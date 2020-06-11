Letters to the Editor: What kind of mindless conspiracy theorist must Trump be to vilify a 75-year-old activist?

President Trump's suggestion that a 75-year-old protester shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo, N.Y., was an antifa member, crossed a line for some readers. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

To the editor: In case Americans needed any more evidence, President Trump's disgusting tweet about Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old peace activist who was violently shoved by police in Buffalo, should make it clear: The president is hopelessly immersed in dumb conspiracy theories, always has been and always will be. ("Trump vilifies elderly protester as his campaign struggles to relaunch," June 9)

Trump's supporters continue to love him because he validates their own grievances and conspiracy theories. Republicans can count on him to appoint right-wing judges and sign legislation benefiting their fossil fuel and corporate donors.

No matter how often Trump's motivations are examined for strategy, there's no there there — just malice, ignorance and base impulses. He will keep shooting off his mouth at every opportunity to make his character glaringly obvious until the voters throw him out in November.

Wendy Blais, North Hills

To the editor: In the 1943 film "Edge of Darkness," there is an especially prescient scene in which the schoolmaster, 70-something-year-old Sixtus Andresen, calmly confronts the German commandant of his village in occupied Norway.

The Germans want Andresen's house as a bunker, and Andreson tells him he won't give it to him, saying that as a man with rights, he must stand up for his. He speaks truth to power, and the German commandant beats him mercilessly.

How much is this like the shoving of Gugino in Buffalo? And, how much are the people in power trying to dominate their citizens?

We can no longer accept the false incitement to fear. In November, I hope voters will choose to speak truth to power.

James Severtson, Reseda

To the editor: It is no longer possible to believe that Trump will somehow change his ways and think before he tweets. What is particularly sad is the lack of courage from the Republicans in Congress.

Other than Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), they have been deaf to his rantings. Are they that terrified of this president? Don't they see how ignorant they look? They must go home at night just shaking their heads.

Politics is such a dangerous game. Power, not justice, is paramount to our politicians.

And, just once I would love to see a White House reporter, in the middle of a Trump briefing, stand up and walk out, shouting, "I can't take this anymore!"

Gary Emerling, Westlake Village