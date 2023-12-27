Letters to the editor: Hit Big Oil where it hurts; keep Prop. 19; insurrectionist president

Buy smaller cars, hybrids

Re: Tom Elias’ Dec. 22 column, “Why a Newsom veto may help drivers”:

It’s good news that Newsom threw consumers a lifeline by preventing price-gouging by big oil. Indeed, consumers are burdened enough by inflation. But this is only one side of the coin. If we truly want to take power away from oil companies, we need to reduce the demand for their product.

Many of us drive bigger cars than they need. It’s perplexing in a state with high gas prices. Blaming the oil companies is valid, but what about consumer behavior? When we purchase a car with lackluster fuel economy, we give oil companies even more reason to keep the gas flowing.

The solution is to buy smaller cars, as well as hybrid and electric models. That will hit the oil companies where it hurts, while saving consumers money.

Kristen Kessler, Ventura

Don’t do away with Prop. 19

Re: Susan L. Wilson’s Dec. 22 letter, “Props. 58, 193 must be restored”:

Ms. Wilson writes that Prop. 19 needs to be repealed. Prop. 19 made it so that when homeowners die and pass their house on to their heirs, the house is reassessed to market value for property tax purposes.

This is fair. Prop. 13 back in the 1970s was supposed to keep fixed income seniors from losing their homes due to rising property taxes. The purpose was not to shield the following generations from ever paying their fair share of taxes which go to pay for public services and infrastructure we all use. Schools, roads, underground pipes, police, fire, libraries, and local government employees are some of what is paid for by property taxes.

A house assessed at $1 million has property taxes of a little more than $1,000 a month. So if grandma dies and leaves a $1 million home, the heirs have to pay $1,000 in taxes a month to keep the house. That does not seem to be a huge burden in a state where a one-bedroom apartment often rents for twice that. Seems like affordable housing to me. If the heirs can’t afford that, they can rent out the house and split the income or sell the house and each enjoy a tax-free windfall with the split proceeds. If we do away with Prop. 19, we will have generation after generation paying a small fraction of what their neighbors pay for public services. In the $1 million house, that could be grandma’s $100-200 (creeping up at 2% a year) a month rate because of her low tax basis instead of $1,000 a month assessed on the $1 million market value. And that goes on year after year, generation after generation, forever.

How is it fair to the rest of us to subsidize grandma’s heirs forever?

Alison Carlson, Ventura

Insurrectionist for president?

So will the Trumpist Supreme Court Justices find that the law is OK with insurrectionists to run for the office of president because, well, it isn’t an office? Can we expect this to become a popular tactic for becoming president: try an insurrection and if that fails run for the office?

Brent Meeker, Camarillo

