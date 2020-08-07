Letters to the Editor: Jackie Lacey's husband has a right to protect his home. Why charge him with assault?

County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey speaks in Los Angeles. Her husband has been charged with assault in connection with an incident involving protesters at the couple's house. (Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: David Lacey, the husband of Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey, is charged with assault for trying to defend his family, home and property from Black Lives Matter protesters who were ringing his doorbell a little after 5 a.m. on Aug. 13. How odd that he is charged with a crime and they are not.

They were the ones who walked onto his property at this early morning hour. What did they expect? I can totally understand why he felt threatened.

Lacey did not shoot anyone, nor did he hurt anyone at all. He just ordered these people to get off his property as he has a perfect right to do, holding his weapon because he feared for his life and that of his wife.

This is truly outrageous and wrong to the core. My support goes to Jackie Lacey and her family.

Suzanne Rifkin, Oak Park

To the editor: Lacey is charged with assault for protecting his home and family. What in the world is going on in this country?

You can disregard laws and it's OK if you are protesting — but don't do anything to people who are harassing you? Has this country gone insane, or is this part of a concerted effort to bring down our democracy? I pity my grandchildren for the country they will have in which to grow.

This latest gambit seems like a political ploy against those who oppose the district attorney.

George Gawlik, Van Nuys