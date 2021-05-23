Letters to the Editor: Israel, Palestine and Hamas — who should give up what to achieve peace?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza&#39;s Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets of Gaza City following a cease-fire reached with Israel on May 21. (Associated Press)

To the editor: It's hard not to feel the pain described in the op-ed article by Palestinian filmmaker Emad Burnat, but he doesn't apportion blame even-handedly, as Dennis Ross does in his piece excoriating Hamas and taking Israeli leadership to task.

Burnat only pays lip service to the failures of the international community, especially "that of repressive Arab countries." Contrast that to Ross, who writes that "Israel must be open to new approaches that signal recognition of Palestinian, and not just Israeli needs," while Palestinians must also be willing to compromise.

Burnat does not condemn Hamas, which, "with Iranian support," Ross writes, "is a threat to the future of Palestinians." Hamas rejects anything that improves the lives of Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip, and it is known for endangering civilians.

Ross described at least three constructive actions, including the United Arab Emirates model, to prevent another deadly exchange of rockets and bombings and to pave the way for a long-term solution.

Victoria Shere, Marina del Rey

..

To the editor: In Ross' analysis of this seemingly intractable situation, it is Hamas that must change its behavior for there to be peace in Palestine. Israel, the other component of the problem, must be given incentives for it to stop its periodic assaults on the Palestinians.

The author forgets that the Palestinians have been under a harsh military occupation for decades with no signs that it will end soon.

Instead, it is Israel that must end its occupation of the Palestinians, lift the suffocating siege of Gaza, and restore the civil rights that Arabs are entitled to.

Under international law, occupied people are entitled to resist their occupation. As long as Israel manufactures pretext for it to punish the Palestinians, it should expect more resistance from the desperate people in Palestine.

Joseph Tillotson, Redondo Beach

..

To the editor: Burnat claims, "We Palestinians are dead set on one thing alone: to live with dignity and freedom."

That is a noble goal. However, he fails to mention that Hamas, which rules his "beloved" Gaza with an iron fist, is formally pledged to the elimination of the Jewish people from Israel.

Burnat's problem is not with Israel or the United States, which supports the genuine democracy of Israel. It is with the extremists who are sworn to a policy guaranteed to make life hell on Earth for the people of Gaza.

Louis H. Nevell, Los Angeles

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken: Israelis, Palestinians must have 'equal measures' of 'security, peace, and dignity'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday told ABC News it was "critical" that Israel and Hamas agree to a cease-fire, and now that it is in place, the United States can "make a pivot to building something more positive" in Gaza. The cease-fire went into effect on Friday, after 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas. More than 240 people were killed in Gaza and a dozen more in Israel, with dozens of children among the victims. Israeli airstrikes leveled buildings across Gaza and already-stressed health facilities are still struggling to care for the injured. Blinken said the Biden administration wants a two-state solution and the first step in getting there is to deal with "the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza. Then reconstruction, rebuilding what's been lost. And critically, engaging both sides in trying to start to make real improvements in the lives of people so that Israelis and Palestinians can live with equal measures of security, of peace, and dignity." It's "vitally important" that Palestinians "feel hope and have opportunity and can live in security just as it is for Israelis, and there should be equal measures," Blinken added. The militant group Hamas holds power in Gaza, and has brought "nothing but ruin to the Palestinian people," he said. In order to fund Gaza's rebuilding efforts without getting any money to Hamas, Blinken said the Biden administration will rely on "trusted, independent parties that can help do the reconstruction and the development, not some quasi-government authority." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionJohn Oliver humiliates local TV stations with 'sexual wellness blanket' sponsored contentWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn't

  • Belgian army joins hunt for far-right soldier in forest

    Belgian army troops continued searching through a forest on Friday (May 21) looking for a heavily armed soldier with far-right views who disappeared this week, according to authorities.The federal prosecutor said that 46-year-old Jurgen Conings went missing after he had made threats against Belgian institutions and celebrities, but did not give details.Weapons including anti-tank rocket launchers and ammunition taken from a military base were found in Conings' abandoned car near Dilsen in west Belgium.The Belgian government said earlier this week that Conings was on a list of potential terrorists due to far-right tendencies.Local media also linked Conings to a COVID-19 expert who advised the Belgian government during the coronavirus pandemic.The virologist said that death threats were made against him online and that his family had been moved to a safe house.Belgium’s defense minister, Ludivine Dedonder, told reporters on Friday that their priority is to find him without any bloodshed.Speaking to Belga news agency, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo questioned how a person on a security list with extremist views was able to gain access to weapons.

  • British employers call for economic transformation after COVID-19

    LONDON (Reuters) -British employers called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday to overhaul regulation and tax rules to help them meet the challenges of Brexit, the post-pandemic recovery and preparing for a net-zero carbon economy. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said 2021 should be a turning point for economic policy to break the pattern of weak productivity that has weighed on growth for more than a decade. "This country will never have a greater opportunity to transform our economy and society," CBI Director-General Tony Danker said.

  • Bury Brexit hatchet and seize new opportunities, says CBI

    The CBI says burying the Brexit hatchet and focusing on new opportunities will benefit everyone.

  • Fact check: Photo of Palestinian child in tears not from recent Israeli airstrikes

    The photo is actually from 2018 or earlier.

  • Op-Ed: How to halt the criminalization of Israel

    How is it that the democratic state of Israel is losing the battle for public opinion against the medieval fundamentalist Hamas?

  • Sturgeon putting UK security at risk by encouraging attempts to block immigration raids, Patel claims

    Priti Patel has accused Nicola Sturgeon of putting the security of the UK at risk by encouraging attempts to obstruct the deportation of illegal immigrants. The Home Secretary said it was a “sorry state of affairs” to see Scottish nationalists seek to undermine the work of enforcement officers, after hundreds of protesters blocked the detention of two Indian nationals in Glasgow earlier this month. Ms Sturgeon and other senior SNP and Labour figures sided with protesters in Glasgow's Pollokshields area - described as “a mob” by a Home Office source - when they surrounded a van earlier this month after a raid and eventually forced the release of the men after an eight hour stand off.

  • "Defund the Police" lives on as a local movement

    In the absence of support from President Biden and most national Democrats, the "Defund the Police" movement has gone local, ushering in an unprecedented wave of cuts to departments in major cities around the country in the year since George Floyd's death. The big picture: At least 20 large U.S. cities have reduced their police budgets in some form, adding up to some $840 million, per data from the progressive group Interrupting Criminalization and media reports from across the country. 25 have ended contracts with police operating in schools. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Supporters say they hope it's just the beginning of a process to buck a decades-long trend of increased police spending in the U.S., and the first steps toward their vision of reimagining public safety.But some critics note that crime has gone up since the cuts and believe the budget reductions are one of the reasons demoralized police officers have left the forces.And police training experts say the cuts will be counterproductive, making it harder to improve officers' training and teach them alternatives to using force.In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, the city council slashed $8 million from its police department. It reinvested $2 million in community-based violence prevention programs and a new mobile mental health team.The cuts, and attempts at going further, have been met with strong resistance from Mayor Jacob Frey, who told Axios in an emailed statement he supports reallocating public funds, but is against making cuts to policing or "reducing the number of officers in an already beleaguered department to make it happen.""Our residents and community leaders have been clear — we need a both-and approach to public safety, one that integrates social services in our emergency response systems while supporting [Police Chief Medaria Arradondo’s] work," Frey wrote. "Simply disinvesting in a core government service doesn’t make the service less important."Activist Kennedy Kastle of the Black Visions Collective, one of the groups that have pressured Minneapolis to defund policing, called the cuts "posturing" and said they've had "absolutely have no effect" because the money hasn't been reinvested into poor communities. Between the lines: The phrase "Defund the Police" is now a polarizing term, but an Axios-Ipsos poll found that the original goal of shifting funds to social services like mental health and education is still popular.When asked if they support the "Defund the Police" movement, 70% of all respondents opposed it, including a slight majority of Black Americans (52%). But when asked if they supported diverting some police funds to community policing and social services — the idea that launched the movement — 57% of all respondents endorsed the goal.In many cities, opponents of Defund the Police note that policing cuts have coincided with dramatic increases in crime — which also happened in cities with police departments that operated under federally court-ordered reform agreements.But supporters argue that the increases in cities with police budget cuts came about during an unprecedented pandemic, which led to spikes in unemployment and poverty rates. They say those factors caused the spike in crime, not cuts t0 departments or reforms. Among those cities is Seattle, which began 2021 with a police budget nearly 20% smaller than last year's after eliminating police positions and transferring some services from the Seattle Police Department to other city departments.It finished last year with its highest homicide rate in decades, and increasing response times as officers have quit the department at record pace.What they're saying: Seattle City Council President Lorena González acknowledges the department has lost officers. Some "don't want to be subject to additional reforms," González said, and there are others whose "political ideology doesn't align with the progressive values of the city."Victoria Beach, chair of the African American Community Advisory Council, which acts as a liaison between the community and the Seattle Police Department, said the budget cuts were conducted with a "lack of care." She blames the increase in crime on the cuts, and says that sinking morale has driven good officers out of the city. Austin, Texas has made some of the most dramatic changes in the country, cutting roughly $20 million from the police department and moving $80 million by shifting certain services to place them outside the police's purview. It previously spent 40% of its budget on the police; it now spends 26%.The money has been reinvested in mental health first responders, substance abuse programs, food access programs, workforce development and victim support, among other shifts. It also bought two hotels to house homeless people.Council member Gregorio Casar said he wants Austin to be the gold standard for cities that want to cut police budgets. "Not many cities were able to meaningfully respond to what people were calling for in the streets last year."The city has seen an increase in crime, which Casar said he expects will subside once it has fully recovered from the pandemic. He added that the pandemic has reinforced the need to defund police and "further invest in public health, economic and mental health issues that we're facing ... This makes our work even more urgent." Go deeper:Crime jumps after court-ordered policing changesThe slow moves to improve police trainingPolice recruiting suffers as morale hits new lowsThe chief diversity officer hiring frenzyThe global impact of Black Lives MatterAxios-Ipsos poll: Black Americans' police experiences are getting worseLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas Shows How Little Control Biden Has Over the Middle East

    It took 11 days, but Israel and Hamas finally agreed to a ceasefire that ended their latest round of deadly violence. From a political standpoint, President Joe Biden hasn’t achieved anything. As Hamas fired missiles toward Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and other parts of Israel, no one could persuade Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop his military from pounding Hamas targets in Gaza.

  • Belarus forces emergency landing of Ryanair flight to arrest exiled journalist on board

    European governments accused Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko of "state terrorism" and "hijacking" after he sent a fighter jet to force a Ryanair flight to make an emergency landing apparently so he could arrest an exiled opposition journalist. The European Union and the US condemned an "utterly unacceptable" attack on civil aviation and Lithuania demanded a Nato response after the flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday afternoon. Minsk airport said the flight was forced to land because of a bomb threat. No bomb was found when the plane was searched, but Belarusian officials took the opportunity to arrest Roman Protasevich, a founder and editor of Nexta, a social media channel that reported on mass protests that broke out last summer against Mr Lukashenko. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, said the UK was "alarmed" by Mr Protasevich's detention and the flight diversion. "We are coordinating with our allies. "This outlandish action by Lukashenko will have serious implications," he said on Twitter. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck said the aircraft had been "hijacked" in a "reprehensible act of state terrorism" and called for fresh sanctions against Belarus in response.

  • Houthi leader dismisses U.S. sanctions, warns of expanded attacks

    A leader of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Sunday dismissed U.S. sanctions on military officials and threatened possible expanded attacks on "aggressor countries" after Washington urged the group to engage seriously in peace efforts. The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Houthi military officials leading an offensive to seize Yemen's Marib region as the U.S. special envoy on Yemen called for de-escalation and pressed for a ceasefire deal.

  • Father of murdered Cash Gernon pleads forgiveness for leaving son: ‘I have paid the ultimate price’

    Trevor Gernon issues video message accepting his ‘poor judgment’ after son was kidnapped and killed

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • Biden reveals Irish PM’s rebuke on Covid has him worried about waning US influence

    US President discussed his anxiety about America’s international influence, Covid and being Irish in America

  • ‘Chalk one up for the old guys.’ Everyone loves Phil Mickelson after historic PGA win

    The sports world, including Tiger Woods, the New England Patriots organization and O.J. Simpson congratulated Phil Mickelson.

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • Jewish leaders in Kansas City metro call for peace in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    The Jewish leaders denounced anti-Semitism and mourned the lives lost on both sides of the conflict.

  • One more thrill: Phil Mickelson wins at 50 in raucous PGA

    Standing on the 18th tee with a two-shot lead in a championship he refused to imagine himself winning, Phil Mickelson took one last violent swing with a driver — the club that betrayed him 15 years earlier in the U.S. Open. After Mickelson's approach shot settled on the green, assuring the 50-year-old of becoming the oldest major champion in history, the crowd swallowed him up entirely. Mickelson, too, has had as many close calls as major victories — most of them at the U.S. Open, where he's been runner-up six times.

  • 75 per cent of Americans say the country is racist on anniversary of George Floyd murder

    Only 19 per cent of Republican voters believe that America needs to continue to change to give Black Americans equal rights

  • 1 dead, at least a dozen others injured after shooting at 'unauthorized' concert in South Carolina, police say

    More than a dozen people were shot during a concert in South Carolina, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed, police said Sunday.