Letters to the Editor: Jan. 29, 2022

Extraordinary doctor's volunteer work has been recognized by the AMA

Dr. Dennis Saver, M.D., was the founder of the We Care Foundation and a volunteer for 30 years. I’ve just learned that he received the 2021 “Jack B. McConnell, M.D., Excellence in Volunteerism” award from the American Medical Association.

When I nominated Dr. Saver for the award last May, I had no idea he would not be alive to receive it. He died in July. His leadership and compassion were an inspiration to many of us, and this is a fitting tribute.

The award letter stated, "This annual awards program honors physicians who represent the highest values of altruism, compassion and dedication to patient care. The caliber of our nominees was awe-inspiring, and your selection from such an impressive group speaks volumes in recognizing your dedication to the profession of medicine.”

For more information about We Care and Dr. Saver's extraordinary life, go to www.wecareofirc.org.

Charles "Robi" Robinson, Vero Beach, is the executive director of the We Care Foundation of Indian River.

Judge
Judge

Different outcomes in two fatal shootings, but both were fair

With regard to a Jan. 25 letter by Herb Bopp, it is quite apparent Bopp has never walked a mile in a policeman's shoes. He tried to draw a comparison between two tragic police shootings. While that is his opinion, there isn't any comparison at all.

Officer Michael Byrd was part of a police force grossly outnumbered by insurrectionists overrunning the Capital. His job was to protect the lives of the government employees working there. He was the thin blue line between the rioters and people he was paid to protect from harm. He shot and killed Ashli Babbitt. It is tragic he had no other recourse but to shoot.

As for Kimberly Potter, she was a veteran officer working that day as an FTO (field training officer) with a rookie. During a traffic stop, Daunte Wright resisted. She claimed she thought she was firing her taser.

Police are trained in both service weapon use and taser use. If right-handed, your service weapon is holstered on your right side with the taser on your left. The taser generally is yellow and quite light in weight. The service weapon is black and a lot heavier, also with a safety mechanism that must be disengaged.

I believe the conclusions adjudicated in both these cases were proper and sound.

Joseph De Phillips, Stuart

Justice was missing in verdict for Minnesota officer Kimberly Potter

The Jan. 25 letter from Herb Bopp asked "Does treatment of two officers show our justice system is fair?"

In the Capitol incident, Lt. Michael Byrd was never charged as the letter implies. His case received appropriate attention by the Office of Professional Responsibility of the United States Capitol Police, who determined that his conduct was lawful and within the department's policy. Subsequently, the U. S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia announced it would not pursue criminal charges base on insufficient evidence. The case was investigated both by the U. S. Attorney's Office and the Metropolitan Police Dept.

With respect to the Minnesota incident, there was nothing reported to indicate this was anything other than a tragic accident. Although Officer Kimberly Potter and her department could be liable for civil damages, the criminal charge was inappropriate.

Further, due to the high level of local public pressure, a change of venue should have been granted and it is likely that the refusal to grant such a motion will result in a new trial. Public pressure also obviously influenced the decision to deny the officer a release on bond pending her appeal which would have routinely been granted in most other jurisdictions due to her clean record of service and the absence of any information indicating she would be a flight risk or a danger to the community. The purpose of a bond is to ensure the defendant's appearance at future court proceedings and it must be reasonable. In this case, failing to set a reasonable bond is an unlawful punitive action.

The writer asks: "Do you think justice was handled fairly in these two cases?" The record is clear; for the Capitol case, yes, for the Minnesota case, absolutely not.

Allan Dillon, Hobe Sound

Peter Doocy of Fox News holds up Wilmington Brew Works&#39; Joe Biden-themed beer on &quot;Special Report.&quot;
Peter Doocy of Fox News holds up Wilmington Brew Works' Joe Biden-themed beer on "Special Report."

Biden acts the foul-mouth ‘Big Guy’ with Peter Doocy of Fox News

The president of the United States recently referred to Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy as “a stupid SOB.”

Now I think Doocy could easily be nominated for, and win, "most polite reporter in the world" from the White House Correspondents Association. He is no shrinking violet, always does his homework, is stupendously well prepared and is always, always respectful. Plus he could easily have been the model for one of the Rice Krispies Kids.

Perhaps the current resident at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is simply tired from uniting our country, keeping our border secure, lowering energy costs, controlling inflation, learning to tango with Vladimir Putin and walking endlessly on the beach with First Lady Doctor Jill.

Or maybe we will get lucky. Maybe "the Big Guy,” as his family calls him, will pull a Rip Van Winkle and sleep for the next three years.

One thing for sure — America has been given a painful civics lesson. This isn't about picking a prom king. It is about soberly selecting someone with the business acumen and savvy to lead an international enterprise — an enterprise once recognized as history's most successful experiment in democracy.

Let's just hope that only bona fide citizens vote in 2024 and we can bring America back from this cliff.

Susan Murphy, Palm City

