannibals and pedophiles is a thinly veiled repetition of the ancient blood libel that has been a core element of anti-Semitism for centuries.

Michael E. Mahler, Los Angeles

To the editor: QAnon is a deeply disturbing organization with bizarre views. Now racism is at the forefront of it, with its new targets being Jewish people and China.

We must be vigilant and not just discuss the group, but be prepared to react swiftly should it act on its heinous agenda.

Deborah R. Ishida, Beverly Hills

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

