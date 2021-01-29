Letters to the Editor: Impeachment isn't tearing America apart. Failing to convict Trump will

Updated
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: President Donald Trump arrives at the &quot;Stop The Steal&quot; Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation&#39;s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden&#39;s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
President Trump gestures at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

To the editor: Senate Republicans have said there should be no trial for former President Trump because of a whole host of reasons ("Forget constitutionalism. Rand Paul's attempt to preempt Trump's trial is just brute politics," Opinion, Jan. 27).

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) says he is concerned about the trial tearing America apart. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) argues that a former president cannot be tried in the Senate.

Perhaps Paul is correct. Trump is now an "ordinary" citizen and should be subject to the same justice that everyone else is. I believe there is ample evidence that Trump committed crimes as stated by the article of impeachment.

Dozens of people who stormed the Capitol have been arrested. Now that Trump is an ordinary citizen, why has he not been arrested on suspicion of inciting an insurrection?

That Trump remains free is another example of the separate and unequal systems of justice we have in this country, one for the rich and powerful and another for the rest of us. Failing to convict Trump if the evidence demands it would further demonstrate this system of separate and unequal justice, and if that happens, it will tear America apart.

David Lentz, Roseville, Calif.

..

To the editor: For the last five years the Republican Party has been dealing with a spoiled child.

When their child broke a big rule, Republicans decided not to punish him. They let him get away with it, and he said that what he did was "perfect."

Now he has broken another rule, even bigger than the previous one. If they let him get away with this one, he will once again say that what he did was perfect.

What will Trump do next? Discipline is required now.

Carol Rosen, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: There is no doubt that holding an impeachment trial is contentious.

The removal of any sitting officer in the executive or judicial branch is serious. But the Constitution is clear: Impeachment is a process meant for current office holders, not private citizens who no longer hold office.

Amend the Constitution through legislation to allow this type of action in the future, if this is the goal.

David L. McDaniel, Capistrano Beach

..

To the editor: Clearly, the Senate will not convict Trump. Republican senators apparently have no shame and no limit on what they will consider acceptable behavior by Trump.

I have a solution: President Biden should pardon Trump, and if he accepts the pardon, he is admitting guilt. That never goes away. That should satisfy the Democrats and never-Trumpers.

In addition, a pardon would appear to Trump's base as a fair and just conclusion to the debacle of the last few months. The Democrats can still pass legislation that prevents Trump from running for president again. It's a win-win solution.

Mike Smith, Yorba Linda

    Follow the latest updates