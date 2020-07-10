Letters to the Editor: Joe Biden is probably picking the 2024 Democratic nominee. Choose wisely

Former Vice President Joe Biden puts on a face mask after speaking in Wilmington, Del., on June 30. (Associated Press)

To the editor: While presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's pick for vice president is important for the 2020 election, it is more important to think about who will run for president in 2024. ("Stop worrying about Biden's vice presidential choice," column, July 8)

If 77-year-old Biden wins in November, it is unlikely he will run for a second term due to his age. His vice president will almost certainly run for president. Whoever he picks this year must be able to win the presidency in four years.

I don't want gains in the areas of healthcare, climate change and immigration reversed in four years, as has happened with the Trump administration.

Linda Rinaldi, West Hills

To the editor: My worrying about Biden's choice for vice president began months ago, when he announced that selection of his running mate would be limited to women. And lately, he seems disposed to pick a woman of color.

To be sure, I feel that Biden's best two vice presidential options are females, one a woman of color. Still, I do not think he should have foreclosed consideration of a white male running mate.

I strongly support affirmative action in employment, college admissions, corporate boards and so on. But in selecting the person who may sit one heartbeat from America's highest office for four years, neither gender nor race should limit a party's options.

Greg Gilbert, Burney, Calif.