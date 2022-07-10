Letters to the Editor for July 10

Lower Makefield needs survey's methodology flawed

Thank you for Peg Quann’s excellent (June 30) article on the controversy over use of the Snipes Tract in Lower Makefield. Residents should be aware that the so-called “needs survey” used to create the “Play for All” report is unreliable.

This was an open-access web survey, available to anyone, inside or outside of the township. Many LMT residents — perhaps even the majority — may not even have been aware a survey was being conducted. The township’s population was about 33,000 in 2021. According to the report itself, the town received 1,928 responses, 7% of which claimed to be from non-residents. It was also noted, in a public meeting, that respondents’ residency hadn’t been verified.

A valid survey would have been mailed to each of the township’s roughly 12,000 households, so that only township residents could respond. That would have given the township an accurate picture of what residents genuinely need, and the depth of those needs. This issue was raised with the township during the survey period. At least one town official claimed a mailed survey was unaffordable, even though we were, at the time, facing a windfall from the sale of the sewer system.

Nevertheless, the town agreed last year to spend $25,000 on this unsound report, and was billed for that amount on June 9 of this year.

Rather than relying on this shaky document while making long-range and potentially expensive decisions about the township’s future, the town should start from square one, and conduct a valid needs assessment. The township’s financial health, and preservation of our natural spaces, are too important to be determined based on guesswork.

Elizabeth Luciano

Lower Makefield

Progressives not to blame for economy

A June 26 letter to the editor blamed progressives for loving a global economy and the 2022 U.S. economy. In 2004, Democrats campaigned to stop exporting jobs (Washington Post March 6, 2004) while George Bush's "Council of Economic Advisors" concluded "Sending jobs overseas makes sense."

In the 1980s as a Drexel graduate and manufacturing engineer who was laid off twice, I experienced the largest mass exodus of manufacturing jobs in U.S. history to Hong Kong and China which led to the direct loss of very good paying jobs, the destruction of our domestic supply chains, and the indirect destruction of many small businesses when employees had more money in their pockets compared to today after 40 years of inflation. You should thank Ronald Reagan.

China would have never gotten to where it is today if it wasn't for Richard Nixon who open the door to allow trade with them and as a "Most Favor Nation" status without tariffs. So, how are union supporting progressives to blame for the current global economy and poor domestic infrastructure?

Phony conservatives need to remember their historical political policies, learn how to critically think and provide facts to back up their accusations.

Hank Schrandt

Newtown

PA must go to bat for students

When we think of public school funding, we often think of school districts. I suggest it is more accurate to think of students. Does a fourth grade child have up-to-date textbooks in the classroom? Does a middle school student have access to technology? How about the high school student who seeks the challenge of advanced placement classes? Does the school have the funding for that?

The answer is "no" for many students in Bucks County and throughout Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania ranks 44th nationwide in state funding for our public school students. Only about 38% of the cost is covered by state funding — leaving local communities to make up the difference with property taxes. Our children are on the receiving end of inadequate state funding.

Progress for our children and their education is found in Governor Wolf’s budget, which proposed an increase in funding for all school districts, additional funding for the most financially struggling districts, and funding from the American Relief Plan (ARP) for school buildings in need of repair.

The proposed public education funding increase will significantly improve the education experience for our students.

Janis Bader, retired teacher

Power Interfaith, Education Team

Yardley

